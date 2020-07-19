Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Faculty of Engineeering & Built Environment Department of Mechanical & Manufacturing Engineering KKKM2833 Manufacturing Pr...
U N I V E R S I T I K E B A N G S A A N M A L A Y S I A Meet Our Team • • •• • •
F A C U L T Y O F E N G I N E E R I N G A N D B U I L T E N V I R O N M E N T What We'll Discuss
K K K M 2 8 3 3 S E M 2 2 0 1 9 / 2 0 2 0 Before we begin
BOLTS & NUTS MATERIALS MADE OF ?
CHEMICAL COMPOSITION OF BOLTS & NUTS TABLE BOLTS
NUTS
PHYSICAL AND MATERIAL PROPERTIES OF BOLTS & NUTS BOLT S
NUTS
MANUFACTURING PROCESS TO PRODUCE BOLTS & NUTS
PROCESS FLOW DIAGRAM OF NUT MAKING
PROCESS FLOW DIAGRAM OF BOLTS MAKING
MANUFACTURING PROCESS OF BOLTS & NUTS
LOCAL COMPANY IN MALAYSIA
We hope you enjoy !
Govindu, Jayanand Kumar, Venkatesh. (2015). Design and Optimization of Screwed Fasteners to reduce Stress Concentration Fa...
BOLTS AND NUTS
BOLTS AND NUTS
BOLTS AND NUTS
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

BOLTS AND NUTS

35 views

Published on

Learn about bolts and nuts here and the manufacturer of them in Malaysia

Published in: Engineering
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

BOLTS AND NUTS

  1. 1. Faculty of Engineeering & Built Environment Department of Mechanical & Manufacturing Engineering KKKM2833 Manufacturing Processes THE NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF MALAYSIA UNIVERSITI KEBANGSAAN MALAYSIA
  2. 2. U N I V E R S I T I K E B A N G S A A N M A L A Y S I A Meet Our Team • • •• • •
  3. 3. F A C U L T Y O F E N G I N E E R I N G A N D B U I L T E N V I R O N M E N T What We'll Discuss
  4. 4. K K K M 2 8 3 3 S E M 2 2 0 1 9 / 2 0 2 0 Before we begin
  5. 5. BOLTS & NUTS MATERIALS MADE OF ?
  6. 6. CHEMICAL COMPOSITION OF BOLTS & NUTS TABLE BOLTS
  7. 7. NUTS
  8. 8. PHYSICAL AND MATERIAL PROPERTIES OF BOLTS & NUTS BOLT S
  9. 9. NUTS
  10. 10. MANUFACTURING PROCESS TO PRODUCE BOLTS & NUTS
  11. 11. PROCESS FLOW DIAGRAM OF NUT MAKING
  12. 12. PROCESS FLOW DIAGRAM OF BOLTS MAKING
  13. 13. MANUFACTURING PROCESS OF BOLTS & NUTS
  14. 14. LOCAL COMPANY IN MALAYSIA
  15. 15. We hope you enjoy !
  16. 16. Govindu, Jayanand Kumar, Venkatesh. (2015). Design and Optimization of Screwed Fasteners to reduce Stress Concentration Factor, 1-2. Resources

×