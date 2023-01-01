Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

statistics.pptx

Jan. 01, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Upcoming SlideShare
12 Days of Productivity
12 Days of Productivity
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

Final Glory PPT.pptx
PappuPriya
theoryofcost.pptx
HiteshAhlawat8
Money Stories: How Andrew Tate Built A $50 Million Net Worth! Money Tips, Tri...
Rich Wealthy and Successful
Annual Outlook 2023.pdf
AxisMF
22BA031 EAB.pptx
NANDHAKUMARRAJA1
Impact of Covid-19 on Indian economy_Roll04.pptx
MrunmayeeKulkarni10
Presentation (5).pptx
lakshaydagar6
12 Firms in Competitive Markets.pptx
JelalKadyrov
1 of 22 Ad

statistics.pptx

Jan. 01, 2023
0 likes 0 views

Download to read offline

Economy & Finance

Inferences based a large sample: Test of hypothesis about a population mean

Inferences based a large sample: Test of hypothesis about a population mean

Economy & Finance
Advertisement

Recommended

12 Days of Productivity
Redbooth
84.7k views
14 slides
Data Design: Where Math and Art Collide
Trina Chiasson
86.5k views
90 slides
How a Smart Leader Sets SMART Goals
Weekdone.com
84.4k views
9 slides
Getting Started With OKRs (Objective Key Results)
The Moonshot Planner
2k views
14 slides
A Guide to the Holiday Job Search
Noelle Gross, Career Strategy Coach
4.3k views
35 slides
How to Have Difficult Conversations
Mattan Griffel
483.7k views
244 slides
How to pretend you know soccer
Devesh Khanal
18.6k views
52 slides
10 Productivity Hacks Backed By Science
When I Work
51.6k views
52 slides
Advertisement

More Related Content

Recently uploaded (20)

Final Glory PPT.pptx
PappuPriya
0 views
theoryofcost.pptx
HiteshAhlawat8
0 views
Money Stories: How Andrew Tate Built A $50 Million Net Worth! Money Tips, Tri...
Rich Wealthy and Successful
4 views
Annual Outlook 2023.pdf
AxisMF
33 views
22BA031 EAB.pptx
NANDHAKUMARRAJA1
3 views
Impact of Covid-19 on Indian economy_Roll04.pptx
MrunmayeeKulkarni10
3 views
Presentation (5).pptx
lakshaydagar6
3 views
12 Firms in Competitive Markets.pptx
JelalKadyrov
3 views
MBE_Presentation.pptx
AnilSingh974243
2 views
Proffessional Resume.pdf
Eshetie1
3 views
139196915-Human-Resource-Management-System.docx
MagarsaBedasa1
2 views
RecoveredPreliminary budget.pdf
SamEbrahimovich
3 views
29_4E - The Monetary System.ppt
avinashsingh880627
3 views
Annual Outlook 2023 - An Era of Multiple Asset Classes
iciciprumf
21 views
A-13A.ppt
SatriaHibatalAzizy
2 views
NPPA-UPDATED-PRICE-LIST-AS-ON-29-09-2022.pdf
Arvind Kumar
1 view
Regulatory Framework for Banking Sector in Bangladesh
EmranHossen14
4 views
Trading Basics.pptx
ssuser52f5ba
3 views
Business Consulting_PPT 1.pptx
Mangasini Katundu
2 views
Monopoly presentation.pptx
lakshaydagar6
3 views
Final Glory PPT.pptx
PappuPriya
0 views
28 slides
theoryofcost.pptx
HiteshAhlawat8
0 views
56 slides
Money Stories: How Andrew Tate Built A $50 Million Net Worth! Money Tips, Tri...
Rich Wealthy and Successful
4 views
22 slides
Annual Outlook 2023.pdf
AxisMF
33 views
12 slides
22BA031 EAB.pptx
NANDHAKUMARRAJA1
3 views
10 slides
Impact of Covid-19 on Indian economy_Roll04.pptx
MrunmayeeKulkarni10
3 views
12 slides

Featured (20)

