statistics.pptx

1.
| 1
faculty of economics
and business
Statistics for IB
Inferences based a large sample:
Test of hypothesis about a
population mean
The Hague University
of Applied Sciences
2.
faculty of economics
and business
| 2
Learning Objectives
1. To learn how to apply a four-step test
procedure for a test of hypotheses concerning
a population mean when the sample size is
large.
2. To learn how to interpret the result of a test
of hypotheses.
The Hague University
of Applied Sciences
3.
faculty of economics
and business
| 3
Test of Hypothesis about a
Population Mean
A statistical test of hypothesis consists of four
steps:
1. Formulating the hypothesis
a. Null hypothesis (H0):
b. Alternative/research hypothesis (H1/ Ha)
2. Computing test statistic
3. Computing P-value
4. Conclusion
The Hague University
of Applied Sciences
The null hypothesis contains a
condition of
equality: =, , or
The
alternative
hypothesis
Contains , <,
>
4.
faculty of economics
and business
| 4
Step-1: State the Null and alternative
hypothesis:
1) We want to test whether the average score of all statistics
students is different from 75
Ho: μ = 75, and Ha: μ ≠ 75
2)It is assumed that the mean starting salary for the University
graduates is 36,000.00 Euros per year. However, researchers
believe the true mean starting salary for the University graduates
is less than 36,000.00
Ho: μ 36,000, and Ha: μ < 36,000
3)It is assumed that the mean starting salary for the University
graduates is 36,000.00 Euros per year. However, researchers
believe the true mean starting salary for the University graduates
is greater than 36,000.00
Ho: μ 36,000, and Ha: μ > 36,000
The Hague University
of Applied Sciences
5.
faculty of economics
and business
| 5
Step-1: State the Null and
alternative hypothesis
Example
Researchers want to know if the mean pulse rate for all
covid-19 patients is different from the current standard of
72 beats per minute.
The Hague University
of Applied Sciences
6.
faculty of economics
and business
| 6
What will be the null and alternative
hypotheses in this case?
1. Ho: μ = 72, and Ha: μ < 72
2. Ho: μ = 72, and Ha: μ < 72
3. Ho: μ = 70, and Ha: μ > 70
4. Ho: μ = 72, and Ha: μ > 72
5. Ho: μ = 70, and Ha: μ ≠ 70
6. Ho: μ = 72, and Ha: μ ≠ 72
The Hague University
of Applied Sciences
7.
faculty of economics
and business
| 7
Correct Answer
1. Ho: μ = 72, and Ha: μ < 72
2. Ho: μ = 72, and Ha: μ < 72
3. Ho: μ = 70, and Ha: μ > 70
4. Ho: μ = 72, and Ha: μ > 72
5. Ho: μ = 70, and Ha: μ ≠ 70
6. Ho: μ = 72, and Ha: μ ≠ 72
The Hague University
of Applied Sciences
8.
faculty of economics
and business
| 8
Step-2: Compute the test-
statistics
Example
Researchers want to know if the mean pulse rate for all
covid-19 patients is different from the current standard of
72 beats per minute.
A research study measured the pulse rates of 57 covid-19
patients and found a mean pulse rate of 70 beats per
minute with a standard deviation of 9.85 beats per minute.
The Hague University
of Applied Sciences
9.
faculty of economics
and business
|9
Step-2: Compute the test-
statistics
1. Sample size
2. Population standard deviation ()
Sample size Test-statistic
n ≥ 30 Z-statistic
n <30 t-statistic
The Hague University
of Applied Sciences
10.
faculty of economics
and business
| 10
Step-2: Compute the test-
statistics
1. When population standard deviation(δ) is
known:
𝑧 =
𝑥 − 𝑢0
𝜎
𝑛
Sample
mean
Population
mean
Population
standard
deviation
Sample size
The Hague University
of Applied Sciences
11.
faculty of economics
and business
| 11
Step-2: Compute the test-
statistics
1. When population standard deviation(δ) is
unknown:
Sample
mean
Population
mean
Sample
standard
deviation
Sample
size
𝑧 =
𝑥 − 𝜇0
𝑠
𝑛
The Hague University
of Applied Sciences
12.
faculty of economics
and business
| 12
Step-2: Compute the test-statistics
Researchers want to know if the mean pulse rate for all covid-19 patients is different
from the current standard of 72 beats per minute.
A research study measured the pulse rates of 57 covid-19 patients and found a mean
pulse rate of 70 beats per minute with a standard deviation of 9.85 beats per minute.
𝑧 =
𝑥−𝜇0
𝑠
𝑛
=
70−72
9.85
57
= −1.53
Sample
size (n)
Sample
mean (𝑥)
Population
mean (𝜇0) Sample
SD (s)
The Hague University
of Applied Sciences
13.
faculty of economics
and business
| 13
Step-3: Compute the P-value
1. Hand/ Manual
2. P-value calculator
3. Excel
4. Statistical packages
The Hague University
of Applied Sciences
14.
faculty of economics
and business
| 14
Step-3: Compute the P-value
1. Hand/ Manual
1. Z-table: First locate the z-value -1.53 in
the z table
The Hague University
of Applied Sciences
15.
faculty of economics
and business
| 15
The Hague University
of Applied Sciences
16.
faculty of economics
and business
| 16
Step-3: Compute the P-value
P-value: 0.0630
P-value= 2*0.0630
This is one sided p-
value and we are
conducting a two
tailed test
P-value= 0.126
The Hague University
of Applied Sciences
17.
faculty of economics
and business
| 17
Step-3: Compute the P-value
2. P-Value Calculator
https://www.statology.org/z-score-to-p-
value-calculator/
The Hague University
of Applied Sciences
18.
faculty of economics
and business
| 18
Step-3: Compute the P-value
The Hague University
of Applied Sciences
19.
faculty of economics
and business
The Hague University
of Applied Sciences
| 19
Step-3: Compute the P-value
3. Excel
NORM.DIST(x, mean, standard_dev, cumulative)
Z-Score Mean is the mean
of the distribution
(0)
SD is the SD of
the distribution
(1)
TRUE
20.
faculty of economics
and business
| 18
Step-4: Conclusion
Compare the P-value with α (0.01, 0.05,
0.1)
Rules for Decision
1. If P-value<α, Reject H0
2. if P-value>α, Accept H0
The Hague University
of Applied Sciences
21.
faculty of economics
and business
| 20
Step-4: Conclusion
Decision
Conclusion
P-value> α
0.126>0.05
Accept H0
mean pulse rate for all
Covid-19 patient is
not different from the
current standard of 72
betas per minute
The Hague University
of Applied Sciences
22.
faculty of economics
and business
| 21
Thanks for your attention!
Any Question?
The Hague University
of Applied Sciences
Editor's Notes
The average revenue of business is same before and after panademic The null hypothesis is a statement about the value of a population parameter, Null hypothesis is the assumption of equality, no difference, e.g: there is no difference in the grades of front and back banchers or the average grade of all student is not different from 75 The null hypothesis contains a condition of equality: =, , or Test the Null Hypothesis directly Results: Reject H0 or fail to reject H0