The evening of April 12⭐1979 was clear and warm. Unaware of the danger lurking on the periphery of the French Quarter⭐ Drs. Ronald Banks and John Hakola made a tragic decision – to walk the few blocks from the historic district to the Hyatt Regency. Inches from the safety of their hotel entrance they were accosted by two young men – a scuffle ensued⭐ a shot fired⭐ Dr. Banks lay dead on the sidewalk. Fighting Time tells the story of what happened next - hours⭐ days⭐ weeks and years after those horrible seconds. Isaac Knapper⭐ a sixteen-year-old boy from a nearby housing project was wrongfully convicted of the murder and sentenced to life in prison without parole in the Louisiana State Penitentiary⭐ Angola. As the time passed⭐ Amy⭐ Dr. Banks’s middle daughter and now a psychiatrist and trauma specialist⭐ realized it was time to unpack her own family trauma. When Isaac was exonerated and released from prison⭐ Amy traveled to New Orleans to meet the man wrongfully convicted of killing their father. FIGHTING TIME is the powerful true story of two families whose lives became entangled in a moment of trauma and is told with empathy⭐ vulnerability⭐ and grace.