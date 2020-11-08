Drug Crime and Treatment Under Law

The addicted people are often threatened to receive the treatment or put behind the bars as per the criminal justice system. This way, the addicts will not commit the mistake of taking drugs again. It has been proved by the Australian and USA authorities that there is a remarkable improvement in the behavior of addicts after going through drug treatment. The prisoners could not give up the habit of taking drugs as there are so many fellow prisoners who are drug addicts and indulge in drug-related crime over and again and force others to carry on taking drugs says Attorney Miya Griggs. Therefore, the use of drug treatment is a better option for such people to overcome the use of drugs.