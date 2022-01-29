Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 5

DeVry HUMN 451 Full Course Latest

Jan. 29, 2022
0 likes 1 view

0

Share

Download to read offline

Education

Just Click on Below Link To Download This Course:
https://www.devrycoursehelp.com/product/devry-humn-451-full-course-latest/
What do we mean by the term Modernism? What conditions were present in the late 19th century that prepared us for the modern world, and how did the late 19th century set the stage for Modernism in art?

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Fighting Forward: Your Nitty-Gritty Guide to Beating the Lies That Hold You Back Hannah Brencher
(3.5/5)
Free
No One Succeeds Alone: Learn Everything You Can from Everyone You Can Robert Reffkin
(4/5)
Free
Dedicated: The Case for Commitment in an Age of Infinite Browsing Pete Davis
(5/5)
Free
Let's Talk About Hard Things Anna Sale
(4/5)
Free
High Conflict: Why We Get Trapped and How We Get Out Amanda Ripley
(4.5/5)
Free
Girl, Wash Your Face: Stop Believing the Lies About Who You Are so You Can Become Who You Were Meant to Be Rachel Hollis
(3.5/5)
Free
Uninvited: Living Loved When You Feel Less Than, Left Out, and Lonely Lysa TerKeurst
(4.5/5)
Free
Never Split the Difference: Negotiating As If Your Life Depended On It Chris Voss
(4.5/5)
Free
Boundaries Updated and Expanded Edition: When to Say Yes, How to Say No To Take Control of Your Life Henry Cloud
(4/5)
Free
Maybe You Should Talk to Someone: A Therapist, HER Therapist, and Our Lives Revealed Lori Gottlieb
(4.5/5)
Free
Girl, Stop Apologizing: A Shame-Free Plan for Embracing and Achieving Your Goals Rachel Hollis
(3.5/5)
Free
Dry: A Memoir Augusten Burroughs
(4.5/5)
Free
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People Personal Workbook Stephen R. Covey
(4/5)
Free
Less Fret, More Faith: An 11-Week Action Plan to Overcome Anxiety Max Lucado
(4.5/5)
Free
How May I Serve Karen Mathews
(3.5/5)
Free
The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life Mark Manson
(4.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Dad on Pills: Fatherhood and Mental Illness Chris Gethard
(5/5)
Free
Already Enough: A Path to Self-Acceptance Findaway
(0/5)
Free
Beyond Small Talk: How to Have More Dynamic, Charismatic and Persuasive Conversations Patrick King
(4.5/5)
Free
Full Out: Lessons in Life and Leadership from America's Favorite Coach Monica Aldama
(4.5/5)
Free
A Body to Love: Cultivate Community, Body Positivity, and Self-Love in the Age of Social Media Angelina Caruso
(4/5)
Free
Stress and Stressors: Avoiding and Managing Stress and Burnout at Work Brandy Payne
(4.5/5)
Free
Extraordinary Awakenings: When Trauma Leads to Transformation Steve Taylor
(3.5/5)
Free
My Friend Fear: How to Move Through Social Anxiety and Embrace the Life You Want Rose Berry
(4/5)
Free
Mindset Shifts: Embracing a Life of Personal Growth Tara Omorogbe
(5/5)
Free
Self-Help for the Helpless: A Beginner's Guide to Personal Development, Understanding Self-care, and Becoming Your Authentic Self Shelley Wilson
(5/5)
Free
Minimal Finance: Forging Your Own Path to Financial Freedom Sam Dixon Brown
(3.5/5)
Free
The Design Thinking Mindset: How to Access the Power of Innovation Darin Eich
(5/5)
Free
Bloom Forward: Healing from Trauma Emmy Marie
(4/5)
Free
Power, for All: How It Really Works and Why It's Everyone's Business Julie Battilana
(4.5/5)
Free
Feeding the Soul (Because It's My Business): Finding Our Way to Joy, Love, and Freedom Tabitha Brown
(5/5)
Free
Necessary Conversations: Changing Your Mindset to Communicate Confidently and Productively Liz Nolley Tillman
(5/5)
Free