5 Ways to Give Feedback that Elicits Real Change
BambooHR
380.3k views
The Best Study Tips Revealed
LinkedIn
47.3k views
Understanding Artificial Intelligence - Major concepts for enterprise applica...
APPANION
29.8k views
Four Public Speaking Tips From Standup Comedians
Ross Simmonds
100.3k views
Different Career Paths in Data Science
Roger Huang
12.6k views
How to Fortify a Diverse Workforce to Battle the Great Resignation
Aggregage
4.5k views
5 Tips for Embracing Change at Work
O.C. Tanner
23.7k views
Six Business Lessons From 10 Years Of Fantasy Football
Ross Simmonds
30.3k views
The Power of Gratitude
INSEAD
57.6k views
Irresistible content for immovable prospects
Velocity Partners
242.7k views
How To Build Amazing Products Through Customer Feedback
Product School
54.7k views
Bridging the Gap Between Data Science & Engineer: Building High-Performance T...
ryanorban
136k views
Intro to user centered design
Rebecca Destello
21.5k views
How to Master Difficult Conversations at Work – Leader’s Guide
Piktochart
390.9k views
How to Land that First Customer
Floown
814k views
How to think like a startup
Loic Le Meur
748.9k views
What to Upload to SlideShare
SlideShare
14.4M views
Be A Great Product Leader (Amplify, Oct 2019)
Adam Nash
2.3M views
Trillion Dollar Coach Book (Bill Campbell)
Eric Schmidt
1.9M views
APIdays Paris 2019 - Innovation @ scale, APIs as Digital Factories' New Machi...
apidays
2.5M views
5 Ways to Give Feedback that Elicits Real Change
BambooHR
380.3k views
64 slides
The Best Study Tips Revealed
LinkedIn
47.3k views
11 slides
Understanding Artificial Intelligence - Major concepts for enterprise applica...
APPANION
29.8k views
17 slides
Four Public Speaking Tips From Standup Comedians
Ross Simmonds
100.3k views
18 slides
Different Career Paths in Data Science
Roger Huang
12.6k views
26 slides
How to Fortify a Diverse Workforce to Battle the Great Resignation
Aggregage
4.5k views
27 slides
Advertisement

