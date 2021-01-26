NSF Certification Granted to MIGHTY PURE Germicidal UV Water Purifiers

2 of our MIGHTY★PURE UV Water Purifier models have been certified to NSF®/ANSI Standard 55, meeting strict standards for purifying drinking water. Models MP36C and MP49C handle 12 and 20 gallons per minute (GPM), respectively. Both models ship with an NSF® Certified flow control valve.



Learn Here:

• Read Our Blog Post: https://bit.ly/34BsB7O

• Watch Our NSF vs. Non-NSF Video: https://bit.ly/2yxvZTG

• Visit Our NSF vs. Non-NSF Page: https://bit.ly/2WXvlbf



Shop Here:

• Shop MIGHTY★PURE UV Water Purifiers: https://bit.ly/3lfqI6H

• Shop All Our NSF® Certified UV Water Purifiers: https://bit.ly/3eepkgo