Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
MUSIC 6 TIME SIGNATURES
ARE THE NUMBERS THAT LOOK LIKE A FRACTION, USUALLY AT THE BEGINNING OF THE STAFF. THIS NUMBER TELLS YOU WHAT TIME THE MUSI...
•THE BOTTOM NUMBER OF THE TIME SIGNATURE INDICATES THE TYPE OF NOTE USED AS THE MAIN "UNIT" OF MEASUREMENT USED IN THE MUS...
•THE TOP NUMBER INDICATES HOW MANY BEATS, OR THOSE "UNITS," WILL OCCUR PER MEASURE.
•SO, THE 3 TIME SIGNATURE INDICATES THAT THE COUNT FOR 4 THIS SONG WILL BE THREE QUARTER NOTES PER MEASURE. •YOU WOULD COU...
•HERE ARE OTHER COMMONLY USED TIME SIGNATURES: 2 , 4 AND 6 4 4 8
•THE 2/4 TIME SIGNATURE INDICATES THAT THE COUNT FOR THIS SONG WILL BE TWO BEATS PER MEASURE, WITH THE QUARTER NOTE BEING ...
https://www.musictheoryforparents.com/Images/time/time_signatures/Tim e_Signature_24.jpg
•THE C TIME SIGNATURE IS THE COMMON WAY TO INDICATE THAT THE TIME SIGNATURE IS 4/4. •BECAUSE 4/4 TIME IS THE MOST COMMONLY...
https://www.musicnotes.com/now/wp-content/uploads/lables- e1550855938387.png
https://gardenofpraise.com/images/44.pdf
•THE 6/8 TIME SIGNATURE INDICATES THAT THE COUNT FOR THIS SONG WILL BE SIX BEATS PER MEASURE, WITH THE EIGHTH NOTE BEING T...
https://39zsbo2fj4og6a79534grq31-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/68-Multiple- Notes-Ex-1024x233.png
LET’S TRY TO CLAP!!! https://www.dummies.com/wp- content/uploads/425586.image0.jpg
SOURCES: HTTPS://WWW.TEDVIEIRA.COM/ONLIN ELESSONS/SIGHTREADING101/VALUES /TIME.HTML
MUSIC 6 LESSON 2 TIME SIGANTURES
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

MUSIC 6 LESSON 2 TIME SIGANTURES

11 views

Published on

DON'T FORGET TO PUT YOUR SOURCES :)
ENJOY :)

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

MUSIC 6 LESSON 2 TIME SIGANTURES

  1. 1. MUSIC 6 TIME SIGNATURES
  2. 2. ARE THE NUMBERS THAT LOOK LIKE A FRACTION, USUALLY AT THE BEGINNING OF THE STAFF. THIS NUMBER TELLS YOU WHAT TIME THE MUSIC IS WRITTEN IN; HOW TO COUNT AND PLAY THE MUSIC IN THE CORRECT TIMING.
  3. 3. •THE BOTTOM NUMBER OF THE TIME SIGNATURE INDICATES THE TYPE OF NOTE USED AS THE MAIN "UNIT" OF MEASUREMENT USED IN THE MUSIC (QUARTER NOTE, HALF NOTE, ETC.).
  4. 4. •THE TOP NUMBER INDICATES HOW MANY BEATS, OR THOSE "UNITS," WILL OCCUR PER MEASURE.
  5. 5. •SO, THE 3 TIME SIGNATURE INDICATES THAT THE COUNT FOR 4 THIS SONG WILL BE THREE QUARTER NOTES PER MEASURE. •YOU WOULD COUNT 3/4 TIME LIKE THIS: ONE - TWO - THREE, ONE - TWO - THREE, ETC... https://www.google.com/imgres?imgurl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.musicnotes.com%2Fnow%2Fwp- content%2Fuploads%2F34-divided- e1550266060532.png&imgrefurl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.musicnotes.com%2Fnow%2Ftips%2Fa-complete-guide-to- time-signatures-in-
  6. 6. •HERE ARE OTHER COMMONLY USED TIME SIGNATURES: 2 , 4 AND 6 4 4 8
  7. 7. •THE 2/4 TIME SIGNATURE INDICATES THAT THE COUNT FOR THIS SONG WILL BE TWO BEATS PER MEASURE, WITH THE QUARTER NOTE BEING THE "UNIT" OF MEASUREMENT.
  8. 8. https://www.musictheoryforparents.com/Images/time/time_signatures/Tim e_Signature_24.jpg
  9. 9. •THE C TIME SIGNATURE IS THE COMMON WAY TO INDICATE THAT THE TIME SIGNATURE IS 4/4. •BECAUSE 4/4 TIME IS THE MOST COMMONLY USED TIME SIGNATURE, THE C ACTUALLY STANDS FOR "COMMON TIME." •IT INDICATES THAT THE COUNT FOR THIS SONG WILL BE FOUR BEATS PER MEASURE, WITH THE QUARTER NOTE BEING THE "UNIT" OF MEASUREMENT.
  10. 10. https://www.musicnotes.com/now/wp-content/uploads/lables- e1550855938387.png
  11. 11. https://gardenofpraise.com/images/44.pdf
  12. 12. •THE 6/8 TIME SIGNATURE INDICATES THAT THE COUNT FOR THIS SONG WILL BE SIX BEATS PER MEASURE, WITH THE EIGHTH NOTE BEING THE "UNIT" OF MEASUREMENT.
  13. 13. https://39zsbo2fj4og6a79534grq31-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/68-Multiple- Notes-Ex-1024x233.png
  14. 14. LET’S TRY TO CLAP!!! https://www.dummies.com/wp- content/uploads/425586.image0.jpg
  15. 15. SOURCES: HTTPS://WWW.TEDVIEIRA.COM/ONLIN ELESSONS/SIGHTREADING101/VALUES /TIME.HTML

×