Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

B-WCo_Module 5_Funds for social entrepreneurs_GR

Apr. 11, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Upcoming SlideShare
B-WCo_Module 4_Communication tools and marketing strategies_GR
B-WCo_Module 4_Communication tools and marketing strategies_GR
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

Euro-FEM Module 6 : Financial Planning
AthanasiaIoannidou
ERIAS Master Class 5: Work-based learning
AthanasiaIoannidou
ERIAS Master Class 4: Job placement
AthanasiaIoannidou
ERIAS Master Class 3: Assessing skills, knowledge and resources
AthanasiaIoannidou
ERIAS Master Class 2: Refugees and EU law - Refugee rights
AthanasiaIoannidou
Euro-FEM Module 5: Promotion and Dissemination Planning
AthanasiaIoannidou
Euro-FEM Module 4: Marketing and Branding Techniques
AthanasiaIoannidou
Euro-FEM Module 3: Business Planning - Administrative Issues
AthanasiaIoannidou
1 of 48 Ad

B-WCo_Module 5_Funds for social entrepreneurs_GR

Apr. 11, 2023
0 likes 0 views

Download to read offline

Business

Module 5 is intended to help female social entrepreneurs and wannabe social entrepreneurs assess funding needs, identify appropriate sources of funding to meet those needs and to set out an effective financial plan to start, grow and sustain their businesses. This module focusses on funding opportunities and is linked to module 3, which introduces business models, and module 6, which focuses on pitching and matching with investors).

Module 5 is intended to help female social entrepreneurs and wannabe social entrepreneurs assess funding needs, identify appropriate sources of funding to meet those needs and to set out an effective financial plan to start, grow and sustain their businesses. This module focusses on funding opportunities and is linked to module 3, which introduces business models, and module 6, which focuses on pitching and matching with investors).

Business
Advertisement

Recommended

B-WCo_Module 4_Communication tools and marketing strategies_GR
AthanasiaIoannidou
0 views
28 slides
B-WCo_Module 3_Business models for social entrepreneurs_GR
AthanasiaIoannidou
0 views
25 slides
B-WCo_Module 2_Understanding the social impact and social problems_GR
AthanasiaIoannidou
0 views
23 slides
B-WCo_Module 1_What is Social Entrepreneurship_GR
AthanasiaIoannidou
0 views
30 slides
Euro-FEM Module 10 : Attracting funding
AthanasiaIoannidou
38 views
7 slides
Euro-FEM Module 9 : Business Plan
AthanasiaIoannidou
53 views
12 slides
Euro-FEM Module 8 : Export & relationship management
AthanasiaIoannidou
57 views
8 slides
Euro-FEM Module 7 : Risk analysis
AthanasiaIoannidou
36 views
10 slides
Advertisement

More Related Content

More from AthanasiaIoannidou (10)

Euro-FEM Module 6 : Financial Planning
AthanasiaIoannidou
55 views
ERIAS Master Class 5: Work-based learning
AthanasiaIoannidou
26 views
ERIAS Master Class 4: Job placement
AthanasiaIoannidou
28 views
ERIAS Master Class 3: Assessing skills, knowledge and resources
AthanasiaIoannidou
22 views
ERIAS Master Class 2: Refugees and EU law - Refugee rights
AthanasiaIoannidou
54 views
Euro-FEM Module 5: Promotion and Dissemination Planning
AthanasiaIoannidou
56 views
Euro-FEM Module 4: Marketing and Branding Techniques
AthanasiaIoannidou
34 views
Euro-FEM Module 3: Business Planning - Administrative Issues
AthanasiaIoannidou
28 views
Euro-FEM Module 2: Business Idea and Innovation
AthanasiaIoannidou
46 views
Euro-FEM Module 1: Entrepreneurial Skills
AthanasiaIoannidou
125 views
Euro-FEM Module 6 : Financial Planning
AthanasiaIoannidou
55 views
13 slides
ERIAS Master Class 5: Work-based learning
AthanasiaIoannidou
26 views
29 slides
ERIAS Master Class 4: Job placement
AthanasiaIoannidou
28 views
55 slides
ERIAS Master Class 3: Assessing skills, knowledge and resources
AthanasiaIoannidou
22 views
45 slides
ERIAS Master Class 2: Refugees and EU law - Refugee rights
AthanasiaIoannidou
54 views
50 slides
Euro-FEM Module 5: Promotion and Dissemination Planning
AthanasiaIoannidou
56 views
29 slides

Recently uploaded (20)

Module 13 - Internal Crisis – Operational_gr.pptx
caniceconsulting
9 views
Module 2 - How to Recognise a Business Crisis_gr.pptx
caniceconsulting
15 views
Module 7 - External Crisis – Market Environment_gr.pptx
caniceconsulting
11 views
Module 11 - Internal Crisis – Product sales_gr.pptx
caniceconsulting
12 views
Module 21 - Insolvency as a restructuring approach_gr.pptx
caniceconsulting
10 views
ΣΗΜΕΙΩΣΕΙΣ Εθνικοί Λογαριασμοί.pptx
Etheo1
6 views
Kelarakou_consequenses of COVID-19.pdf
EvaSofokleous1
2 views
TUV pliroforiki.pdf
JohnRicos
3 views
ΒΡΑΣΙΔΗΣ.pdf
DIMITRISVRASIDIS
17 views
Σταμκόπουλος-Θεολογής-Κοτσιφάκος -Κυπροελλαδικό Μάρτιος 2023.pdf
EvaSofokleous1
68 views
Sampsonidis_polymathy and self-efficacy.pdf
EvaSofokleous1
121 views
Module 6 - External Crisis – Financial & Economic Collapse_gr.pptx
caniceconsulting
11 views
Module 12 - Internal Crisis – Profits and (or) Liquidity Crisis_gr.pptx
caniceconsulting
10 views
ΠΑΡΟΥΣΙΑΣΗ ΔΙΠΛΩΜΑΤΙΚΗΣ ΑΝΔΡΙΑΝΗ ΚΑΛΥΒΑ_2018.pptx
6981556407
1 view
Module 8 - External Crisis – Changing Technology_gr.pptx
caniceconsulting
11 views
Module 16 - The Role of Data Systems and Tools in Internal and External Analy...
caniceconsulting
13 views
epikairopoisi.pdf
ssuserc25882
376 views
Module 15 - Risk Management_gr.pptx
caniceconsulting
9 views
Module 18 - Stakeholder Management_gr.pptx
caniceconsulting
10 views
Business Plan MRD (1).pptx
Antonis53
3 views
Module 13 - Internal Crisis – Operational_gr.pptx
caniceconsulting
9 views
18 slides
Module 2 - How to Recognise a Business Crisis_gr.pptx
caniceconsulting
15 views
15 slides
Module 7 - External Crisis – Market Environment_gr.pptx
caniceconsulting
11 views
24 slides
Module 11 - Internal Crisis – Product sales_gr.pptx
caniceconsulting
12 views
12 slides
Module 21 - Insolvency as a restructuring approach_gr.pptx
caniceconsulting
10 views
20 slides
ΣΗΜΕΙΩΣΕΙΣ Εθνικοί Λογαριασμοί.pptx
Etheo1
6 views
35 slides
Advertisement

