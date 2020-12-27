Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
SUPERVISOR DR. S.S. PANCHOLI PROFESSOR & HEAD PHARMACEUTICS 02 DECEMBER 2020 PRESENTED BY, ATUL CHAUDHARY M. PHARM, 2ND SE...
27-12-2020TEXTURE ANALYZER 2 What is Texture Analysis? In the mid-1950s, the food industry, for objective assessment of th...
TEXTURE ANALYZER 3 Texture analyser Brookfield CT3 Texture analyser Food Applications Non-Food Applications Biscuits Adhes...
27-12-2020TEXTURE ANALYZER 4 Toughness Tenderness Consistency Chewiness Hardness Brittleness Ripeness Consistency Creamine...
27-12-2020TEXTURE ANALYZER 5 Firmness/Hardness Adhesiveness Adhesiveforce SpreadabilityExtrudeability Texture analyzer Bro...
27-12-2020TEXTURE ANALYZER 6 Gel texture analysis (CT3 Analyzer) READING: HARDNESS: Force necessary to attain a given defo...
27-12-2020TEXTURE ANALYZER 7 Types of probes and loading cell ranges There are five load cell ranges available for the CT3...
27-12-2020TEXTURE ANALYZER 8 Operational principle of CT3 Texture Analyzer The principle of operation of the CT3 Texture A...
27-12-2020TEXTURE ANALYZER 9 Texture analyzer XTplusC Texture analyzer
27-12-2020TEXTURE ANALYZER 10 Shimadzu Texture Analyzer EZ Test Features: 1. Light `weight and Compact. 2. Convenient to U...
27-12-2020TEXTURE ANALYZER 11 V TECH Texture Analyser Test Frame Range EZ-SX Depth of Test Space 100 mm Data Capture Trave...
27-12-2020 TEXTURE ANALYZER 12 Blister packaging strength As the use of blister packs for paracetamol, vitamins and other ...
27-12-2020TEXTURE ANALYZER 13 Adhesive strength of tablet coatings Coating formulation is of primary concern because it ca...
27-12-2020TEXTURE ANALYZER 14 Gel- Mucoadhesive testing measures The swelling and disintegration properties of gel coating...
27-12-2020TEXTURE ANALYZER 15 Force measurement for downward movement of inhalers Self-administration implies an even grea...
27-12-2020TEXTURE ANALYZER 16 Adhesion test of transdermal patch “Transdermal drug delivery as a route for systemic drug a...
27-12-2020TEXTURE ANALYZER 17 Future of Texture Analysis in Pharmaceuticals The Powder Flow Analyzer, Texture Analyzer qua...
27-12-2020TEXTURE ANALYZER 18
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Texture analyzer