statistics.pptx

  1. 1. | 1 faculty of economics and business Statistics for IB Inferences based a large sample: Test of hypothesis about a population mean The Hague University of Applied Sciences
  2. 2. faculty of economics and business | 2 Learning Objectives 1. To learn how to apply a four-step test procedure for a test of hypotheses concerning a population mean when the sample size is large. 2. To learn how to interpret the result of a test of hypotheses. The Hague University of Applied Sciences
  3. 3. faculty of economics and business | 3 Test of Hypothesis about a Population Mean A statistical test of hypothesis consists of four steps: 1. Formulating the hypothesis a. Null hypothesis (H0): b. Alternative/research hypothesis (H1/ Ha) 2. Computing test statistic 3. Computing P-value 4. Conclusion The Hague University of Applied Sciences The null hypothesis contains a condition of equality: =, , or  The alternative hypothesis Contains , <, >
  4. 4. faculty of economics and business | 4 Step-1: State the Null and alternative hypothesis: 1) We want to test whether the average score of all statistics students is different from 75 Ho: μ = 75, and Ha: μ ≠ 75 2)It is assumed that the mean starting salary for the University graduates is 36,000.00 Euros per year. However, researchers believe the true mean starting salary for the University graduates is less than 36,000.00 Ho: μ  36,000, and Ha: μ < 36,000 3)It is assumed that the mean starting salary for the University graduates is 36,000.00 Euros per year. However, researchers believe the true mean starting salary for the University graduates is greater than 36,000.00 Ho: μ  36,000, and Ha: μ > 36,000 The Hague University of Applied Sciences
  5. 5. faculty of economics and business | 5 Step-1: State the Null and alternative hypothesis Example Researchers want to know if the mean pulse rate for all covid-19 patients is different from the current standard of 72 beats per minute. The Hague University of Applied Sciences
  6. 6. faculty of economics and business | 6 What will be the null and alternative hypotheses in this case? 1. Ho: μ = 72, and Ha: μ < 72 2. Ho: μ = 72, and Ha: μ < 72 3. Ho: μ = 70, and Ha: μ > 70 4. Ho: μ = 72, and Ha: μ > 72 5. Ho: μ = 70, and Ha: μ ≠ 70 6. Ho: μ = 72, and Ha: μ ≠ 72 The Hague University of Applied Sciences
  7. 7. faculty of economics and business | 7 Correct Answer 1. Ho: μ = 72, and Ha: μ < 72 2. Ho: μ = 72, and Ha: μ < 72 3. Ho: μ = 70, and Ha: μ > 70 4. Ho: μ = 72, and Ha: μ > 72 5. Ho: μ = 70, and Ha: μ ≠ 70 6. Ho: μ = 72, and Ha: μ ≠ 72 The Hague University of Applied Sciences
  8. 8. faculty of economics and business | 8 Step-2: Compute the test- statistics Example Researchers want to know if the mean pulse rate for all covid-19 patients is different from the current standard of 72 beats per minute. A research study measured the pulse rates of 57 covid-19 patients and found a mean pulse rate of 70 beats per minute with a standard deviation of 9.85 beats per minute. The Hague University of Applied Sciences
  9. 9. faculty of economics and business |9 Step-2: Compute the test- statistics 1. Sample size 2. Population standard deviation () Sample size Test-statistic n ≥ 30 Z-statistic n <30 t-statistic The Hague University of Applied Sciences
  10. 10. faculty of economics and business | 10 Step-2: Compute the test- statistics 1. When population standard deviation(δ) is known: 𝑧 = 𝑥 − 𝑢0 𝜎 𝑛 Sample mean Population mean Population standard deviation Sample size The Hague University of Applied Sciences
  11. 11. faculty of economics and business | 11 Step-2: Compute the test- statistics 1. When population standard deviation(δ) is unknown: Sample mean Population mean Sample standard deviation Sample size 𝑧 = 𝑥 − 𝜇0 𝑠 𝑛 The Hague University of Applied Sciences
  12. 12. faculty of economics and business | 12 Step-2: Compute the test-statistics Researchers want to know if the mean pulse rate for all covid-19 patients is different from the current standard of 72 beats per minute. A research study measured the pulse rates of 57 covid-19 patients and found a mean pulse rate of 70 beats per minute with a standard deviation of 9.85 beats per minute. 𝑧 = 𝑥−𝜇0 𝑠 𝑛 = 70−72 9.85 57 = −1.53 Sample size (n) Sample mean (𝑥) Population mean (𝜇0) Sample SD (s) The Hague University of Applied Sciences
  13. 13. faculty of economics and business | 13 Step-3: Compute the P-value 1. Hand/ Manual 2. P-value calculator 3. Excel 4. Statistical packages The Hague University of Applied Sciences
  14. 14. faculty of economics and business | 14 Step-3: Compute the P-value 1. Hand/ Manual 1. Z-table: First locate the z-value -1.53 in the z table The Hague University of Applied Sciences
  15. 15. faculty of economics and business | 15 The Hague University of Applied Sciences
  16. 16. faculty of economics and business | 16 Step-3: Compute the P-value P-value: 0.0630 P-value= 2*0.0630 This is one sided p- value and we are conducting a two tailed test P-value= 0.126 The Hague University of Applied Sciences
  17. 17. faculty of economics and business | 17 Step-3: Compute the P-value 2. P-Value Calculator https://www.statology.org/z-score-to-p- value-calculator/ The Hague University of Applied Sciences
  18. 18. faculty of economics and business | 18 Step-3: Compute the P-value The Hague University of Applied Sciences
  19. 19. faculty of economics and business The Hague University of Applied Sciences | 19 Step-3: Compute the P-value 3. Excel NORM.DIST(x, mean, standard_dev, cumulative) Z-Score Mean is the mean of the distribution (0) SD is the SD of the distribution (1) TRUE
  20. 20. faculty of economics and business | 18 Step-4: Conclusion Compare the P-value with α (0.01, 0.05, 0.1) Rules for Decision 1. If P-value<α, Reject H0 2. if P-value>α, Accept H0 The Hague University of Applied Sciences
  21. 21. faculty of economics and business | 20 Step-4: Conclusion Decision Conclusion P-value> α 0.126>0.05 Accept H0 mean pulse rate for all Covid-19 patient is not different from the current standard of 72 betas per minute The Hague University of Applied Sciences
  22. 22. faculty of economics and business | 21 Thanks for your attention! Any Question? The Hague University of Applied Sciences

Editor's Notes




  • The average revenue of business is same before and after panademic
    The null hypothesis is a statement about the value of a population parameter, Null hypothesis is the assumption of equality, no difference, e.g: there is no difference in the grades of front and back banchers or the average grade of all student is not different from 75
    The null hypothesis contains a condition of equality: =, , or 
    Test the Null Hypothesis directly Results: Reject H0 or fail to reject H0
  • Probability of the null hypothesis to be true

×