B-WCo_Module 5_Funds for social entrepreneurs_GR

  1. 1. Βαλκανική Συμμαχία Γυναικείων Οργανώσεων, τόμος II Ενίσχυση Κοινωνικών Start-Up επιχειρήσεων για τη στήριξη της γυναικείας επιχειρηματικότητας στα Βαλκάνια (2020-1-EL01-KA204-078936) B-WCo II - C1 - Εβδομάδα κατάρτισης εκπαιδευτών Ενότητα 5 Χρηματοδότηση για κοινωνικούς επιχειρηματίες (παραδοσιακή και εναλλακτική) Δομημένο από: Αλίκη Κοροβέση Αναπτύχθηκε από: Αθανασία Ιωαννίδου
  2. 2. Η υποστήριξη της Ευρωπαϊκής Επιτροπής για την παραγωγή της παρούσας δημοσίευσης δεν συνιστά έγκριση του περιεχομένου, το οποίο αντικατοπτρίζει τις απόψεις μόνο των συγγραφέων, και η Επιτροπή δεν μπορεί να θεωρηθεί υπεύθυνη για οποιαδήποτε χρήση των πληροφοριών που περιέχονται σε αυτήν. ΕΙΣΑΓΩΓΗ  Η σημασία της εξεύρεσης κεφαλαίων  Δυσκολίες πρόσβασης σε κεφάλαια ΚΕΦΑΛΑΙΟ 1  Παραδοσιακές μορφές χρηματοδότησης στις χώρες εταίρους  Ελλάδα  Βόρεια Μακεδονία  Αλβανία  Μαυροβούνιο  Βουλγαρία  Bοσνία κ Ερζεγοβίνη  Τουρκία ΠΕΡΙΕΧΟΜΕΝΑ
  3. 3. Η υποστήριξη της Ευρωπαϊκής Επιτροπής για την παραγωγή της παρούσας δημοσίευσης δεν συνιστά έγκριση του περιεχομένου, το οποίο αντικατοπτρίζει τις απόψεις μόνο των συγγραφέων, και η Επιτροπή δεν μπορεί να θεωρηθεί υπεύθυνη για οποιαδήποτε χρήση των πληροφοριών που περιέχονται σε αυτήν. ΚΕΦΑΛΑΙΟ 2  Ευκαιρίες χρηματοδότησης από την ΕΕ  Πρωτοβουλία κοινωνικών επιχειρήσεων (SBI)  Απασχόληση και κοινωνική καινοτομία (EaSI)  Ευρωπαϊκό Ταμείο Στρατηγικών Επενδύσεων (ΕΤΣΕ)  Ευρωπαϊκό Κοινωνικό Ταμείο (ΕΚΤ) & Ευρωπαϊκό Κοινωνικό Ταμείο Plus (ΕΚΤ+)  Ευρωπαϊκός Διαγωνισμός Κοινωνικής Καινοτομίας (EUSIC)  Επιταχυντές κοινωνικού αντίκτυπου (SIA)  Ευρωπαϊκό Συμβούλιο Καινοτομίας (EIC) ΚΕΦΑΛΑΙΟ 3  Εναλλακτικές μορφές χρηματοδότησης  Επιχειρηματικοί Άγγελοι  Κεφάλαια επιχειρηματικών συμμετοχών  Μικροχρηματοδότηση  Crowdfunding ΚΕΦΑΛΑΙΟ 4  ΑΣΚΗΣΕΙΣ και ΚΟΥΙΖ ΠΕΡΙΕΧΟΜΕΝΑ
  4. 4. Η υποστήριξη της Ευρωπαϊκής Επιτροπής για την παραγωγή της παρούσας δημοσίευσης δεν συνιστά έγκριση του περιεχομένου, το οποίο αντικατοπτρίζει τις απόψεις μόνο των συγγραφέων, και η Επιτροπή δεν μπορεί να θεωρηθεί υπεύθυνη για οποιαδήποτε χρήση των πληροφοριών που περιέχονται σε αυτήν. ΕΙΣΑΓΩΓΗ
  5. 5. Η υποστήριξη της Ευρωπαϊκής Επιτροπής για την παραγωγή της παρούσας δημοσίευσης δεν συνιστά έγκριση του περιεχομένου, το οποίο αντικατοπτρίζει τις απόψεις μόνο των συγγραφέων, και η Επιτροπή δεν μπορεί να θεωρηθεί υπεύθυνη για οποιαδήποτε χρήση των πληροφοριών που περιέχονται σε αυτήν. ΕΙΣΑΓΩΓΗ Η ΣΗΜΑΣΙΑ ΤΗΣ ΕΞΕΥΡΕΣΗΣ ΚΕΦΑΛΑΙΩΝ Οι επιχειρηματίες πρέπει να αποκτήσουν τρία είδη κεφαλαίου για να επιτύχουν την έναρξη μιας νέας επιχείρησης:  Κοινωνικό  Ανθρώπινο  Οικονομικό Το κοινωνικό κεφάλαιο είναι μια ιδιότητα που προκύπτει από τη δομή των δικτυακών σχέσεων ενός ατόμου- δεν αποτελεί εγγενές χαρακτηριστικό ενός ατόμου. Το κοινωνικό κεφάλαιο δεν ανήκει σε ένα άτομο. Η ιδιοκτησία της σχέσης δικτύου κατέχεται από κοινού από τα μέλη ενός δικτύου και δεν είναι μόνο οι σχέσεις μέσω των οποίων ένας επιχειρηματίας λαμβάνει ευκαιρίες να χρησιμοποιήσει το ανθρώπινο και το οικονομικό κεφάλαιο. Ο τρόπος με τον οποίο ένας μεμονωμένος επιχειρηματίας δομεί το δίκτυό του μπορεί να καθορίσει την αξία του κοινωνικού του κεφαλαίου και, συνεπώς, την ικανότητά του να ενεργεί με επιχειρηματικό τρόπο. Πηγή: Η αξία του κοινωνικού κεφαλαίου - Patricia H. Thornton
  6. 6. Η υποστήριξη της Ευρωπαϊκής Επιτροπής για την παραγωγή της παρούσας δημοσίευσης δεν συνιστά έγκριση του περιεχομένου, το οποίο αντικατοπτρίζει τις απόψεις μόνο των συγγραφέων, και η Επιτροπή δεν μπορεί να θεωρηθεί υπεύθυνη για οποιαδήποτε χρήση των πληροφοριών που περιέχονται σε αυτήν. ΕΙΣΑΓΩΓΗ Η ΣΗΜΑΣΙΑ ΤΗΣ ΕΞΕΥΡΕΣΗΣ ΚΕΦΑΛΑΙΩΝ Πριν από μερικά χρόνια, οι μη κυβερνητικές οργανώσεις (ΜΚΟ) και οι φιλανθρωπικές ομάδες ήταν οι μόνες επιλογές για την υποστήριξη των κοινωνικών επιχειρήσεων στην ανακούφιση των "κοινωνικών κακών". Στον σημερινό ολοένα και πιο διασυνδεδεμένο κόσμο, υπάρχουν πιο σύνθετα ζητήματα που απαιτούν πιο καινοτόμες και βιώσιμες λύσεις. Αυτό είναι αποτέλεσμα της ραγδαίας έξαρσης της κοινωνικής επιχειρηματικότητας, καθώς οι κοινωνικά ευαισθητοποιημένοι επιχειρηματίες αντιμετωπίζουν τοπικές και παγκόσμιες κοινωνικές προκλήσεις, ενώ παράλληλα παράγουν κέρδη. Η κοινωνική επιχειρηματικότητα συνδυάζει τον κοινωνικό αντίκτυπο και τη βιώσιμη επιχειρηματική ανάπτυξη. Θεωρία: η κοινωνική επιχειρηματικότητα είναι μια καταπληκτική έννοια. Στην πράξη: η διαδικασία μετάβασης από μια ιδέα σε μια βιώσιμη λειτουργία έχει κρίσιμες προκλήσεις, ιδίως κατά το στάδιο της χρηματοδότησης της εκκίνησης.
  7. 7. Η υποστήριξη της Ευρωπαϊκής Επιτροπής για την παραγωγή της παρούσας δημοσίευσης δεν συνιστά έγκριση του περιεχομένου, το οποίο αντικατοπτρίζει τις απόψεις μόνο των συγγραφέων, και η Επιτροπή δεν μπορεί να θεωρηθεί υπεύθυνη για οποιαδήποτε χρήση των πληροφοριών που περιέχονται σε αυτήν. ΕΙΣΑΓΩΓΗ ΔΥΣΚΟΛΙΕΣ ΠΡΟΣΒΑΣΗΣ ΣΕ ΚΕΦΑΛΑΙΑ Η πρόσβαση σε κεφάλαιο δεν είναι μια εφάπαξ διαδικασία. Η διαδικασία περιλαμβάνει:  διενέργεια εντατικής έρευνας αγοράς για να αποδειχθεί η ανάγκη χρηματοδότησης,  ικανότητα διαχείρισης και επέκτασης της επιχείρησής. Σε περίπτωση που υπάρχουν εμπόδια στη χρηματοδότηση, θα πρέπει επίσης να εξεταστούν οι ακόλουθες τρεις επιλογές: 1. αξιοποίηση των συμπράξεων, 2. φιλανθρωπικές οργανώσεις, 3. διαγωνισμοί και κεφάλαια για κοινωνικούς σκοπούς. ΚΑΤΑ ΤΗ ΔΙΑΡΚΕΙΑ ΤΗΣ ΔΙΑΔΙΚΑΣΙΑΣ ΕΝΔΕΧΕΤΑΙ ΝΑ ΠΡΟΚΥΨΟΥΝ ΕΜΠΟΔΙΑ ΣΤΗ ΧΡΗΜΑΤΟΔΟΤΗΣΗ!!!
