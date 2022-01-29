Successfully reported this slideshow.
DeVry HSM 546 All Week Discussions Latest

Jan. 29, 2022
https://www.devrycoursehelp.com/product/devry-hsm-546-all-week-discussions-latest/
Managed Care and Current Trends
In your own words, define managed care and discuss how managed care will impact healthcare delivery under healthcare reform

DeVry HSM 546 All Week Discussions Latest

  1. 1. DeVry HSM 546 All Week Discussions Latest Just Click on Below Link To Download This Course: https://www.devrycoursehelp.com/product/devry-hsm-546-all-week-discussions- latest/ Or Email us help@devrycoursehelp.com DeVry HSM 546 All Week Discussions Latest DeVry HSM 546 Week 1 Discussions Latest Dq1 Managed Care and Current Trends In your own words, define managed care and discuss how managed care will impact healthcare delivery under healthcare reform Dq2 Quality and Access In your own words, explain the importance of why managed care plans must provide quality healthcare. DeVry HSM 546 Week 2 Discussions Latest Dq1 Health Maintenance Organizations In your own words, explain closed and open panel health maintenance organizations and the continuum of managed care. Dq2 Governance of Managed Care Organizations In your own words, describe the makeup and function of the board of directors in managed care plans
  2. 2. DeVry HSM 546 Week 3 Discussions Latest Dq1 Provider Networks In your own words, explain contracting approaches for physicians and hospitals under managed care plans. Dq2 Federal Regulations In your own words, discuss the federal regulations and acts to regulate health maintenance organization plans. DeVry HSM 546 Week 4 Discussions Latest Dq1 Provider Payment Discuss the challenges and benefits of pay for performance under managed care plans. Dq2 Claims and Benefits Describe the current challenges of claims capabilities, including ICD-10-CM. DeVry HSM 546 Week 5 Discussions Latest Dq1 Legal Issues Discuss the clauses and provisions that should be included in provider contracts Dq2 Fraud and Abuse What steps should be taken to mitigate exposure and liability when the federal government shows up to audit a healthcare organization? DeVry HSM 546 Week 6 Discussions Latest Dq1 Utilization Review
  3. 3. Describe the three categories of utilization review and explain why utilization review is the framework for utilization management. Dq2 Medicare Advantage Plans and Medicaid Plans Compare and contrast Medicare Advantage plans and Medicaid plans. DeVry HSM 546 Week 7 Discussions Latest Dq1 State Regulations of Managed Care Plans Outline the insurance market rules and rating factors and how HIPAA impacts the rating factors. Dq2 Federal Regulations of Managed Care Plans (graded) Discuss the federal agencies that are responsible for the oversight of HMOs, and discuss when federal regulations or state regulations would apply to situations, such as HIPAA privacy standards Download File Now