22 views

Published on

THIS SLIDE ARE VERY USEFUL FOR PHARMACY SCHOLAR AS WELL AS PHARMA INDUSTRY PERSON

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Texture analyzer

  1. 1. SUPERVISOR DR. S.S. PANCHOLI PROFESSOR & HEAD PHARMACEUTICS 02 DECEMBER 2020 PRESENTED BY, ATUL CHAUDHARY M. PHARM, 2ND SEM INSTRUMENT TEXTURE ANALYZER ISF COLLEGE OF PHARMACY, MOGA PUNJAB
  2. 2. 27-12-2020TEXTURE ANALYZER 2 What is Texture Analysis? In the mid-1950s, the food industry, for objective assessment of their products, instead of verbal description - sticky, tacky, gooey, gummy started using texture analysis that made these rheological characteristics quantifiable and therefore comparable. “A texture analyzer records the load (FORCE) response of a test material to the mechanical conditions imposed” Manufacturers of highly flexible texture analysis equipment developed specially-designed attachments and software programmed to analyze raw materials, semifinished goods, packaging and end products. “...Texture analysis made rheological characteristics quantifiable...”
  3. 3. TEXTURE ANALYZER 3 Texture analyser Brookfield CT3 Texture analyser Food Applications Non-Food Applications Biscuits Adhesives Bread Asphalt Butter Candles Cakes Cosmetics Candies Creams Cheese Detergent Chocolate Foams Confectionery Grease Cookies Gum Crackers Packaging Gels/Gelatin Personal Care Margarines Polymers Meat Products Rubber Sealants Pet Foods Silicone Pudding Soap Sauces Sponges Snack Foods Wax Spreads Starch Surimi PARAMETERS MEASURED • Elasticity • Hardness • Cohesiveness • Burst Strength • Breaking Point • Fracturability • Gel Strength • Spreadability • Tackiness • Consistency • Relaxation • Extrudability • Pliability • Adhesiveness • Firmness 27-12-2020
  4. 4. 27-12-2020TEXTURE ANALYZER 4 Toughness Tenderness Consistency Chewiness Hardness Brittleness Ripeness Consistency Creaminess Spreadibility Resilience Break Strength Peel Tests Freshness Brittleness Stickiness Dough Quality Stickiness Fracturability Hardness Gel Strength Spreadibility Adhesiveness Consistency Hardness Tablet Strength Coating Hardness Bloom Strength Consistency What texture information can tell us ?
  5. 5. 27-12-2020TEXTURE ANALYZER 5 Firmness/Hardness Adhesiveness Adhesiveforce SpreadabilityExtrudeability Texture analyzer Brookfield CT3 Texture analyzer
  6. 6. 27-12-2020TEXTURE ANALYZER 6 Gel texture analysis (CT3 Analyzer) READING: HARDNESS: Force necessary to attain a given deformation. ADHESIVENESS: Work necessary to overcome attractive forces (Total Negative Area) between surface of the food and the materials with which it comes into contact. ADHESIVE FORCE: Force required to “pull” probe from sample (suction). MODULUS: Ratio of stress divided by strain during the first compression cycle (e.g., the slope of the force: deformation curve). It is representative of sample rigidity.
  7. 7. 27-12-2020TEXTURE ANALYZER 7 Types of probes and loading cell ranges There are five load cell ranges available for the CT3 Texture Analyzer offered by Brookfield: Models Load Cell Range CT3-100 100g CT3-1000 1kg CT3-1500 1.5kg CT3-4500 4.5kg CT3-10k 10kg Types of Probes:
  8. 8. 27-12-2020TEXTURE ANALYZER 8 Operational principle of CT3 Texture Analyzer The principle of operation of the CT3 Texture Analyzer is to subject a sample to controlled forces in compression using a probe, or in tension using grips. The resistance of the material to these forces is measured by a calibrated load cell and shown in either grams or Newtons. And monitor are recorded the graph.
  9. 9. 27-12-2020TEXTURE ANALYZER 9 Texture analyzer XTplusC Texture analyzer
  10. 10. 27-12-2020TEXTURE ANALYZER 10 Shimadzu Texture Analyzer EZ Test Features: 1. Light `weight and Compact. 2. Convenient to Use. 3. Finger-Tip Operation. 4. High-Precision Testing System. Applications: 1. Evaluation of Pills by Compression and Splitting Tests 2. Evaluation of Tablets by Press-Dispense Test 3. Evaluation of Syringe Needles by Injectability Test 4. Evaluation of Lipstick by Hardness Test 5. Evaluation of Adhesive Bandages 6. Evaluation of Springs by Compression Test
  11. 11. 27-12-2020TEXTURE ANALYZER 11 V TECH Texture Analyser Test Frame Range EZ-SX Depth of Test Space 100 mm Data Capture Travel 1000 Hz Test Frame Load Capacity Max. 500N Pharma Evaluation:  Evaluation of Pills by Compression and Splitting Tests  Evaluation of Tablets by Press-Dispense Test  Evaluation of Syringe Needles by Injectability Test  Evaluation of Adhesive Bandages
  12. 12. 27-12-2020 TEXTURE ANALYZER 12 Blister packaging strength As the use of blister packs for paracetamol, vitamins and other tablets becomes more prevalent, it is important to ensure that the pack is easily opened by elderly or weak patients, but strong enough to avoid accidental opening by children or during transportation. When carried out as a series of tests on a strip of tablets, an accurate and reliable assessment of the minimum, maximum and average packaging strength is obtained.
  13. 13. 27-12-2020TEXTURE ANALYZER 13 Adhesive strength of tablet coatings Coating formulation is of primary concern because it can have a crucial effect on the performance of the tablet and the release of the active ingredients in it. if the tablet has been coated with an entero-insoluble or sustained release film. It is now possible to perform tests to ascertain the adhesive strength of the coating to the tablet surface. This enables manufacturers to assess the impact of changes in coating formulation. “Coating formulation is of primary concern...” The tablet coating adhesion test measures the force required to remove the coating.
  14. 14. 27-12-2020TEXTURE ANALYZER 14 Gel- Mucoadhesive testing measures The swelling and disintegration properties of gel coatings, which are designed to adhere to the intestine or other mucosae, determine the time taken for the dissipation of the gel and the subsequent release of active ingredients. Mucoadhesive testing measures the adhesion of polymeric devices to a mucosal surface in conditions similar to those in the body.
  15. 15. 27-12-2020TEXTURE ANALYZER 15 Force measurement for downward movement of inhalers Self-administration implies an even greater need for the safe and accurate delivery of the drug. Texture analysis instruments can imitate the downward movement of the finger, measuring the force needed to administer the dose.
  16. 16. 27-12-2020TEXTURE ANALYZER 16 Adhesion test of transdermal patch “Transdermal drug delivery as a route for systemic drug administration is currently one of the advancing areas in drug development research” During an adhesive test the probe (typically a domical probe or 1” diameter spherical probe for patch adhesion measurement as shown in Figure ) descends to begin the bonding process and maintains the pre-determined compression force for the dwell time. During this stage the viscosity of the bio adhesive, the duration of the dwell and the chemistry of the materials will affect the strength of the created bond. Fig. ←[Left]: The measurement of the adhesive strength of transdermal patches a 1” spherical probe Fig. ↓[Below]: Testing Performed at constant temperature (Controlled by a Peltier plate attached to a texture analyzer)
  17. 17. 27-12-2020TEXTURE ANALYZER 17 Future of Texture Analysis in Pharmaceuticals The Powder Flow Analyzer, Texture Analyzer quantifies the flow of powders for increased efficiency in manufacturing and packaging. Tablet compression test in progress.
  18. 18. 27-12-2020TEXTURE ANALYZER 18

×