  8. 8. Η υποστήριξη της Ευρωπαϊκής Επιτροπής για την παραγωγή της παρούσας δημοσίευσης δεν συνιστά έγκριση του περιεχομένου, το οποίο αντικατοπτρίζει τις απόψεις μόνο των συγγραφέων, και η Επιτροπή δεν μπορεί να θεωρηθεί υπεύθυνη για οποιαδήποτε χρήση των πληροφοριών που περιέχονται σε αυτήν. ΕΙΣΑΓΩΓΗ ΔΥΣΚΟΛΙΕΣ ΠΡΟΣΒΑΣΗΣ ΣΕ ΚΕΦΑΛΑΙΑ Λάβετε υπόψη σας αυτά τα 5 βασικά στοιχεία όταν έχετε πρόσβαση σε κεφάλαια για την κοινωνική σας επιχείρηση! 1 "Kiss a lot of frogs" Η εξεύρεση της κατάλληλης πηγής κεφαλαίων απαιτεί στρατηγική, ένα καλό σχέδιο και πολλές συναντήσεις! 2 "Καθορίστε το δυναμικό ανάπτυξης και τον κοινωνικό αντίκτυπο" Και πάλι, αυτό απαιτεί μεγάλη προσπάθεια για την ανάπτυξη του σωστού σχεδίου στρατηγικής. 3 "Να είστε ποσοτικοί" Όποιες και αν είναι οι μετρήσεις της κοινωνικής σας επιχείρησης, να τις έχετε έτοιμες όταν ξεκινάει η διαδικασία συγκέντρωσης κεφαλαίων. 4 "Δείξτε την πρόοδό σας" Να είστε έτοιμοι να δείξετε αριθμούς και να απαντήσετε σε όλες τις ερωτήσεις. 5 "Δεν έχει τελειώσει μέχρι να τελειώσει" Να έχετε καλά οικονομικά αρχεία για όλες τις διαδικασίες που σχετίζονται με τη δέουσα επιμέλεια.
  9. 9. Η υποστήριξη της Ευρωπαϊκής Επιτροπής για την παραγωγή της παρούσας δημοσίευσης δεν συνιστά έγκριση του περιεχομένου, το οποίο αντικατοπτρίζει τις απόψεις μόνο των συγγραφέων, και η Επιτροπή δεν μπορεί να θεωρηθεί υπεύθυνη για οποιαδήποτε χρήση των πληροφοριών που περιέχονται σε αυτήν. ΚΕΦΑΛΑΙΟ 1
  10. 10. Η υποστήριξη της Ευρωπαϊκής Επιτροπής για την παραγωγή της παρούσας δημοσίευσης δεν συνιστά έγκριση του περιεχομένου, το οποίο αντικατοπτρίζει τις απόψεις μόνο των συγγραφέων, και η Επιτροπή δεν μπορεί να θεωρηθεί υπεύθυνη για οποιαδήποτε χρήση των πληροφοριών που περιέχονται σε αυτήν. ΚΕΦΑΛΑΙΟ 1 ΠΑΡΑΔΟΣΙΑΚΕΣ ΜΟΡΦΕΣ ΧΡΗΜΑΤΟΔΟΤΗΣΗΣ ΣΤΙΣ ΧΩΡΕΣ ΕΤΑΙΡΟΥΣ ΕΛΛΑΔΑ Το Εταιρικό Σύμφωνο για το Πλαίσιο Ανάπτυξης (ΕΣΠΑ) αποτελεί το κύριο στρατηγικό σχέδιο για την ανάπτυξη της χώρας με τη συνδρομή σημαντικών πόρων από τα Ευρωπαϊκά Διαρθρωτικά και Επενδυτικά Ταμεία (ΕΔΕΤ) της Ευρωπαϊκής Ένωσης. Μέσω της εφαρμογής του ΕΣΠΑ, στόχος είναι να αντιμετωπιστούν οι διαρθρωτικές αδυναμίες της χώρας που συνέβαλαν στην εμφάνιση της οικονομικής κρίσης και των προβλημάτων, οικονομικών και κοινωνικών, που δημιούργησε. Το ΕΣΠΑ καλείται επίσης να συμβάλει στην επίτευξη των εθνικών στόχων και να προωθήσει την ανάπτυξη, με πιο αποτελεσματικές επενδύσεις στην εκπαίδευση, την έρευνα και την καινοτομία, βιώσιμη, χάρη στην αποφασιστική μετάβαση σε μια οικονομία χαμηλών εκπομπών διοξειδίου του άνθρακα, και χωρίς αποκλεισμούς, με ιδιαίτερη έμφαση στη δημιουργία θέσεων εργασίας και τη μείωση της φτώχειας.
  11. 11. Η υποστήριξη της Ευρωπαϊκής Επιτροπής για την παραγωγή της παρούσας δημοσίευσης δεν συνιστά έγκριση του περιεχομένου, το οποίο αντικατοπτρίζει τις απόψεις μόνο των συγγραφέων, και η Επιτροπή δεν μπορεί να θεωρηθεί υπεύθυνη για οποιαδήποτε χρήση των πληροφοριών που περιέχονται σε αυτήν. ΚΕΦΑΛΑΙΟ 1 ΠΑΡΑΔΟΣΙΑΚΕΣ ΜΟΡΦΕΣ ΧΡΗΜΑΤΟΔΟΤΗΣΗΣ ΣΤΙΣ ΧΩΡΕΣ ΕΤΑΙΡΟΥΣ ΕΛΛΑΔΑ  Επιδότηση για την ίδρυση νέων επιχειρήσεων με 100% επιχορήγηση μέσω του ΕΣΠΑ (δεύτερος κύκλος) Η δράση "Νεοφυής επιχειρηματικότητα" αφορά την ίδρυση νέων μικρών και πολύ μικρών επιχειρήσεων από ανέργους και αυτοαπασχολούμενους παρόχους υπηρεσιών που δεν έχουν μισθωτή απασχόληση. Σημαντικό: Οι συνεταιριστικές επιχειρήσεις και οι κοινωνικές συνεταιριστικές επιχειρήσεις είναι επιλέξιμες για χρηματοδότηση στο πλαίσιο αυτού του καθεστώτος.  Μικροδάνεια και άλλα κίνητρα είναι επίσης διαθέσιμα μέσω τραπεζών και του Ταμείου Ανάκαμψης και Ανθεκτικότητας.
  12. 12. Η υποστήριξη της Ευρωπαϊκής Επιτροπής για την παραγωγή της παρούσας δημοσίευσης δεν συνιστά έγκριση του περιεχομένου, το οποίο αντικατοπτρίζει τις απόψεις μόνο των συγγραφέων, και η Επιτροπή δεν μπορεί να θεωρηθεί υπεύθυνη για οποιαδήποτε χρήση των πληροφοριών που περιέχονται σε αυτήν. ΚΕΦΑΛΑΙΟ 1 ΠΑΡΑΔΟΣΙΑΚΕΣ ΜΟΡΦΕΣ ΧΡΗΜΑΤΟΔΟΤΗΣΗΣ ΣΤΙΣ ΧΩΡΕΣ ΕΤΑΙΡΟΥΣ ΒΟΡΕΙΑ ΜΑΚΕΔΟΝΙΑ Όσον αφορά τις παραδοσιακές μορφές χρηματοδότησης, οι εταιρείες της Βόρειας Μακεδονίας μπορούν να χρησιμοποιήσουν:  Ίδια κεφάλαια και συσσωρευμένα κέρδη (οι περισσότερες εταιρείες χρησιμοποιούν αυτή τη μορφή χρηματοδότησης -75,8%),  Δάνεια από εγχώριες εμπορικές τράπεζες (μόνο το 10,4% χρησιμοποιεί αυτό το είδος χρηματοδότησης),  Δάνεια από την αναπτυξιακή τράπεζα (4,6% χρησιμοποιούν αυτή τη μορφή χρηματοδότησης)  Δάνεια από οικογένεια και φίλους (2,1%)  Πώληση μετοχών,  Πίστωση με/από προμηθευτές,  Μίσθωση,  Factoring.
  13. 13. Η υποστήριξη της Ευρωπαϊκής Επιτροπής για την παραγωγή της παρούσας δημοσίευσης δεν συνιστά έγκριση του περιεχομένου, το οποίο αντικατοπτρίζει τις απόψεις μόνο των συγγραφέων, και η Επιτροπή δεν μπορεί να θεωρηθεί υπεύθυνη για οποιαδήποτε χρήση των πληροφοριών που περιέχονται σε αυτήν. ΚΕΦΑΛΑΙΟ 1 ΠΑΡΑΔΟΣΙΑΚΕΣ ΜΟΡΦΕΣ ΧΡΗΜΑΤΟΔΟΤΗΣΗΣ ΣΤΙΣ ΧΩΡΕΣ ΕΤΑΙΡΟΥΣ ΑΛΒΑΝΙΑ Το χρηματοπιστωτικό σύστημα στην Αλβανία είναι τραπεζοκεντρικό, δεδομένου ότι οι τράπεζες κατέχουν το κύριο μερίδιο της αγοράς (πάνω από το 90% του συνολικού ενεργητικού του χρηματοπιστωτικού συστήματος) και το μεγαλύτερο μέρος της χρηματοπιστωτικής διαμεσολάβησης πραγματοποιείται μέσω αυτών. Από τη διάρθρωση των ισολογισμών των τραπεζών, οι κύριες δραστηριότητες των τραπεζών στην Αλβανία είναι:  η αποδοχή καταθέσεων και η εκταμίευση δανείων, καθώς και η παροχή διαφόρων τύπων υπηρεσιών πληρωμών,  ενώ η επενδυτική τραπεζική ή οι ενεργές επενδύσεις σε χρηματοπιστωτικά μέσα είναι αμελητέες. Οι δεύτεροι σημαντικοί παράγοντες του χρηματοπιστωτικού συστήματος είναι οι ασφαλιστικές εταιρείες, κυρίως εκείνες που προσφέρουν κυρίως ασφαλίσεις κατά ζημιών. Επιπλέον, ο υπόλοιπος χρηματοπιστωτικός τομέας αποτελείται από χρηματοπιστωτικά ιδρύματα μικροπιστώσεων .
  14. 14. Η υποστήριξη της Ευρωπαϊκής Επιτροπής για την παραγωγή της παρούσας δημοσίευσης δεν συνιστά έγκριση του περιεχομένου, το οποίο αντικατοπτρίζει τις απόψεις μόνο των συγγραφέων, και η Επιτροπή δεν μπορεί να θεωρηθεί υπεύθυνη για οποιαδήποτε χρήση των πληροφοριών που περιέχονται σε αυτήν. ΚΕΦΑΛΑΙΟ 1 ΠΑΡΑΔΟΣΙΑΚΕΣ ΜΟΡΦΕΣ ΧΡΗΜΑΤΟΔΟΤΗΣΗΣ ΣΤΟ ΜΑΥΡΟΒΟΥΝΙΟ  Εθνικές πηγές  Ταμείο Ανάπτυξης Επενδύσεων  Πρακτορείο απασχόλησης  Υπουργείο Οικονομικής Ανάπτυξης  Υπουργείο Επιστημών  Χρηματοπιστωτικά ιδρύματα  Εμπορικές τράπεζες  Ιδρύματα μικροπιστώσεων  Εταιρείες χρηματοδοτικής μίσθωσης  Κεφάλαια της ΕΕ  Μηχανισμός Προενταξιακής Βοήθειας (ΜΠΒ)  Ευρωπαϊκό Ταμείο Επενδύσεων (ΕΤΕ)  Ταμείο ENIF  Άλλες διεθνείς πηγές  Έργο MIDAS,  UNDP και IDF
