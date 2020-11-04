Successfully reported this slideshow.
Inhaled Antibiotics Market Analysis (2020-2027) • The management of patients with chronic respiratory diseases have become...
• The important application of inhaling antibiotics is to maximize drug delivery to the target site of infection i.e. the ...
Figure 1: Global Inhaled Antibiotics Market Value (US$ Mn), by Region, 2020
Increasing incidence of respiratory diseases is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period • Increasing ...
Figure 2. Global Chordoma Disease Therapeutics Market Share (%), by Drug Class, 2020
Increasing adoption of strategies such as mergers, agreements, and collaborations by key players is expected to drive the ...
Chordoma Disease Therapeutics Market Restraint • Chemotherapeutic drugs approved for the treatment of chordoma are not alw...
Global Chordoma Disease Therapeutics Market – Impact of Coronavirus (Covid-19) Pandemic • Treatment options of cancer such...
• Healthcare providers are adopting telehealth solutions to conduct their services for cancer patients while maintain the ...
Key Players • Major players operating in the global chordoma disease therapeutics market include GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Bava...
About Us: • Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our ...
Contact Us: • Mr. Shah • Coherent Market Insights Pvt. Ltd. • Address: 1001 4th ave, #3200 Seattle, WA 98154, U.S. • Phone...
Chordoma Disease Therapeutics Market Analysis | Coherent Market Insights
  1. 1. Coherent Market InsightS Market Research and Business Consulting Services https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/ COVID-19 Impact Tracker
  2. 2. Inhaled Antibiotics Market Analysis (2020-2027) • The management of patients with chronic respiratory diseases have become a challenge in clinical practice. Conditions such as cystic fibrosis (CF) and non-CF bronchiectasis require extensive treatment strategies to deal with multidrug resistant pathogens that include Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, Burkholderia species, and non-tuberculous Mycobacteria (NTM). • To overcome these challenges scientists are developed a noval drug formulation of antimicrobial agent and deliver drugs to the pulmonary system by using inhaled, aerosolized or nebulized antibiotics.
  3. 3. • The important application of inhaling antibiotics is to maximize drug delivery to the target site of infection i.e. the airways and limit the potential for systemic side effects. • The global inhaled antibiotics market size was valued at US$ 1,094.6 million in 2019 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period (2020–2027).
  4. 4. Figure 1: Global Inhaled Antibiotics Market Value (US$ Mn), by Region, 2020
  5. 5. Increasing incidence of respiratory diseases is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period • Increasing drug approvals from regulatory authorities for the treatment of chordoma is expected to drive growth of the chordoma disease therapeutics market over the forecast period. • For instance, in May 2018, Bavarian Nordic A/S, a pharmaceutical company, received orphan drug designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for BN- Brachyury, a novel cancer vaccine indicated for the treatment of chordoma.
  6. 6. Figure 2. Global Chordoma Disease Therapeutics Market Share (%), by Drug Class, 2020
  7. 7. Increasing adoption of strategies such as mergers, agreements, and collaborations by key players is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period • Market players are focused on adoption of inorganic growth strategies such as collaborations and agreements to strengthen their position in the chordoma disease therapeutics market. • For instance, in January 2019, Biothera Pharmaceuticals entered into a licensing agreement with Cipla Limited for its potential bevacizumab biosimilar, BAT1706. Through this agreement, Cipla Limited received the rights to distribute and market the biosimilar in emerging markets.
  8. 8. Chordoma Disease Therapeutics Market Restraint • Chemotherapeutic drugs approved for the treatment of chordoma are not always effective and have several side effects such as nausea, headache, and hair loss, which is expected to restrain the market growth over the forecast period. • Also, low prevalence of the disease and limitations associated with the treatment are factors affecting the market growth, followed by the high cost of diagnosis, treatment, and research & development.
  9. 9. Global Chordoma Disease Therapeutics Market – Impact of Coronavirus (Covid-19) Pandemic • Treatment options of cancer such as chemotherapy can weaken the immune system of cancer patients and increases the risk of getting infected. Hence, people suffering from cancer such as chordoma are at higher risk of developing serious complications due to COVID-19 disease. • However, considering the criticality of the chordoma disease it has been recommended by the regulatory authorities to not delay of postpone the chemotherapy or immunotherapy for the treatment of chordoma disease.
  10. 10. • Healthcare providers are adopting telehealth solutions to conduct their services for cancer patients while maintain the social distancing to combat COVID-19 pandemic without compromising the health of cancer patients. Patients can arrange virtual appointments with their doctors for consultations. Healthcare providers are taking following measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19 infection. • Hospitals have restricted entries of visitors and only emergency cases are being handled. • A screening for possible symptoms of COVID-19 is being performed for all the people who are entering the hospitals. • Healthcare givers are encouraging patients to conduct patients’ schedule appointments via telemedicine platforms.
  11. 11. Key Players • Major players operating in the global chordoma disease therapeutics market include GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Bavarian Nordic A/S, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Pfizer, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Sanofi SA, Astellas Pharma Inc., AstraZeneca plc, Amgen, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb and Company, Novartis International AG, Bayer AG, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., and Mylan N.V.
  13. 13. About Us: • Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. • What we provide: • Customized Market Research Services • Industry Analysis Services • Business Consulting Services • Market Intelligence Services • Long term Engagement Model • Country Specific Analysis
  14. 14. Contact Us: • Mr. Shah • Coherent Market Insights Pvt. Ltd. • Address: 1001 4th ave, #3200 Seattle, WA 98154, U.S. • Phone: +1-206-701-6702 • Email : sales@coherentmarketinsights.com
