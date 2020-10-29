Successfully reported this slideshow.
  Coherent Market InsightS Market Research and Business Consulting Services https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/ COVID-19 Impact Tracker
  2. 2. NEONATAL RESPIRATORY DISTRESS SYNDROME TREATMENT MARKET ANALYSIS (2020-2027) • Neonatal respiratory distress syndrome is also called surfactant deficiency disorder. Neonatal respiratory distress syndrome occurs in pre-mature infants due to insufficient development of pulmonary surfactant or structural immaturity of the lungs. Neonatal respiratory distress syndrome is manifested by fast breathing, chest-wall retraction, and grunting shortly after birth. Treatment for neonatal respiratory distress syndrome is to apply continuous positive air pressure, breathing tubes, surfactant replacement by artificial surfactant replacement and neonatal ventilators.
  3. 3. Neonatal Respiratory Distress Syndrome Treatment Market - Drivers • The increasing prevalence of neonatal respiratory distress syndrome is expected to facilitate the market growth. According to the U.S National Library of Medicine, in 2015, neonatal respiratory distress syndrome was found in 6 to 7% neonates in the U.S. • Therefore, there is potential opportunity for pharmaceutical companies to expand their presence in the neonatal respiratory distress syndrome treatment market. Thus, pharmaceutical companies are focusing on mergers and acquisitions to achieve growth and make profits in neonatal respiratory distress syndrome treatment market. • For instance, in 2017, Aerogan Pharmaceuticals and Lyomark Pharmaceuticals merged with the aim of developing AP-002, a clinically superior treatment for neonatal respiratory distress syndrome. These factors are expected to drive the neonatal respiratory distress syndrome treatment market growth.
  4. 4. Neonatal Respiratory Distress Syndrome Treatment Market - Impact of COVID-19 • Patients with respiratory distress syndrome are at severe risk of COVID-19. Whereas, in case neonates with respiratory distress syndrome are at minimal risk due to COVID-19 compared to adults due to less chance of community transmission. • However, there is a chance of getting infected in the womb or due to close contact with an infected adult. On the other hand, surfactant therapy and mechanical ventilation are some of the efficient treatments for neonatal distress syndrome in COVID-19 patients. • As a result, the global neonatal respiratory distress syndrome treatment market is expecting to experience moderate growth during the pandemic.
  5. 5. Neonatal Respiratory Distress Syndrome Treatment Market- Restraints. • Oxygen therapy and mechanical ventilation therapy is associated with common risk of pneumonia in neonates due to difficulty in breathing and coughing caused by breathing tube. • In surfactant therapy, there is risk of bradycardia, hypoxemia during instillation in neonates. Moreover, the cost of neonatal ventilation is high and may be unaffordable for many patients in under developed countries such as India. • These factors are expected to restrain global neonatal respiratory distress syndrome treatment market growth.
  6. 6. Neonatal Respiratory Distress Syndrome Treatment Market-Regional Analysis. • Among regions, the global respiratory distress syndrome treatment market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. • In North America, U.S. holds a dominant position in the neonatal respiratory distress syndrome treatment market due to higher prevalence of neonatal respiratory distress syndrome in the country. According to the U.S National Library of Medicine, In 2014 to 2016 around 12% of the babies born in the U.S. Are suffering from neonatal respiratory distress syndrome. • Pharmaceutical companies are focusing on strategies such as mergers and acquisitions due to high growth opportunities in the neonatal distress syndrome market
  7. 7. • For instance, in 2018, Windtree Therapeutics and CVie Therapeutics announced their merger which was named Windtree Therapeutics. Through this merger, under the name of Windtree Therapeutics, will be fully integrated and diversified acute care company with four mid late clinical stage products including Aerosurf. • Moreover, the market in Europe is expected to witness significant growth due to the increasing awareness about neonatal respiratory distress syndrome. Pharmaceutical companies are focusing on research and development activities which is favouring growth of the neonatal respiratory distress syndrome market. • For instance, in 2017, Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A sponsored Saint Mary hospital research unit to carry out the 'CURONEB' study which involved investigation of safety, tolerability and efficiency of inhaled nebulized Curosurf used in the treatment of neonatal respiratory distress syndrome. • Furthermore, Asia Pacific is expected to have significant growth, as well as advancements in medical devices which are supporting the growth of the market in this region. For instance, in 2019, InnAccel Technologies Pvt Ltd. (India) launched SAANS: portable neonatal CPAP device for infants with respiratory distress syndrome. SAANS is the only CPAP device with multiple power options, including a patented manual mode.
  8. 8. Neonatal Respiratory Distress Syndrome Treatment Market- Competitive Landscape. • Key players operating in neonatal respiratory distress syndrome treatment market are Chiesi Farmaceutici S.P.A, JW pharmaceuticals, Aragon Pharmaceuticals Inc, Lyomark Pharma GmbH, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Menzies Institute for Medical Research, InnAccel Technologies Pvt Ltd, and Windtree Therapeutics, Inc.
