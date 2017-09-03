KELOMPOK 4 : SENJATA KIMIA MAGANG KCI FMIPA UNAND 2017 1. Athifa Salsabila Deva 2. Bramtama Rahmattullah Putra Agaditya 3....
Definisi Jenis Penggunaan Konvensi Pengendalian dan Penanggulangan Dampak
Senjata Kimia secara Keseluruhan  Senjata Kimia : Senjata yang memanfaatkan sifat racun senyawa kimia untuk membunuh, mel...
 Type 1 : Merusak syaraf  Tabun  Sarin  HCN Jenis – Jenis Berdasarkan dampak yang ditimbulkan  Cyclosarin  VX  Type...
Jenis – Jenis  Nitrogen Mustard  Lewisit  Phosgene  Type 3 : Mencekik Pernapasan  Diphosgene  Chlorine  Chloroprin ...
 Abad ke 4 - 6 M, penggunaan racun  Abad ke 20 M, masa peperangan di Eropa penggunaan Type 3  Awal 1910-an digunakan Le...
 UU  UUD 1945  UU No.9 Tahun 2008  UU No.1 Tahun 2002  UU No.15 Tahun 2003  PP No.22 Tahun 1996  Konvensi  Protoko...
Dampak  Kerusakan dan Pencemaran Lingkungan  Kesehatan Manusia  Disorientasi  Kerontokan rambut  Kerusakan sel dan or...
 Penanggulangan  Perlunya Pengetahuan  Melakukan deteksi dini  Saat teracuni, team penolong mempersiapkan perlengkapan...
 Senjata Kimia adalah Senjata yang memanfaatkan sifat racun senyawa kimia untuk membunuh, melukai, dan melumpuhkan musuh....
