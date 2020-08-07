Pacific Insulation Supply and Owens Corning partnership announced

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Paciﬁc Insulation Supply and Owens Corning partnership announced
  2. 2. Insulation Wholesaler, Paciﬁc Insulation Supply and Insulation Manfacturer, Owens Corning have announced a strategic partnership going forward. As part of a long-term strategy, the two companies hope to To be the best insulation supplier in the United States.
  3. 3. About Paciﬁc Insulation Supply and Owens Corning Paciﬁc Insulation Supply was founded in 2014 and serves the Construction industry. Paciﬁc Insulation Supply has renewed and remodeled the distribution logistics for the Owens Corning brand insulation products that they handle.
  4. 4. For nearly 10 years, Paciﬁc Insulation Supply has provided many residents with the type of insulation that will help them reduce their energy bill costs and keep the indoor weather they choose inside their homes. Matching their goals of providing the best quality in insulation supplies and products at the best and most aﬀordable prices with an additional service of delivery to your chosen address, Paciﬁc Insulation Supply has reached a new agreement with Owens Corning brand insulation products to beneﬁt t
  5. 5. Starting August 1st, 2020 Continental residents of the United States will order Owens Corning brand insulation products from all popular Paciﬁc insulation Supply with the beneﬁt of the new delivery fees. As usual, there are no minimal costs to order and you can expect the same level of quality and professionalism that you have enjoyed since Paciﬁc Insulation Supply opened for business nearly 10 years ago.
  6. 6. Since 2013 Paciﬁc Insulation Supply has proven to be the best, and most aﬀordable source for insulation supply sin the US continental territory. Their goal is to provide all homeowners and contractors with the best in the latest technology in insulation supplies, at aﬀordable prices.
  7. 7. Contact Us At: http://paciﬁcinsulations upply.com

