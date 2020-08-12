Successfully reported this slideshow.
-Atreyee Ganguly Asst. Professor Dept of Pharmacology CIPT & AHS Asthma
Introduction  The respiratory system is responsible for the exchange of gases- Oxygen and Carbon dioxide between the atmo...
Anatomy of Respiratory System  The human respiratory system can be divided into two parts: (a) Upper respiratory Tract an...
Mechanics of Breathing  Breathing consists of two phases: (a)Inspiration and (b) Expiration (a) Inspiration: It is initia...
(b) Expiration: It is initiated when the diaphragm and inter coastal muscle relaxes. Inspiratory muscle relaxes Thoracic c...
 It is a chronic inflammatory disorder of the airways that causes recurrent episodes of wheezing, breathlessness, chest t...
Types of Asthma a. Atopic Asthma  Most common type of asthma.  Classic example of type I IgE- mediated hypersensitivity ...
c. Drug-Induced Asthma  Patients with aspirin sensitivity present with recurrent rhinitis and nasal polyps, urticaria and...
 Occasionally a severe paroxysm occurs that does not respond to therapy and persists for days and even weeks (status asth...
Pathogenesis 1. Asthma is usually triggered by allergens such as pollen, dust, animal dandrens etc., when it is inhaled. 2...
7. Upon this interaction the Th2 cells undergoes inappropriate type of reaction which releases two very important chemical...
SUMMARY OF PATHOPHYSIOLOGY OFASTHMA Allergen Dendritic cells Phagocyto sis MHC II Allergen takes this MHC II complex along...
IL-4 IL-5 IL-4 activates plasma cells and acts on it to stimulate the production of antibodies IgE Plasma cells IgE releas...
Effect of Histamine and Leukotrienes on the Bronchioles:  BRONCHOCONSTRICTIONNARROW THE PATHWAY  INCREASED VASCULAR PER...
Asthma for b.pharm degree 1st year; pathophysiology

