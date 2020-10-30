Visceral Pain Treatment Market Analysis | Coherent Market Insights

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Coherent Market InsightS Market Research and Business Consulting Services https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/ COVID-19...
Visceral Pain Treatment Market Analysis (2020- 2027) • Visceral pain is defined as an internal pain caused due to inflamma...
d • For instance, according to the International Foundation for Gastrointestinal Disorders (IFFGD) in 2016, up to 10% to 1...
Visceral Pain Treatment Market - Impact of Coronavirus (Covid-19) Pandemic s • Visceral pain treatment market size is huge...
s • The global visceral pain treatment market is estimated to be valued at US$ 11,673.8 million in 2020 and is expected to...
Figure 1: Global Visceral Pain Treatment Market Share (%) Analysis, By Indication, 2020
An increase in the number of clinical trials, research & development activities, and drug approvals is expected to boost t...
• Ironwood and AstraZeneca jointly developed and commercialized linaclotide (LINZESS) in China. Ironwood estimated that it...
Global Visceral Pain Treatment Market - Restraints • However, lack of specific treatment for visceral pain such as irritab...
Global Visceral Pain Treatment Market – Regional Analysis • North America accounted for majority of share in the visceral ...
• Moreover, the rising prevalence of irritable bowel syndrome and Crohn’s disease is projected to boost growth of the regi...
• For instance, companies such as Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company, and others offer visceral pain ...
Figure 2: Global Visceral Pain Treatment Market Value (US$ Mn) & Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2017-2027
Global Visceral Pain Treatment Market - Competitive Landscape • Key players operating in the visceral pain treatment marke...
Read here the market research report on "Visceral Pain Treatment Market" published by CMI team.

Published in: Healthcare
  1. 1. Coherent Market InsightS Market Research and Business Consulting Services https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/ COVID-19 Impact Tracker
  2. 2. Visceral Pain Treatment Market Analysis (2020- 2027) • Visceral pain is defined as an internal pain caused due to inflammation of internal organs such as uterus, stomach, rectum, and bladder. This inflammation arises owing to several factors such as infection, trauma, or any injury outside or inside of the internal organs. The visceral pain caused by this varies in strength from being sharp, constant or sometimes very deep pain such as squeezing out of the body. • The governments of various countries and pharmaceutical companies are increasingly investing in research & development to develop novel drugs, which is expected to propel the global visceral pain treatment market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, the increasing prevalence of irritable bowel syndrome is also projected to boost the market growth.
  3. 3. d • For instance, according to the International Foundation for Gastrointestinal Disorders (IFFGD) in 2016, up to 10% to 15% of adults all over the world are affected by irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) every year.
  4. 4. Visceral Pain Treatment Market - Impact of Coronavirus (Covid-19) Pandemic s • Visceral pain treatment market size is hugely affected due to the outbreak of COVID-19 across the globe. In clinical trials, the possibility of visceral abdominal pain has major implications during the COVID-19 pandemic. When COVID-19 patients report severe abdominal pain, the visceral infarction should be considered in disparity diagnosis and should be taken into account in imaging diagnostics and laboratory workups. It is challenging for key players and researchers to perform clinical trials during the pandemic. On the contrary, several market players and governments are investing in R&D activities for the development of novel drugs for visceral pain. • The all-inclusive version of the report will include the impact of COVID-19 and the probable changes in the future outlook of the industry, by taking into account the technological, social, political, and economical parameters.
  5. 5. s • The global visceral pain treatment market is estimated to be valued at US$ 11,673.8 million in 2020 and is expected to rise at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period (2020-2027).
  6. 6. Figure 1: Global Visceral Pain Treatment Market Share (%) Analysis, By Indication, 2020
  7. 7. An increase in the number of clinical trials, research & development activities, and drug approvals is expected to boost the visceral pain treatment market growth • Key players in the market are highly investing in research & development and performing clinical trials in order to develop novel drugs in the visceral pain treatment market. The drug approvals in the market are estimated to significantly fuel the market growth and create lucrative growth opportunities in the visceral pain treatment market during the forecast period. • For instance, in January 2019, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. announced the approval of ‘LINZESS’ of strength 72 mcg, 145 mcg, and 290 mcg in China for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) with constipation in adults.
  8. 8. • Ironwood and AstraZeneca jointly developed and commercialized linaclotide (LINZESS) in China. Ironwood estimated that it will launch the drug by 2020. Such approvals are likely to enhance the availability of drugs in potential markets, which is benefiting growth of the global visceral pain treatment market. • Furthermore, key players in the industry are adopting strategies such as collaborations and joint agreements to strengthen their market position. For instance, in February 2020, the Drugs for Neglected Diseases initiative (DNDi) and Novartis entered into a collaborative license agreement to co-develop ‘LXE408’ as a potential novel treatment for visceral leishmaniasis, which is one of the leading parasitic killers of the world. LXE408 which is a first-in-class compound, was discovered with financial support from Welcome Trust at Novartis.
  9. 9. Global Visceral Pain Treatment Market - Restraints • However, lack of specific treatment for visceral pain such as irritable bowel and Crohn’s disease is a major factor, which is expected to hinder growth of the visceral pain treatment market. Moreover, competition amongst the key industry players regarding the development of novel drugs for visceral pain is expected to be a major reason that is likely to restrict the market growth. • Moreover, the high cost of drugs is also expected to be a major threat to growth of the visceral pain treatment market during the forecast period.
  10. 10. Global Visceral Pain Treatment Market – Regional Analysis • North America accounted for majority of share in the visceral pain treatment market in 2019 and is expected to subjugate the industry during the forecast period. This dominance is majorly owing to rising focus of pharmaceutical companies on R&D and joint ventures to develop novel drugs for visceral pain. • For instance, in March 2018, Arena Pharmaceuticals presented preclinical data and phase 1 data on APD371 for development of pain treatment related to Crohn’s disease at the APS (American Pain Society) Annual Scientific Summit at San Diego. APD371 or Olorinab is an oral, highly-selective, peripherally acting discovered investigational drug for the visceral pain treatment associated with gastrointestinal disorders.
  11. 11. • Moreover, the rising prevalence of irritable bowel syndrome and Crohn’s disease is projected to boost growth of the regional market over the forecast period. For instance, according to the estimations published in the Gastroenterology & Hepatology Journal (G&H) in 2016, Crohn’s disease is one of the most common indications of visceral pain and its prevalence in the North America region is between 400 and 600 cases per 100,000 people. • According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), around 3 million people were diagnosed with irritable bowel disease (IBD) such as ulcerative colitis or Crohn’s disease in 2015. • Furthermore, Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period, owing to increasing investments by pharma companies and governments initiatives visceral pain treatment.
  12. 12. • For instance, companies such as Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company, and others offer visceral pain products and treatment in the Asia Pacific region. Moreover, government authorities such as the government of Australia are focused on increasing awareness about visceral pain and its treatment.
  13. 13. Figure 2: Global Visceral Pain Treatment Market Value (US$ Mn) & Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2017-2027
  14. 14. Global Visceral Pain Treatment Market - Competitive Landscape • Key players operating in the visceral pain treatment market include Addex Therapeutics Ltd., AstraZeneca, Astellas Pharma Inc., Allergan, Chromocell Corporation, Takeda, GIcare Pharma Inc., Abbvie, Grunenthal GmbH, Johnson & Johnson, Neurim Pharmaceuticals Ltd, and Medestea Research & Production S.p.A.