  15. 15. Η υποστήριξη της Ευρωπαϊκής Επιτροπής για την παραγωγή της παρούσας δημοσίευσης δεν συνιστά έγκριση του περιεχομένου, το οποίο αντικατοπτρίζει τις απόψεις μόνο των συγγραφέων, και η Επιτροπή δεν μπορεί να θεωρηθεί υπεύθυνη για οποιαδήποτε χρήση των πληροφοριών που περιέχονται σε αυτήν. ΚΕΦΑΛΑΙΟ 1 ΠΑΡΑΔΟΣΙΑΚΕΣ ΜΟΡΦΕΣ ΧΡΗΜΑΤΟΔΟΤΗΣΗΣ ΣΤΙΣ ΧΩΡΕΣ ΕΤΑΙΡΟΥΣ ΒΟΥΛΓΑΡΙΑ  Τράπεζες  Χρηματοοικονομικά μέσα:  Μικροχρηματοδοτική διευκόλυνση επιμερισμού κινδύνου - δημόσιοι πόροι ύψους 23,9 εκατ. λέβα.  Εγγυήσεις χαρτοφυλακίου πρώτων ζημιών - 25 εκατ. λέβα, εκ των οποίων δημόσιοι πόροι ύψους 5 εκατ. λέβα  Επιχορηγήσεις - από το Επιχειρησιακό Πρόγραμμα "Ανάπτυξη Ανθρώπινου Δυναμικού"  Υποστήριξη της κατάρτισης των υπαλλήλων και των εργαζομένων στις κοινωνικές επιχειρήσεις- επικύρωση των δεξιοτήτων που αποκτώνται στο χώρο εργασίας στην κοινωνική επιχείρηση (ιδίως για τα άτομα με εγκαταστάσεις) προκειμένου να ενταχθούν στην αγορά εργασίας.  Ενθάρρυνση του σχηματισμού συνεργασίας μεταξύ κοινωνικών επιχειρήσεων για την από κοινού παραγωγή και διανομή προϊόντων. Υποστήριξη των δραστηριοτήτων για την αύξηση της ευαισθητοποίησης, την αναγνώριση των προϊόντων των κοινωνικών επιχειρήσεων στην αγορά
  16. 16. Η υποστήριξη της Ευρωπαϊκής Επιτροπής για την παραγωγή της παρούσας δημοσίευσης δεν συνιστά έγκριση του περιεχομένου, το οποίο αντικατοπτρίζει τις απόψεις μόνο των συγγραφέων, και η Επιτροπή δεν μπορεί να θεωρηθεί υπεύθυνη για οποιαδήποτε χρήση των πληροφοριών που περιέχονται σε αυτήν. ΚΕΦΑΛΑΙΟ 1 ΠΑΡΑΔΟΣΙΑΚΕΣ ΜΟΡΦΕΣ ΧΡΗΜΑΤΟΔΟΤΗΣΗΣ ΣΤΙΣ ΧΩΡΕΣ ΕΤΑΙΡΟΥΣ ΒΟΣΝΙΑ και ΕΡΖΕΓΟΒΙΝΗ Η Κεντρική Τράπεζα της Βοσνίας-Ερζεγοβίνης διατηρεί τη νομισματική σταθερότητα σύμφωνα με τη ρύθμιση της νομισματικής επιτροπής, πράγμα που σημαίνει ότι εκδίδει εγχώριο νόμισμα με πλήρη κάλυψη σε ελεύθερα μετατρέψιμο ξένο νόμισμα με σταθερή συναλλαγματική ισοτιμία 1 KM: 0,51129 EUR. Η Κεντρική Τράπεζα καθορίζει και ελέγχει την εφαρμογή της νομισματικής πολιτικής της Βοσνίας- Ερζεγοβίνης. Η Κεντρική Τράπεζα συνδράμει και διατηρεί κατάλληλα συστήματα πληρωμών και λογιστικής. Συντονίζει επίσης τις δραστηριότητες των τραπεζικών οργανισμών των οντοτήτων της Βοσνίας-Ερζεγοβίνης, οι οποίοι είναι υπεύθυνοι για την έκδοση αδειών και την εποπτεία των τραπεζών. Οι τράπεζες είναι ένας από τους ισχυρότερους τομείς στη Βοσνία-Ερζεγοβίνη. Ο αριθμός των εμπορικών τραπεζών στη Βοσνία-Ερζεγοβίνη είναι 23 με περίπου 10.000 υπαλλήλους. Μόνο μία τράπεζα είναι κατά πλειοψηφία κρατική, ενώ οι ξένες τράπεζες κατέχουν πάνω από το 80% του τραπεζικού κεφαλαίου της Βοσνίας-Ερζεγοβίνης.
  17. 17. Η υποστήριξη της Ευρωπαϊκής Επιτροπής για την παραγωγή της παρούσας δημοσίευσης δεν συνιστά έγκριση του περιεχομένου, το οποίο αντικατοπτρίζει τις απόψεις μόνο των συγγραφέων, και η Επιτροπή δεν μπορεί να θεωρηθεί υπεύθυνη για οποιαδήποτε χρήση των πληροφοριών που περιέχονται σε αυτήν. ΚΕΦΑΛΑΙΟ 1 ΠΑΡΑΔΟΣΙΑΚΕΣ ΜΟΡΦΕΣ ΧΡΗΜΑΤΟΔΟΤΗΣΗΣ ΣΤΙΣ ΧΩΡΕΣ ΕΤΑΙΡΟΥΣ ΤΟΥΡΚΙΑ Στην Τουρκία, ο KOSGEB (Οργανισμός Ανάπτυξης Μικρομεσαίων Επιχειρήσεων), ο οργανισμός που υπάγεται στο Υπουργείο Βιομηχανίας και Τεχνολογίας, αποτελεί τον κύριο φορέα για την εκτέλεση των πολιτικών για τις ΜΜΕ στην Τουρκία. Παρέχει διάφορα προγράμματα στήριξης και υποστηρίζει τα παράπλευρα έξοδα για τις ΜΜΕ με σημαντική εμβέλεια σε ολόκληρη την Τουρκία. Οι υπηρεσίες του KOSGEB είναι προσβάσιμες στις ΜΜΕ και τους επιχειρηματίες μέσω διαφόρων ειδών Διευθύνσεων του KOSGEB. Άλλα είδη επενδύσεων, χρηματοδοτικής στήριξης και άλλων ειδών υποστήριξης παρέχονται από τα ακόλουθα ιδρύματα:  TOBB (Ένωση Επιμελητηρίων και Χρηματιστηρίων Εμπορευμάτων της Τουρκίας),  TSKB (Τράπεζα Βιομηχανικής Ανάπτυξης της Τουρκίας),  Ταμείο Εγγυήσεων Πιστώσεων (KGF),  TÜBİTAK Προγράμματα τεχνολογίας και καινοτομίας για ΜΜΕ
  18. 18. Η υποστήριξη της Ευρωπαϊκής Επιτροπής για την παραγωγή της παρούσας δημοσίευσης δεν συνιστά έγκριση του περιεχομένου, το οποίο αντικατοπτρίζει τις απόψεις μόνο των συγγραφέων, και η Επιτροπή δεν μπορεί να θεωρηθεί υπεύθυνη για οποιαδήποτε χρήση των πληροφοριών που περιέχονται σε αυτήν. ΚΕΦΑΛΑΙΟ 2
  19. 19. Η υποστήριξη της Ευρωπαϊκής Επιτροπής για την παραγωγή της παρούσας δημοσίευσης δεν συνιστά έγκριση του περιεχομένου, το οποίο αντικατοπτρίζει τις απόψεις μόνο των συγγραφέων, και η Επιτροπή δεν μπορεί να θεωρηθεί υπεύθυνη για οποιαδήποτε χρήση των πληροφοριών που περιέχονται σε αυτήν. ΚΕΦΑΛΑΙΟ 2 ΕΥΚΑΙΡΙΕΣ ΧΡΗΜΑΤΟΔΟΤΗΣΗΣ ΑΠΟ ΤΗΝ ΕΕ Το 2011, η Ευρωπαϊκή Επιτροπή (ΕΚ) διαπίστωσε ότι η πρόσβαση στη χρηματοδότηση αποτελεί ένα από τα κύρια εμπόδια για την ανάπτυξη των κοινωνικών επιχειρήσεων. Έτσι, την ίδια χρονιά η Ευρωπαϊκή Επιτροπή υιοθέτησε την πρωτοβουλία για τις κοινωνικές επιχειρήσεις (Social Business Initiative - SBI). Η Ευρωπαϊκή Επιτροπή υποστηρίζει τις κοινωνικές επιχειρήσεις μέσω διαφόρων πρωτοβουλιών και πηγών χρηματοδότησης:  Η Ευρωπαϊκή Επιτροπή βοηθά τις κοινωνικές επιχειρήσεις να αποκτήσουν πρόσβαση σε επενδύσεις έως 500.000 ευρώ μέσω δημόσιων και ιδιωτικών επενδυτών σε εθνικό και περιφερειακό επίπεδο, στο πλαίσιο του προγράμματος της ΕΕ για την απασχόληση και την κοινωνική καινοτομία (EaSI).  Η ΕΚ στηρίζει τις κοινωνικές επιχειρήσεις μέσω πιλοτικών επενδύσεων μετοχικού κεφαλαίου στο πλαίσιο του μέσου μετοχικού κεφαλαίου του Ευρωπαϊκού Ταμείου Στρατηγικών Επενδύσεων (ΕΤΣΕ), συγκεκριμένα μέσω κεφαλαίων που συνδέονται με θερμοκοιτίδες/επιταχυντές και συνεπενδύσεις με κοινωνικούς επιχειρηματικούς αγγέλους.  Η ΕΚ συμπληρώνει τις επενδύσεις σε ίδια κεφάλαια με επιχορηγήσεις που αποσκοπούν στην κάλυψη μέρους του κόστους συναλλαγών των ενδιάμεσων φορέων. Η επιχορήγηση χρησιμεύει ως κίνητρο για την πραγματοποίηση επενδύσεων κάτω των 500.000 ευρώ σε κοινωνικές επιχειρήσεις. Το 2017 δημοσιεύθηκε πρόσκληση υποβολής προτάσεων. 
