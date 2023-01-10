antidepressant drugs.pdf

Activate your 30 day free trial to unlock unlimited reading.
All about antidepressants
Types
Side effects
Uses
Efficacy
Choosing
In pregnancy and nursing
Alternatives
How they work
Taking effect
Treatment duration
Summary
Antidepressants can help relieve the symptoms of depression. They can also help to treat social anxiety disorder, other anxiety disorders, and seasonal affective disorder.
They work by correcting chemical imbalances of neurotransmitters in the brain. Experts believe these are responsible for changes in mood and behavior.
This article will cover the different types of antidepressants, how they work, their side effects, other uses, and alternative options.
Types
blackCAT/Getty Images
Doctors tend to divide antidepressants into different types. These include:
Selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs)
SSRIs are a first-line treatment option for depression.
Examples of SSRIs include:
citalopram (Celexa)
escitalopram (Lexapro)
fluoxetine (Prozac, Sarafem)
fluvoxamine (Luvox)
paroxetine (Paxil)
sertraline (Zoloft)
Serotonin and norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors (SNRIs)
SNRIs are a newer class of antidepressant compared with SSRIs. However, they work in a similar way.
Doctors may prescribe SNRIs for:
attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD)
obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD)
anxiety disorders
menopausal symptoms
fibromyalgia
chronic neuropathic pain
Examples of SNRIs include:
duloxetine (Cymbalta)
venlafaxine (Effexor XR)
desvenlafaxine (Pristiq)
Tricyclic antidepressants (TCAs)
Doctors may recommend TCAs for depression, fibromyalgia, some types of anxi
