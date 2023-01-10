antidepressant drugs.pdf

Health Conditions

Health Conditions

Alzheimer's & Dementia

Anxiety

Arthritis

Asthma & Allergies

Breast Cancer

Cancer

Cardiovascular Health

COVID-19

Dermatology & Skincare

Diabetes

Environment & Sustainability

Exercise & Fitness

Eye Health

Headache & Migraine

Health Equity

HIV & AIDS

Human Biology

Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Leukemia

LGBTQIA+

Men's Health

Mental Health

Multiple Sclerosis (MS)

Nutrition

Parkinson's Disease

Psoriasis

Sexual Health

Women's Health

Health Products

Health Products

Nutrition & Fitness

Vitamins & Supplements

CBD

Sleep

Mental Health

At-Home Testing

Men’s Health

Women’s Health

Discover

News

Latest News

Original Series

Medical Myths

Honest Nutrition

Through My Eyes

New Normal Health

Podcasts

How Viagra became a new 'tool' for young men

What makes breast cancer come back?

How to understand chronic pain

What is behind vaccine hesitancy?

The amazing story of hepatitis C, from discovery to cure

New directions in dementia research

Tools

General Health

Drugs A-Z

Health Hubs

Health Tools

BMI Calculators and Charts

Blood Pressure Chart: Ranges and Guide

Breast Cancer: Self-Examination Guide

Sleep Calculator

Quizzes

RA Myths vs Facts

Type 2 Diabetes: Managing Blood Sugar

Ankylosing Spondylitis Pain: Fact or Fiction

Connect

About Medical News Today

Who We Are

Our Editorial Process

Content Integrity

Conscious Language

Newsletters

Sign Up

Follow Us

Health Conditions

Health Products

Discover

Tools

Connect

SUBSCRIBE



All about antidepressants

Types

Side effects

Uses

Efficacy

Choosing

In pregnancy and nursing

Alternatives

How they work

Taking effect

Treatment duration

Summary

Antidepressants can help relieve the symptoms of depression. They can also help to treat social anxiety disorder, other anxiety disorders, and seasonal affective disorder.



They work by correcting chemical imbalances of neurotransmitters in the brain. Experts believe these are responsible for changes in mood and behavior.



This article will cover the different types of antidepressants, how they work, their side effects, other uses, and alternative options.



Types

blackCAT/Getty Images

Doctors tend to divide antidepressants into different types. These include:



Selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs)

SSRIs are a first-line treatment option for depression.



Examples of SSRIs include:



citalopram (Celexa)

escitalopram (Lexapro)

fluoxetine (Prozac, Sarafem)

fluvoxamine (Luvox)

paroxetine (Paxil)

sertraline (Zoloft)

Serotonin and norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors (SNRIs)

SNRIs are a newer class of antidepressant compared with SSRIs. However, they work in a similar way.



Doctors may prescribe SNRIs for:



attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD)

obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD)

anxiety disorders

menopausal symptoms

fibromyalgia

chronic neuropathic pain

Examples of SNRIs include:



duloxetine (Cymbalta)

venlafaxine (Effexor XR)

desvenlafaxine (Pristiq)

Tricyclic antidepressants (TCAs)

Doctors may recommend TCAs for depression, fibromyalgia, some types of anxi