  20. 20. Η υποστήριξη της Ευρωπαϊκής Επιτροπής για την παραγωγή της παρούσας δημοσίευσης δεν συνιστά έγκριση του περιεχομένου, το οποίο αντικατοπτρίζει τις απόψεις μόνο των συγγραφέων, και η Επιτροπή δεν μπορεί να θεωρηθεί υπεύθυνη για οποιαδήποτε χρήση των πληροφοριών που περιέχονται σε αυτήν. ΚΕΦΑΛΑΙΟ 2 ΕΥΚΑΙΡΙΕΣ ΧΡΗΜΑΤΟΔΟΤΗΣΗΣ ΑΠΟ ΤΗΝ ΕΕ  Η ΕΚ συγχρηματοδοτεί έργα που εστιάζουν στην ενίσχυση της ανάπτυξης της ζήτησης και της προσφοράς των αγορών κοινωνικής χρηματοδότησης στην Ευρώπη.  21 πιλοτικά έργα επιλέχθηκαν στο πλαίσιο πρόσκλησης υποβολής προτάσεων το 2013.  άλλα 20 έργα επιλέχθηκαν στο πλαίσιο πρόσκλησης υποβολής προτάσεων το 2016.  Η Επιτροπή υποστηρίζει επίσης τις κοινωνικές επιχειρήσεις μέσω του Ευρωπαϊκού Κοινωνικού Ταμείου.  Η Ευρωπαϊκή Επιτροπή παρουσίασε έναν πρακτικό οδηγό για τον σχεδιασμό και την υλοποίηση πρωτοβουλιών για την ανάπτυξη μέσων και αγορών κοινωνικής χρηματοδότησης με τίτλο A recipe book for social finance.
  21. 21. Η υποστήριξη της Ευρωπαϊκής Επιτροπής για την παραγωγή της παρούσας δημοσίευσης δεν συνιστά έγκριση του περιεχομένου, το οποίο αντικατοπτρίζει τις απόψεις μόνο των συγγραφέων, και η Επιτροπή δεν μπορεί να θεωρηθεί υπεύθυνη για οποιαδήποτε χρήση των πληροφοριών που περιέχονται σε αυτήν. ΚΕΦΑΛΑΙΟ 2 ΠΡΟΓΡΑΜΜΑ ΤΗΣ ΕΕ ΓΙΑ ΤΗΝ ΑΠΑΣΧΟΛΗΣΗ ΚΑΙ ΤΗΝ ΚΟΙΝΩΝΙΚΗ ΚΑΙΝΟΤΟΜΙΑ (EaSI) Το πρόγραμμα "Απασχόληση και κοινωνική καινοτομία" (EaSI) είναι ένα χρηματοδοτικό μέσο σε επίπεδο ΕΕ για την προώθηση ενός υψηλού επιπέδου ποιοτικής και βιώσιμης απασχόλησης, την εξασφάλιση επαρκούς και αξιοπρεπούς κοινωνικής προστασίας, την καταπολέμηση του κοινωνικού αποκλεισμού και της φτώχειας και τη βελτίωση των συνθηκών εργασίας. Για την περίοδο 2021 - 2027 το πρόγραμμα EaSI θα αποτελέσει σκέλος του Ευρωπαϊκού Κοινωνικού Ταμείου Plus (ΕΚΤ+). Στόχοι EaSI  Ενίσχυση της οικειοποίησης των στόχων της ΕΕ και του συντονισμού της δράσης σε ενωσιακό και εθνικό επίπεδο στους τομείς της απασχόλησης, των κοινωνικών υποθέσεων και της κοινωνικής ένταξης.  Υποστήριξη της ανάπτυξης επαρκών συστημάτων κοινωνικής προστασίας και πολιτικών για την αγορά εργασίας.  Εκσυγχρονισμός της νομοθεσίας της ΕΕ και διασφάλιση της αποτελεσματικής εφαρμογής της.  Προώθηση της γεωγραφικής κινητικότητας και ενίσχυση των ευκαιριών απασχόλησης με την ανάπτυξη μιας ανοικτής αγοράς εργασίας.  Αύξηση της διαθεσιμότητας και της προσβασιμότητας σε μικροχρηματοδοτήσεις για τις ευάλωτες ομάδες και τις πολύ μικρές επιχειρήσεις και αύξηση της πρόσβασης σε χρηματοδότηση για τις κοινωνικές επιχειρήσεις.
  22. 22. Η υποστήριξη της Ευρωπαϊκής Επιτροπής για την παραγωγή της παρούσας δημοσίευσης δεν συνιστά έγκριση του περιεχομένου, το οποίο αντικατοπτρίζει τις απόψεις μόνο των συγγραφέων, και η Επιτροπή δεν μπορεί να θεωρηθεί υπεύθυνη για οποιαδήποτε χρήση των πληροφοριών που περιέχονται σε αυτήν. ΚΕΦΑΛΑΙΟ 2 ΕΥΡΩΠΑΪΚΟ ΤΑΜΕΙΟ ΣΤΡΑΤΗΓΙΚΩΝ ΕΠΕΝΔΥΣΕΩΝ (EFSI) Το Ευρωπαϊκό Ταμείο Στρατηγικών Επενδύσεων (ΕΤΣΕ) αποτελεί τον πυρήνα του επενδυτικού σχεδίου για την Ευρώπη, με στόχο την ενίσχυση της μακροπρόθεσμης οικονομικής ανάπτυξης και της ανταγωνιστικότητας στην Ευρωπαϊκή Ένωση. Στόχος του ταμείου είναι να συμβάλει στη χρήση δημόσιας χρηματοδότησης, συμπεριλαμβανομένης της χρηματοδότησης από τον προϋπολογισμό της ΕΕ, για την κινητοποίηση ιδιωτικών επενδύσεων για ένα ευρύ φάσμα έργων που εκτελούνται στην ΕΕ. Τα έργα καλύπτουν τομείς όπως οι υποδομές, η έρευνα και η καινοτομία, η εκπαίδευση, η υγεία, η τεχνολογία πληροφοριών και επικοινωνιών και άλλοι τομείς. Το ταμείο αποτελεί διακριτή και διαφανή οντότητα και ξεχωριστό λογαριασμό που διαχειρίζεται η Ευρωπαϊκή Τράπεζα Επενδύσεων (ΕΤΕ). Ιδρύθηκε τον Ιούλιο του 2015 με τον κανονισμό για το Ευρωπαϊκό Ταμείο Στρατηγικών Επενδύσεων, τον Ευρωπαϊκό Κόμβο Επενδυτικών Συμβουλών και την Ευρωπαϊκή Πύλη Επενδυτικών Έργων.
  23. 23. Η υποστήριξη της Ευρωπαϊκής Επιτροπής για την παραγωγή της παρούσας δημοσίευσης δεν συνιστά έγκριση του περιεχομένου, το οποίο αντικατοπτρίζει τις απόψεις μόνο των συγγραφέων, και η Επιτροπή δεν μπορεί να θεωρηθεί υπεύθυνη για οποιαδήποτε χρήση των πληροφοριών που περιέχονται σε αυτήν. ΚΕΦΑΛΑΙΟ 2 ΕΥΡΩΠΑΪΚΟ ΚΟΙΝΩΝΙΚΟ ΤΑΜΕΙΟ+ (ESF+) Το Ευρωπαϊκό Κοινωνικό Ταμείο Plus (ΕΚΤ+) είναι το κύριο μέσο της Ευρωπαϊκής Ένωσης (ΕΕ) για επενδύσεις στους ανθρώπους. Με προϋπολογισμό σχεδόν 99,3 δισ. ευρώ για την περίοδο 2021-2027, το ΕΚΤ+ θα συνεχίσει να συμβάλλει σημαντικά στις πολιτικές της ΕΕ για την απασχόληση, την κοινωνική πολιτική, την εκπαίδευση και τις δεξιότητες, συμπεριλαμβανομένων των διαρθρωτικών μεταρρυθμίσεων στους τομείς αυτούς. Το Ταμείο θα αποτελέσει επίσης έναν από τους ακρογωνιαίους λίθους της κοινωνικοοικονομικής ανάκαμψης της ΕΕ από την πανδημία του κορονοϊού. Η πανδημία ανέτρεψε τα κέρδη στη συμμετοχή στην αγορά εργασίας, έθεσε σε δοκιμασία τα εκπαιδευτικά συστήματα και τα συστήματα υγείας και αύξησε τις ανισότητες. Το ΕΚΤ+ θα είναι ένα από τα βασικά μέσα της ΕΕ που θα βοηθήσουν τα κράτη μέλη να αντιμετωπίσουν αυτές τις προκλήσεις. Στο πλαίσιο της πολιτικής συνοχής, το ΕΚΤ+ θα συνεχίσει επίσης την αποστολή του να στηρίζει την οικονομική, εδαφική και κοινωνική συνοχή στην ΕΕ - μειώνοντας τις ανισότητες μεταξύ των κρατών μελών και των περιφερειών.
  24. 24. Η υποστήριξη της Ευρωπαϊκής Επιτροπής για την παραγωγή της παρούσας δημοσίευσης δεν συνιστά έγκριση του περιεχομένου, το οποίο αντικατοπτρίζει τις απόψεις μόνο των συγγραφέων, και η Επιτροπή δεν μπορεί να θεωρηθεί υπεύθυνη για οποιαδήποτε χρήση των πληροφοριών που περιέχονται σε αυτήν. ΚΕΦΑΛΑΙΟ 2 ΕΥΡΩΠΑΪΚΟ ΚΟΙΝΩΝΙΚΟ ΤΑΜΕΙΟ+ (ESF+) Η διαχείριση της στήριξης στο πλαίσιο του ΕΚΤ+ γίνεται κυρίως από τα κράτη μέλη, με την Επιτροπή να διαδραματίζει εποπτικό ρόλο. Συνεπώς, η χρηματοδότηση πραγματοποιείται μέσω:  Το σκέλος της επιμερισμένης διαχείρισης - υλοποιείται από τα κράτη μέλη σε συνεργασία με την Επιτροπή. Οι πόροι αυτοί έχουν προϋπολογισμό περίπου 98,5 δισ. ευρώ για την περίοδο προγραμματισμού 2021-27.  Το σκέλος "Απασχόληση και κοινωνική καινοτομία" (EaSI) - υλοποιείται από την Ευρωπαϊκή Επιτροπή με προϋπολογισμό σχεδόν 762 εκατ. ευρώ για την περίοδο προγραμματισμού 2021-2027.
