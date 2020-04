A new chiropractic long-distance video treatment program has been launched by Lafayette chiropractor, Dr Chris Cormier. He and his team at The Nerve Health Institute offer whole-body health solutions to manage pain and help patients recover from injury. Find out more at: https://nervehealth.com and https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC-XjChCw_Vx3Oa6s3TrEpYA/videos.