DeVry HUMN 451 Full Course Latest

  1. 1. DeVry HUMN 451 Full Course Latest Just Click on Below Link To Download This Course: https://www.devrycoursehelp.com/product/devry-humn-451-full-course-latest/ Or Email us help@devrycoursehelp.com DeVry HUMN 451 Full Course Latest DeVry HUMN 451 Full Course (Discussions+Assignment) latest DeVry HUMN 451 Week 1 Dq 1 & Dq 2 latest dq 1 Modernism (graded) What do we mean by the term Modernism? What conditions were present in the late 19th century that prepared us for the modern world, and how did the late 19th century set the stage for Modernism in art? dq 2 Modern Art Trends (graded) Based on the works of art we viewed and read about in the text this week, describe some of the trends in art during the late 19th century. How did these trends challenge classical assumptions about art? DeVry HUMN 451 Week 2 Dq 1 & Dq 2 latest dq 1 Aesthetic Trends (graded)
  2. 2. This week, we’re examining Expressionism, Fauvism, and Cubism. What are some of the common characteristics among these three movements? How did the political conditions of the early 20th century influence these movements? dq 2 Artists (graded) Consider the artists and their works discussed in our readings this week. Choose two works of art (by different artists) from our readings this week and discuss their similarities and differences. What do your examples suggest about the range of work in the early Modernist period and its artists? DeVry HUMN 451 Week 3 Dq 1 & Dq 2 latest dq 1 Social Influences (graded) Describe the cultural conditions that may have influenced the conception and development of the individual 20th-century aesthetic in architecture. You may consider such factors as social issues, political, and economic. Give specific examples in your response. dq 2 Architectural Trends (graded) In your opinion, what are the most important and influential trends in modern architecture? What influenced these trends, and how did architecture influence other areas of the arts? DeVry HUMN 451 Week 4 Dq 1 & Dq 2 latest dq 1 Modern Sculpture (graded)
  3. 3. Choose one sculpture from this week’s chapters and explain how it is representative of the movement in which it was created. In your post, be sure to provide an analysis of the work of art as it relates to the movement dq 2 Contemporary Music (graded) Choose a genre of present-day music and discuss the factors that influenced its development. Contribute at least one specific example of music as the basis for your post. DeVry HUMN 451 Week 5 Dq 1 & Dq 2 latest dq 1 Modern Art (graded) Given the movements we read about this week such as Dada, Surrealism, or Abstract Expressionism (from the lecture), choose one and explore the underlying assumptions and principles of the movement. What were the movement’s major influences (social, political, and/or economic), and what did the movement stand for? dq 2 Music and Dance (graded) Given any popular movement in music, explore how dance responded to that particular type of music. How is dance reflective of the music to which it responds? DeVry HUMN 451 Week 6 Dq 1 & Dq 2 latest dq 1 Modern Drama (graded) Arthur Miller asserted that the common man is as tragic as the most exalted of characters. How was this revolutionary thinking? How is this indicative of trends in the arts during the mid-20th century? dq 2
  4. 4. Origins of Postmodernism (graded) This week we looked at pre- and post-World War II art. How did the war influence art and give rise to the pending Postmodernist movements of the mid-20th century? DeVry HUMN 451 Week 7 Dq 1 & Dq 2 latest dq 1 Art & Society (graded) In your opinion, what impact have the arts had on 20th- and early 21st-century society? How have modern and postmodern arts revealed the human condition? dq 2 Art and the Individual (graded) Choose a specific work of art, musical composition, dance program, or theater presentation and explain how it has affected you as an individual. How have the arts and humanities been used to influence thoughts and behaviors of individuals? DeVry HUMN 451 Week 2 Assignment latest Course Project Your annotated bibliography for the course project is due this week. The bibliography must include no less than four quality academic sources and include annotations of at least two sentences, each describing how the source will contribute to your paper. Submit your bibliography to the Dropbox, located at the top of this page. For instructions on how to use the Dropbox, read these step-by-step instructions. See the Syllabus section “Due Dates for Assignments & Exams” for due date information. DeVry HUMN 451 Week 3 Assignment latest Course Project
  5. 5. You will submit your course project outline this week. The outline should give details as to the direction of your course project, including a thesis statement and an explanation of the major topics/works of art/ideas you are exploring in the paper with cross references to your sources. Please also attach the bibliography. The outline is tentative and may be changed as you develop your project in future weeks. Submit your lab to the Dropbox, located at the top of this page. For instructions on how to use the Dropbox, read these step-by-step instructions. See the Syllabus section “Due Dates for Assignments & Exams” for due date information. DeVry HUMN 451 Week 6 Assignment latest Course Project Your final draft for the course project is due this week. Make sure to proofread and use APA style throughout the paper. Please review the requirements listed under the Course Home, Course Project tab for complete instructions. Submit your lab to the Dropbox, located at the top of this page. For instructions on how to use the Dropbox, read these step-by-step instructions. See the Syllabus section “Due Dates for Assignments & Exams” for due date information. Download File Now

×