  25. 25. Η υποστήριξη της Ευρωπαϊκής Επιτροπής για την παραγωγή της παρούσας δημοσίευσης δεν συνιστά έγκριση του περιεχομένου, το οποίο αντικατοπτρίζει τις απόψεις μόνο των συγγραφέων, και η Επιτροπή δεν μπορεί να θεωρηθεί υπεύθυνη για οποιαδήποτε χρήση των πληροφοριών που περιέχονται σε αυτήν. ΚΕΦΑΛΑΙΟ 2 ΕΥΡΩΠΑΪΚΟΣ ΔΙΑΓΩΝΙΣΜΟΣ ΚΟΙΝΩΝΙΚΗΣ ΚΑΙΝΟΤΟΜΙΑΣ (EUSIC) Ο Ευρωπαϊκός Διαγωνισμός Κοινωνικής Καινοτομίας (ESIC), που ξεκίνησε το 2013, είναι ένας ετήσιος διαγωνισμός της Ευρωπαϊκής Επιτροπής για τα καλύτερα κοινωνικά καινοτόμα έργα που έχουν σχεδιαστεί για να αλλάξουν τον κόσμο προς το καλύτερο. Το ESIC λειτουργεί ως φάρος για τους κοινωνικούς καινοτόμους σε ολόκληρη την Ευρώπη, χρησιμοποιώντας μια αποδεδειγμένη μεθοδολογία για την υποστήριξη ιδεών σε πρώιμο στάδιο και τη διευκόλυνση ενός δικτύου ριζοσπαστικών καινοτόμων που διαμορφώνουν την κοινωνία μας προς το καλύτερο. Κάθε χρόνο ο διαγωνισμός ασχολείται με ένα διαφορετικό ζήτημα που αντιμετωπίζει η Ευρώπη.
  26. 26. Η υποστήριξη της Ευρωπαϊκής Επιτροπής για την παραγωγή της παρούσας δημοσίευσης δεν συνιστά έγκριση του περιεχομένου, το οποίο αντικατοπτρίζει τις απόψεις μόνο των συγγραφέων, και η Επιτροπή δεν μπορεί να θεωρηθεί υπεύθυνη για οποιαδήποτε χρήση των πληροφοριών που περιέχονται σε αυτήν. ΚΕΦΑΛΑΙΟ 2 ΟΙ ΕΠΙΤΑΧΥΝΤΕΣ ΚΟΙΝΩΝΙΚΟΥ ΑΝΤΙΚΤΥΠΟΥ (SIA) Ο επιταχυντής κοινωνικού αντίκτυπου (Social Impact Accelerator - SIA) είναι η πρώτη πανευρωπαϊκή σύμπραξη δημόσιου και ιδιωτικού τομέα που αντιμετωπίζει την αυξανόμενη ανάγκη για διαθεσιμότητα χρηματοδότησης με ίδια κεφάλαια για τη στήριξη κοινωνικών επιχειρήσεων. Ο SIA αποτελεί ένα πρώτο βήμα στη στρατηγική του Ομίλου ΕΤΕ (Ευρωπαϊκή Τράπεζα Επενδύσεων και ΕΤΕ) να πρωτοπορήσει στον τομέα των επενδύσεων αντίκτυπου και να ανταποκριθεί στον ευρύτερο στόχο της πολιτικής της ΕΕ για τη δημιουργία μιας βιώσιμης αγοράς χρηματοδότησης για την κοινωνική επιχειρηματικότητα στην Ευρώπη. Αυτό το τμήμα του επιχειρηματικού κόσμου γίνεται όλο και πιο σημαντικό για την προώθηση της κοινωνικής ένταξης, την παροχή εναλλακτικών πηγών απασχόλησης για περιθωριοποιημένες κοινωνικές ομάδες και τη συμβολή στην ανάπτυξη. Αυτά τα θετικά αποτελέσματα υπογραμμίζουν τη σημασία του στόχου της SIA να δημιουργήσει την υπάρχουσα υποδομή της αγοράς για τις επενδύσεις κοινωνικού αντίκτυπου κατά τρόπο ώστε αυτή η αναδυόμενη κατηγορία περιουσιακών στοιχείων να τεθεί σε πορεία μακροπρόθεσμης βιωσιμότητας. Ο SIA έφτασε στο τελικό του κλείσιμο τον Ιούλιο του 2015 με το ποσό των 243 εκατομμυρίων ευρώ, συνδυάζοντας πόρους από τον Όμιλο ΕΤΕ και εξωτερικούς επενδυτές, μεταξύ των οποίων η Credit Cooperatif, η Deutsche Bank, καθώς και ο φινλανδικός όμιλος SITRA και η Βουλγαρική Τράπεζα Ανάπτυξης (BDB).
  27. 27. Η υποστήριξη της Ευρωπαϊκής Επιτροπής για την παραγωγή της παρούσας δημοσίευσης δεν συνιστά έγκριση του περιεχομένου, το οποίο αντικατοπτρίζει τις απόψεις μόνο των συγγραφέων, και η Επιτροπή δεν μπορεί να θεωρηθεί υπεύθυνη για οποιαδήποτε χρήση των πληροφοριών που περιέχονται σε αυτήν. ΚΕΦΑΛΑΙΟ 2 ΕΥΡΩΠΑΪΚΟ ΣΥΜΒΟΥΛΙΟ ΚΑΙΝΟΤΟΜΙΑΣ (EIC) Το Ευρωπαϊκό Συμβούλιο Καινοτομίας (EIC) ιδρύθηκε στο πλαίσιο του προγράμματος "Ορίζοντας Ευρώπη" της ΕΕ. Διαθέτει προϋπολογισμό 10,1 δισεκατομμυρίων ευρώ για τη στήριξη καινοτομιών που αλλάζουν τα δεδομένα σε όλο τον κύκλο ζωής τους, από την έρευνα σε πρώιμο στάδιο, την απόδειξη της ιδέας, τη μεταφορά τεχνολογίας, τη χρηματοδότηση και την αναβάθμιση των νεοφυών επιχειρήσεων και των ΜΜΕ. Η στρατηγική και η υλοποίηση του EIC κατευθύνεται από το διοικητικό συμβούλιο του EIC, το οποίο αποτελείται από ανεξάρτητα μέλη που διορίζονται από τον κόσμο της καινοτομίας (επιχειρηματίες, ερευνητές, επενδυτές, επιχειρήσεις και άλλα μέλη του οικοσυστήματος καινοτομίας). Ένα μοναδικό χαρακτηριστικό του EIC είναι ότι παρέχει χρηματοδότηση σε μεμονωμένες εταιρείες (κυρίως νεοσύστατες επιχειρήσεις και ΜΜΕ) τόσο μέσω επιχορηγήσεων όσο και μέσω επενδύσεων. Οι επενδύσεις λαμβάνουν επί του παρόντος τη μορφή άμεσων επενδύσεων μετοχικού κεφαλαίου ή οιονεί μετοχικού κεφαλαίου και διαχειρίζονται από το Ταμείο EIC.
  28. 28. Η υποστήριξη της Ευρωπαϊκής Επιτροπής για την παραγωγή της παρούσας δημοσίευσης δεν συνιστά έγκριση του περιεχομένου, το οποίο αντικατοπτρίζει τις απόψεις μόνο των συγγραφέων, και η Επιτροπή δεν μπορεί να θεωρηθεί υπεύθυνη για οποιαδήποτε χρήση των πληροφοριών που περιέχονται σε αυτήν. ΚΕΦΑΛΑΙΟ 3
  29. 29. Η υποστήριξη της Ευρωπαϊκής Επιτροπής για την παραγωγή της παρούσας δημοσίευσης δεν συνιστά έγκριση του περιεχομένου, το οποίο αντικατοπτρίζει τις απόψεις μόνο των συγγραφέων, και η Επιτροπή δεν μπορεί να θεωρηθεί υπεύθυνη για οποιαδήποτε χρήση των πληροφοριών που περιέχονται σε αυτήν. ΚΕΦΑΛΑΙΟ 3 ΕΝΑΛΛΑΚΤΙΚΕΣ ΜΟΡΦΕΣ ΧΡΗΜΑΤΟΔΟΤΗΣΗΣ Εάν σκέφτεστε έξω από τα όρια και είστε πρόθυμοι να θέσετε τον εαυτό σας και την επιχείρησή σας σε κίνδυνο, τότε οι ανταμοιβές από τη χρήση μορφών εναλλακτικής χρηματοδότησης θα μπορούσαν να είναι μεγαλύτερες από τον κίνδυνο!! Η εναλλακτική χρηματοδότηση είναι ένα νέο μοντέλο και σε ορισμένες περιπτώσεις είναι αρρύθμιστο. Είναι σημαντικό να γνωρίζετε την κατάσταση της περιοχής πριν από οποιαδήποτε δέσμευση. Στην επόμενη διαφάνεια, μοιραζόμαστε τους πιο συνηθισμένους τύπους εναλλακτικής χρηματοδότησης, συμπεριλαμβανομένων - στις ίδιες περιπτώσεις - των πλεονεκτημάτων και των μειονεκτημάτων για περαιτέρω εξέταση.
