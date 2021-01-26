Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
©2021 by Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation® • Ultraviolet.com • BuyUltraviolet.com • (631) 273-0500 • Sales@AtlanticUV.com
©2021 by Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation® • Ultraviolet.com • BuyUltraviolet.com • (631) 273-0500 • Sales@AtlanticUV.com
©2021 by Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation® • Ultraviolet.com • BuyUltraviolet.com • (631) 273-0500 • Sales@AtlanticUV.com
©2021 by Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation® • Ultraviolet.com • BuyUltraviolet.com • (631) 273-0500 • Sales@AtlanticUV.com
©2021 by Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation® • Ultraviolet.com • BuyUltraviolet.com • (631) 273-0500 • Sales@AtlanticUV.com
©2021 by Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation® • Ultraviolet.com • BuyUltraviolet.com • (631) 273-0500 • Sales@AtlanticUV.com
©2021 by Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation® • Ultraviolet.com • BuyUltraviolet.com • (631) 273-0500 • Sales@AtlanticUV.com
©2021 by Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation® • Ultraviolet.com • BuyUltraviolet.com • (631) 273-0500 • Sales@AtlanticUV.com
©2021 by Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation® • Ultraviolet.com • BuyUltraviolet.com • (631) 273-0500 • Sales@AtlanticUV.com
©2021 by Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation® • Ultraviolet.com • BuyUltraviolet.com • (631) 273-0500 • Sales@AtlanticUV.com
©2021 by Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation® • Ultraviolet.com • BuyUltraviolet.com • (631) 273-0500 • Sales@AtlanticUV.com
©2021 by Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation® • Ultraviolet.com • BuyUltraviolet.com • (631) 273-0500 • Sales@AtlanticUV.com
©2021 by Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation® • Ultraviolet.com • BuyUltraviolet.com • (631) 273-0500 • Sales@AtlanticUV.com
The information and recommendations contained in this publication are based upon data collected by the Atlantic Ultraviole...
NSF Certification Granted to MIGHTY PURE Germicidal UV Water Purifiers
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

NSF Certification Granted to MIGHTY PURE Germicidal UV Water Purifiers

28 views

Published on

2 of our MIGHTY★PURE UV Water Purifier models have been certified to NSF®/ANSI Standard 55, meeting strict standards for purifying drinking water. Models MP36C and MP49C handle 12 and 20 gallons per minute (GPM), respectively. Both models ship with an NSF® Certified flow control valve.

Learn Here:
• Read Our Blog Post: https://bit.ly/34BsB7O
• Watch Our NSF vs. Non-NSF Video: https://bit.ly/2yxvZTG
• Visit Our NSF vs. Non-NSF Page: https://bit.ly/2WXvlbf

Shop Here:
• Shop MIGHTY★PURE UV Water Purifiers: https://bit.ly/3lfqI6H
• Shop All Our NSF® Certified UV Water Purifiers: https://bit.ly/3eepkgo

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

NSF Certification Granted to MIGHTY PURE Germicidal UV Water Purifiers

  1. 1. ©2021 by Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation® • Ultraviolet.com • BuyUltraviolet.com • (631) 273-0500 • Sales@AtlanticUV.com
  2. 2. ©2021 by Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation® • Ultraviolet.com • BuyUltraviolet.com • (631) 273-0500 • Sales@AtlanticUV.com
  3. 3. ©2021 by Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation® • Ultraviolet.com • BuyUltraviolet.com • (631) 273-0500 • Sales@AtlanticUV.com
  4. 4. ©2021 by Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation® • Ultraviolet.com • BuyUltraviolet.com • (631) 273-0500 • Sales@AtlanticUV.com
  5. 5. ©2021 by Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation® • Ultraviolet.com • BuyUltraviolet.com • (631) 273-0500 • Sales@AtlanticUV.com
  6. 6. ©2021 by Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation® • Ultraviolet.com • BuyUltraviolet.com • (631) 273-0500 • Sales@AtlanticUV.com
  7. 7. ©2021 by Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation® • Ultraviolet.com • BuyUltraviolet.com • (631) 273-0500 • Sales@AtlanticUV.com
  8. 8. ©2021 by Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation® • Ultraviolet.com • BuyUltraviolet.com • (631) 273-0500 • Sales@AtlanticUV.com
  9. 9. ©2021 by Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation® • Ultraviolet.com • BuyUltraviolet.com • (631) 273-0500 • Sales@AtlanticUV.com
  10. 10. ©2021 by Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation® • Ultraviolet.com • BuyUltraviolet.com • (631) 273-0500 • Sales@AtlanticUV.com
  11. 11. ©2021 by Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation® • Ultraviolet.com • BuyUltraviolet.com • (631) 273-0500 • Sales@AtlanticUV.com
  12. 12. ©2021 by Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation® • Ultraviolet.com • BuyUltraviolet.com • (631) 273-0500 • Sales@AtlanticUV.com
  13. 13. ©2021 by Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation® • Ultraviolet.com • BuyUltraviolet.com • (631) 273-0500 • Sales@AtlanticUV.com
  14. 14. The information and recommendations contained in this publication are based upon data collected by the Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation® and are believed to be correct. However, no guarantee or warranty of any kind, expressed or implied, is made with respect to the information contained herein. Specifications and information are subject to change without notice. ©2021 by Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation®

×