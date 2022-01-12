Successfully reported this slideshow.
Automotive
Jan. 12, 2022
American racing wheels by audiocityusa

Automotive
Jan. 12, 2022
18 views

If you need a set of wheels to give you the competitive edge on the track, then American Racing Wheels at AudioCityUSA is what you need! Designed for its esthetics and built for performance, you are sure to impress when you fit your vehicle with American Racing Wheels. Discover our quality selection of the latest wheel selection, whether on the street or on the track. With an emphasis on innovation, you can instantly transform your car into a lean, mean racing machine! Available in 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 22 inch wheels, call on AudioCityUSA for leading American Racing Wheel services.

American Racing represents a unique American culture and proud heritage. Founded in the early 1950s, it was selected for its unique features and its high-ranging performance capabilities.

American racing wheels by audiocityusa

  1. 1. American Racing Wheels by AudioCityUSA https://audiocityusa.com/
  2. 2. American Racing Wheels • If you need a set of wheels to give you the competitive edge on the track, then American Racing Wheels at AudioCityUSA is what you need! Designed for its esthetics and built for performance, you are sure to impress when you fit your vehicle with American Racing Wheels. Discover our quality selection of the latest wheel selection, whether on the street or on the track. With an emphasis on innovation, you can instantly transform your car into a lean, mean racing machine! Available in 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 22inch wheels, call on AudioCityUSA for leading American Racing Wheel services. • American Racing represents a unique American culture and proud heritage. Founded in the early 1950s, it was selected for its unique features and its high ranging performance capabilities.
  3. 3. STAGGERED AMERICAN RACING WHEELS AR924 CROSSFIRE SATIN BLACK RIMS WHEEL SPECS ITEM # AR010-3 BRAND American Racing MODEL AR924 Crossfire AVAILABLE SIZES Front : 19x8.5 Rear : 20x10 BOLT PATTERN 5x120 OFFSET Front: +50mm Rear: +75mm FINISH Satin Black CONDITION Brand New QUANTITY 4 pcs (1 set) LUGS and LOCKS Not Included
  4. 4. AMERICAN RACING WHEELS VN509 SUPER NOVA 6 CHROME RIMS WHEEL SPECS ITEM # AR016-2 BRAND American Racing MODEL VN509 Super Nova 6 AVAILABLE SIZES 22x9 BOLT PATTERN 6x135 / 6x139 (According to Vehicle) OFFSET +30mm FINISH Chrome CONDITION Brand New QUANTITY 4 pcs (1 set) LUGS and LOCKS Not Included
  5. 5. STAGGERED AMERICAN RACING WHEELS AR924 CROSSFIRE GRAPHITE RIMS WHEEL SPECS ITEM # AR011-4 BRAND American Racing MODEL AR924 Crossfire AVAILABLE SIZES Front : 20x9 Rear : 20x10.5 BOLT PATTERN 5x120 OFFSET Front: +20mm / +35mm Rear: +40mm / +45mm FINISH Graphite CONDITION Brand New QUANTITY 4 pcs (1 set) LUGS and LOCKS Not Included
  6. 6. STAGGERED AMERICAN RACING WHEELS AR927 BARRAGE SATIN BLACK RIMS WHEEL SPECS ITEM # AR007-2 BRAND American Racing MODEL AR927 Barrage AVAILABLE SIZES Front : 19x9 Rear : 19x10 BOLT PATTERN 5x114 OFFSET Front: +35mm Rear: +45mm FINISH Satin Black CONDITION Brand New QUANTITY 4 pcs (1 set) LUGS and LOCKS Not Included
  7. 7. STAGGERED AMERICAN RACING WHEELS VN507 RODDER CHROME RIMS WHEEL SPECS ITEM # AR020-6 BRAND American Racing MODEL VN507 Rodder AVAILABLE SIZES Front : 20x8 Rear : 20x9.5 BOLT PATTERN 5x114 / 5x120 / 5x127 (According to Vehicle) OFFSET +0mm FINISH Chrome CONDITION Brand New QUANTITY 4 pcs (1 set) LUGS and LOCKS Not Included
  8. 8. For more detail Contact Us https://audiocityusa.com/ 13927 Amar Rd. La Puente, CA 91746 (888) 814-1158 sales@audiocityusa.com

If you need a set of wheels to give you the competitive edge on the track, then American Racing Wheels at AudioCityUSA is what you need! Designed for its esthetics and built for performance, you are sure to impress when you fit your vehicle with American Racing Wheels. Discover our quality selection of the latest wheel selection, whether on the street or on the track. With an emphasis on innovation, you can instantly transform your car into a lean, mean racing machine! Available in 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 22 inch wheels, call on AudioCityUSA for leading American Racing Wheel services. American Racing represents a unique American culture and proud heritage. Founded in the early 1950s, it was selected for its unique features and its high-ranging performance capabilities.