  30. 30. Η υποστήριξη της Ευρωπαϊκής Επιτροπής για την παραγωγή της παρούσας δημοσίευσης δεν συνιστά έγκριση του περιεχομένου, το οποίο αντικατοπτρίζει τις απόψεις μόνο των συγγραφέων, και η Επιτροπή δεν μπορεί να θεωρηθεί υπεύθυνη για οποιαδήποτε χρήση των πληροφοριών που περιέχονται σε αυτήν. ΚΕΦΑΛΑΙΟ 3 ΕΠΙΧΕΙΡΗΜΑΤΙΚΟΙ ΑΓΓΕΛΟΙ Ο επιχειρηματικός άγγελος είναι ένας ιδιώτης, συχνά με μεγάλη περιουσία και συνήθως με επιχειρηματική εμπειρία, ο οποίος επενδύει άμεσα μέρος της περιουσίας του σε νέες και αναπτυσσόμενες ιδιωτικές επιχειρήσεις. Οι επιχειρηματικοί άγγελοι μπορούν να επενδύσουν μεμονωμένα ή ως μέρος ενός συνδικάτου, όπου ένας άγγελος συνήθως αναλαμβάνει τον ηγετικό ρόλο. Εκτός από το κεφάλαιο, οι επενδυτές άγγελοι παρέχουν στον επιχειρηματία εμπειρία στη διαχείριση επιχειρήσεων, δεξιότητες και επαφές. Οι έμπειροι άγγελοι γνωρίζουν επίσης ότι μπορεί να χρειαστεί να περιμένουν την απόδοση της επένδυσής τους. Μπορούν, επομένως, να αποτελέσουν μια καλή πηγή "έξυπνου και υπομονετικού" κεφαλαίου. Οι επιχειρηματικοί άγγελοι διαδραματίζουν σημαντικό ρόλο στην οικονομία. Σε πολλές χώρες, αποτελούν τη δεύτερη μεγαλύτερη πηγή εξωτερικής χρηματοδότησης σε νεοσύστατες επιχειρήσεις, μετά την οικογένεια και τους φίλους. Αποκτούν ολοένα και μεγαλύτερη σημασία ως πάροχοι κεφαλαίων με αυξημένο κίνδυνο και συμβάλλουν στην οικονομική ανάπτυξη και την τεχνολογική πρόοδο.
  31. 31. Η υποστήριξη της Ευρωπαϊκής Επιτροπής για την παραγωγή της παρούσας δημοσίευσης δεν συνιστά έγκριση του περιεχομένου, το οποίο αντικατοπτρίζει τις απόψεις μόνο των συγγραφέων, και η Επιτροπή δεν μπορεί να θεωρηθεί υπεύθυνη για οποιαδήποτε χρήση των πληροφοριών που περιέχονται σε αυτήν. ΚΕΦΑΛΑΙΟ 3 ΕΠΙΧΕΙΡΗΜΑΤΙΚΟΙ ΑΓΓΕΛΟΙ Η Ευρωπαϊκή Κοινότητα Γυναικών Επιχειρηματικών Αγγέλων και Γυναικών Επιχειρηματιών Ο στόχος αυτής της πρωτοβουλίας - που χρηματοδοτήθηκε από το Ευρωπαϊκό Κοινοβούλιο - ήταν να στηρίξει τις γυναίκες επιχειρηματίες στην πρόσβαση σε εναλλακτικές πηγές χρηματοδότησης:  ευαισθητοποιώντας τους επιχειρηματικούς αγγέλους,  εκπαίδευοντας γυναίκες που θα ήθελαν να γίνουν επιχειρηματικοί άγγελοι,  βοηθώντας τις γυναίκες επιχειρηματίες να παρουσιάσουν τις επιχειρηματικές τους ιδέες σε πιθανούς επενδυτές. Το δίκτυο δημιουργήθηκε το 2017, μέσω 4 έργων που καλύπτουν 14 χώρες της ΕΕ.
  32. 32. Η υποστήριξη της Ευρωπαϊκής Επιτροπής για την παραγωγή της παρούσας δημοσίευσης δεν συνιστά έγκριση του περιεχομένου, το οποίο αντικατοπτρίζει τις απόψεις μόνο των συγγραφέων, και η Επιτροπή δεν μπορεί να θεωρηθεί υπεύθυνη για οποιαδήποτε χρήση των πληροφοριών που περιέχονται σε αυτήν. ΚΕΦΑΛΑΙΟ 3 ΕΠΙΧΕΙΡΗΜΑΤΙΚΟΙ ΑΓΓΕΛΟΙ Δίκτυα επιχειρηματικών αγγέλων  The European Trade Association for Business Angels, Seed Funds and Early Stage Market Players (EBAN) εκπροσωπεί την κοινότητα επενδυτών πρώιμου σταδίου στην Ευρώπη, συμπεριλαμβανομένων των δικτύων επιχειρηματικών αγγέλων και των επενδυτών αγγέλων.  Η Business Angels Europe εκπροσωπεί τις ευρωπαϊκές ομοσπονδίες επιχειρηματικών αγγέλων και εμπορικές ενώσεις.
  33. 33. Η υποστήριξη της Ευρωπαϊκής Επιτροπής για την παραγωγή της παρούσας δημοσίευσης δεν συνιστά έγκριση του περιεχομένου, το οποίο αντικατοπτρίζει τις απόψεις μόνο των συγγραφέων, και η Επιτροπή δεν μπορεί να θεωρηθεί υπεύθυνη για οποιαδήποτε χρήση των πληροφοριών που περιέχονται σε αυτήν. ΚΕΦΑΛΑΙΟ 3 ΕΠΙΧΕΙΡΗΜΑΤΙΚΑ ΚΕΦΑΛΑΙΑ Το κεφάλαιο επιχειρηματικών συμμετοχών (VC) είναι μια μορφή ιδιωτικών κεφαλαίων και ένα είδος χρηματοδότησης που παρέχουν οι επενδυτές σε νεοσύστατες εταιρείες και μικρές επιχειρήσεις που πιστεύεται ότι έχουν μακροπρόθεσμες προοπτικές ανάπτυξης. Το κεφάλαιο επιχειρηματικών συμμετοχών προέρχεται γενικά από εύπορους επενδυτές, επενδυτικές τράπεζες και άλλα χρηματοπιστωτικά ιδρύματα. Το κεφάλαιο επιχειρηματικών συμμετοχών δεν έχει πάντα χρηματική μορφή- μπορεί επίσης να παρέχεται με τη μορφή τεχνικής ή διοικητικής εμπειρογνωμοσύνης. Τα κεφάλαια επιχειρηματικών συμμετοχών συνήθως διατίθενται σε μικρές εταιρείες με εξαιρετικές δυνατότητες ανάπτυξης ή σε εταιρείες που έχουν αναπτυχθεί γρήγορα και φαίνονται έτοιμες να συνεχίσουν να επεκτείνονται.
  34. 34. Η υποστήριξη της Ευρωπαϊκής Επιτροπής για την παραγωγή της παρούσας δημοσίευσης δεν συνιστά έγκριση του περιεχομένου, το οποίο αντικατοπτρίζει τις απόψεις μόνο των συγγραφέων, και η Επιτροπή δεν μπορεί να θεωρηθεί υπεύθυνη για οποιαδήποτε χρήση των πληροφοριών που περιέχονται σε αυτήν. ΚΕΦΑΛΑΙΟ 3 MICRO FUNDING Η μικροχρηματοδότηση είναι απλώς μια μικρότερη εκδοχή ενός μεγαλύτερου παραδοσιακού τραπεζικού δανείου. Έχει σχεδιαστεί για μικρές επιχειρήσεις. Οι τράπεζες και άλλοι δανειστές προσφέρουν μικροδάνεια συνήθως μεταξύ 5.000 και 50.000 ευρώ. Πλεονεκτήματα  Τα μικροδάνεια τείνουν να εγκρίνονται ταχύτερα από τα παραδοσιακά επιχειρηματικά δάνεια.  Είναι πιο εύκολο να εξοφληθούν.  Μικρότερο ποσό δανείου σημαίνει λιγότερους συνολικούς τόκους. Όσο μικρότερο είναι το δάνειό σας, τόσο λιγότερους τόκους πληρώνετε (ανάλογα με τη χώρα και την πηγή χρηματοδότησης). Μειονεκτήματα  Το μικρό ποσό μπορεί να μην είναι αρκετό για να αναπτύξετε την επιχείρησή σας σε μεγάλο βαθμό.  Τα μικρότερα δάνεια συχνά συνεπάγονται συντομότερους όρους και προϋποθέσεις.
  35. 35. Η υποστήριξη της Ευρωπαϊκής Επιτροπής για την παραγωγή της παρούσας δημοσίευσης δεν συνιστά έγκριση του περιεχομένου, το οποίο αντικατοπτρίζει τις απόψεις μόνο των συγγραφέων, και η Επιτροπή δεν μπορεί να θεωρηθεί υπεύθυνη για οποιαδήποτε χρήση των πληροφοριών που περιέχονται σε αυτήν. ΚΕΦΑΛΑΙΟ 3 CROWDFUNDING Crowdfunding σημαίνει να βγάζετε τον εαυτό σας και την επιχειρηματική σας ιδέα στον παγκόσμιο ιστό, ζητώντας από το κοινό να κάνει μια μικρή προσωπική επένδυση - συνήθως χωρίς εγγυημένη απόδοση. Κορυφαίες πλατφόρμες crowdfunding:  Το Kickstarter θεωρείται η πιο δημοφιλής πλατφόρμα crowdfunding.  Indiegogo: μια χρήσιμη πλατφόρμα ειδικά για νέες εφευρέσεις.  Crowdcube: η καλύτερη πλατφόρμα για το Ηνωμένο Βασίλειο και την ΕΕ.  Mightycause: η καλύτερη επιλογή για μη κερδοσκοπικούς οργανισμούς.
  36. 36. Η υποστήριξη της Ευρωπαϊκής Επιτροπής για την παραγωγή της παρούσας δημοσίευσης δεν συνιστά έγκριση του περιεχομένου, το οποίο αντικατοπτρίζει τις απόψεις μόνο των συγγραφέων, και η Επιτροπή δεν μπορεί να θεωρηθεί υπεύθυνη για οποιαδήποτε χρήση των πληροφοριών που περιέχονται σε αυτήν. ΚΕΦΑΛΑΙΟ 4
  37. 37. Η υποστήριξη της Ευρωπαϊκής Επιτροπής για την παραγωγή της παρούσας δημοσίευσης δεν συνιστά έγκριση του περιεχομένου, το οποίο αντικατοπτρίζει τις απόψεις μόνο των συγγραφέων, και η Επιτροπή δεν μπορεί να θεωρηθεί υπεύθυνη για οποιαδήποτε χρήση των πληροφοριών που περιέχονται σε αυτήν. ΚΕΦΑΛΑΙΟ 4 ΑΣΚΗΣΕΙΣ ΚΑΙ ΚΟΥΙΖ Αναφέρετε τα τρία είδη κεφαλαίου για την επίτευξη επιτυχίας στην έναρξη μιας νέας επιχείρησης... 1
  38. 38. Η υποστήριξη της Ευρωπαϊκής Επιτροπής για την παραγωγή της παρούσας δημοσίευσης δεν συνιστά έγκριση του περιεχομένου, το οποίο αντικατοπτρίζει τις απόψεις μόνο των συγγραφέων, και η Επιτροπή δεν μπορεί να θεωρηθεί υπεύθυνη για οποιαδήποτε χρήση των πληροφοριών που περιέχονται σε αυτήν. ΚΕΦΑΛΑΙΟ 4 ΑΣΚΗΣΕΙΣ ΚΑΙ ΚΟΥΙΖ Αναφέρετε τα τρία είδη κεφαλαίου για την επίτευξη επιτυχίας στην έναρξη μιας νέας επιχείρησης... 1  Κοινωνικό  Ανθρώπινο  Οικονομικό
  39. 39. Η υποστήριξη της Ευρωπαϊκής Επιτροπής για την παραγωγή της παρούσας δημοσίευσης δεν συνιστά έγκριση του περιεχομένου, το οποίο αντικατοπτρίζει τις απόψεις μόνο των συγγραφέων, και η Επιτροπή δεν μπορεί να θεωρηθεί υπεύθυνη για οποιαδήποτε χρήση των πληροφοριών που περιέχονται σε αυτήν. ΚΕΦΑΛΑΙΟ 4 ΑΣΚΗΣΕΙΣ ΚΑΙ ΚΟΥΙΖ Η αξιοποίηση των συνεργασιών είναι υποχρεωτική για το crowdfunding... 2
  40. 40. Η υποστήριξη της Ευρωπαϊκής Επιτροπής για την παραγωγή της παρούσας δημοσίευσης δεν συνιστά έγκριση του περιεχομένου, το οποίο αντικατοπτρίζει τις απόψεις μόνο των συγγραφέων, και η Επιτροπή δεν μπορεί να θεωρηθεί υπεύθυνη για οποιαδήποτε χρήση των πληροφοριών που περιέχονται σε αυτήν. ΚΕΦΑΛΑΙΟ 4 ΑΣΚΗΣΕΙΣ ΚΑΙ ΚΟΥΙΖ Η αξιοποίηση των συνεργασιών είναι υποχρεωτική για το crowdfunding... 2  Όχι, η αξιοποίηση των συνεργασιών είναι μια επιλογή σε περίπτωση που προκύψουν εμπόδια στη χρηματοδότηση!
  41. 41. Η υποστήριξη της Ευρωπαϊκής Επιτροπής για την παραγωγή της παρούσας δημοσίευσης δεν συνιστά έγκριση του περιεχομένου, το οποίο αντικατοπτρίζει τις απόψεις μόνο των συγγραφέων, και η Επιτροπή δεν μπορεί να θεωρηθεί υπεύθυνη για οποιαδήποτε χρήση των πληροφοριών που περιέχονται σε αυτήν. ΚΕΦΑΛΑΙΟ 4 ΑΣΚΗΣΕΙΣ ΚΑΙ ΚΟΥΙΖ Η μικροχρηματοδότηση είναι μια μορφή τεχνικής ή διαχειριστικής εμπειρογνωμοσύνης... 3
  42. 42. Η υποστήριξη της Ευρωπαϊκής Επιτροπής για την παραγωγή της παρούσας δημοσίευσης δεν συνιστά έγκριση του περιεχομένου, το οποίο αντικατοπτρίζει τις απόψεις μόνο των συγγραφέων, και η Επιτροπή δεν μπορεί να θεωρηθεί υπεύθυνη για οποιαδήποτε χρήση των πληροφοριών που περιέχονται σε αυτήν. ΚΕΦΑΛΑΙΟ 4 ΑΣΚΗΣΕΙΣ ΚΑΙ ΚΟΥΙΖ Η μικροχρηματοδότηση είναι μια μορφή τεχνικής ή διαχειριστικής εμπειρογνωμοσύνης... 3  Όχι, η τεχνική ή διαχειριστική εμπειρογνωμοσύνη παρέχεται συνήθως από επιχειρηματικούς αγγέλους ή κεφάλαια επιχειρηματικών συμμετοχών εκτός από την οικονομική συνεισφορά.
  43. 43. Η υποστήριξη της Ευρωπαϊκής Επιτροπής για την παραγωγή της παρούσας δημοσίευσης δεν συνιστά έγκριση του περιεχομένου, το οποίο αντικατοπτρίζει τις απόψεις μόνο των συγγραφέων, και η Επιτροπή δεν μπορεί να θεωρηθεί υπεύθυνη για οποιαδήποτε χρήση των πληροφοριών που περιέχονται σε αυτήν. ΚΕΦΑΛΑΙΟ 4 ΑΣΚΗΣΕΙΣ ΚΑΙ ΚΟΥΙΖ Η Ευρωπαϊκή Κοινότητα Γυναικών Επιχειρηματικών Αγγέλων και Γυναικών Επιχειρηματιών είναι βοηθώντας τις γυναίκες επιχειρηματίες να παρουσιάσουν τις επιχειρηματικές τους ιδέες σε πιθανούς επενδυτές... 4
  44. 44. Η υποστήριξη της Ευρωπαϊκής Επιτροπής για την παραγωγή της παρούσας δημοσίευσης δεν συνιστά έγκριση του περιεχομένου, το οποίο αντικατοπτρίζει τις απόψεις μόνο των συγγραφέων, και η Επιτροπή δεν μπορεί να θεωρηθεί υπεύθυνη για οποιαδήποτε χρήση των πληροφοριών που περιέχονται σε αυτήν. ΚΕΦΑΛΑΙΟ 4 ΑΣΚΗΣΕΙΣ ΚΑΙ ΚΟΥΙΖ Η Ευρωπαϊκή Κοινότητα Γυναικών Επιχειρηματικών Αγγέλων και Γυναικών Επιχειρηματιών είναι βοηθώντας τις γυναίκες επιχειρηματίες να παρουσιάσουν τις επιχειρηματικές τους ιδέες σε πιθανούς επενδυτές... 4  Ναι, αυτός είναι ένας από τους τρεις στόχους. Οι άλλοι δύο είναι: • Ευαισθητοποίηση των επιχειρηματικών αγγέλων. • εκπαίδευση γυναικών που θα ήθελαν να γίνουν επιχειρηματικοί άγγελοι.
  45. 45. Η υποστήριξη της Ευρωπαϊκής Επιτροπής για την παραγωγή της παρούσας δημοσίευσης δεν συνιστά έγκριση του περιεχομένου, το οποίο αντικατοπτρίζει τις απόψεις μόνο των συγγραφέων, και η Επιτροπή δεν μπορεί να θεωρηθεί υπεύθυνη για οποιαδήποτε χρήση των πληροφοριών που περιέχονται σε αυτήν. ΚΕΦΑΛΑΙΟ 4 ΑΣΚΗΣΕΙΣ ΚΑΙ ΚΟΥΙΖ Οι πλατφόρμες crowdfunding έχουν εγγυημένες αποδόσεις για τους επενδυτές... 5
  46. 46. Η υποστήριξη της Ευρωπαϊκής Επιτροπής για την παραγωγή της παρούσας δημοσίευσης δεν συνιστά έγκριση του περιεχομένου, το οποίο αντικατοπτρίζει τις απόψεις μόνο των συγγραφέων, και η Επιτροπή δεν μπορεί να θεωρηθεί υπεύθυνη για οποιαδήποτε χρήση των πληροφοριών που περιέχονται σε αυτήν. ΚΕΦΑΛΑΙΟ 4 ΑΣΚΗΣΕΙΣ ΚΑΙ ΚΟΥΙΖ Οι πλατφόρμες crowdfunding έχουν εγγυημένες αποδόσεις για τους επενδυτές... 5  Όχι, συνήθως δεν υπάρχουν εγγυημένες αποδόσεις για τους επενδυτές.
  47. 47. Βαλκανικός Συνασπισμός Γυναικών τόμος II Ενίσχυση Κοινωνικών Start-Up επιχειρήσεων για τη στήριξη της γυναικείας επιχειρηματικότητας στα Βαλκάνια (2020-1-EL01-KA204-078936) Σας ευχαριστούμε για την προσοχή σας!
  48. 48. Η υποστήριξη της Ευρωπαϊκής Επιτροπής για την παραγωγή της παρούσας δημοσίευσης δεν συνιστά έγκριση του περιεχομένου, το οποίο αντικατοπτρίζει τις απόψεις μόνο των συγγραφέων, και η Επιτροπή δεν μπορεί να θεωρηθεί υπεύθυνη για οποιαδήποτε χρήση των πληροφοριών που περιέχονται σε αυτήν. ΧΡΗΣΙΜΟΙ ΣΥΝΔΕΣΜΟΙ  Ευρωπαϊκό Κοινωνικό Ταμείο+ (ΕΚΤ+)  Πρόγραμμα της ΕΕ για την απασχόληση και την κοινωνική καινοτομία (EaSI)  Ευρωπαϊκός Διαγωνισμός Κοινωνικής Καινοτομίας (ESIC)  Επιταχυντής κοινωνικού αντίκτυπου (SIA)  Ευρωπαϊκό Ταμείο Στρατηγικών Επενδύσεων (ΕΤΣΕ)  Ευρωπαϊκό Συμβούλιο Καινοτομίας (EIC)  Επιχειρηματικοί Άγγελοι  Κεφάλαια επιχειρηματικών συμμετοχών  Μικροχρηματοδότηση  Crowdfunding

×