Les exoplanètes Société Lorraine d’Astronomie Didier Walliang – 02/09/2017
La Société Lorraine d’Astronomie • Association sans but lucratif • Existe depuis 1965 • Rassemble les passionnés d’astrono...
Formation du Système solaire
Au centre : le Soleil
Autour : des planètes, astéroïdes et comètes
Taille du Soleil et des planètes
Taille des planètes du Système solaire
Le nuage d’Oort
Le Soleil et les étoiles proches
Le Système solaire dans la Galaxie
La Voie Lactée
Exoplanète Définition : planète tournant autour d’une autre étoile que le Soleil Définition étendue : planète située hors ...
Comment nomme t-on une exoplanète ? Nom de son étoile suivi d’une lettre minuscule (b, c, d…), attribuée suivant l’ordre d...
Exoplanète On pensait que la plupart des étoiles étaient pourvues de planètes, mais il a fallu attendre le début des année...
Les difficultés de la détection directe 1 – Séparation angulaire très petite Soleil - Jupiter à 4 années-lumière (étoile l...
Les difficultés de la détection directe 1 – Séparation angulaire très petite Soleil - Jupiter à 100 années-lumière  2 € à...
Les difficultés de la détection directe 1 – Séparation angulaire très petite Soleil - Terre à 100 années-lumière  2 € à 1...
Les difficultés de la détection directe 2 – Une énorme différence de luminosité Voir une planète à côté de son étoile revi...
1995 : première découverte
Observatoire de Haute-Provence
Détection indirecte : vitesse radiale
Effet Doppler-Fizeau
Effet Doppler-Fizeau
Obtention d’un spectre
Les raies dans le spectre
Décalage des raies
Précision de la méthode des vitesses radiales • Elodie (1995) : 60 km/h • Sophie (2004) : 20 puis 5 km/h • HARPS (2006) : ...
Détection indirecte : les transits
Détection indirecte : les transits
Autres méthodes de détection • Microlentille gravitationnelle • Chronométrage • Astrométrie • Imagerie directe 2004 : 1ère...
2008 : coronographie par Hubble Imagerie directe
Beta Pictoris Imagerie directe
HR 8799 Imagerie directe
Nombre d’exoplanètes découvertes par année
Quelques chiffres (août 2017) • 3600 exoplanètes confirmées • 600 systèmes multiples • Entre 2000 et 4500 candidates exopl...
Mesures que l’on peut déduire • Période vitesse radiale ou transit => période révolution • Amplitude vitesse radiale => ma...
Une extraordinaire variété de planètes • Jupiter chauds • Neptune chauds • Mini Neptune • Super-Terre • Planètes-océans • ...
Des exoplanètes là où on ne les attendait pas • Partout ou presque – Autour de pulsars – Dans des systèmes à plusieurs éto...
Est-ce une planète ou une étoile ? Si le critère est la masse => on ne sait pas bien où est la limite
Une mise en question du modèle de formation des systèmes planétaires • Migration planétaire
Une mise en question du modèle de formation des systèmes planétaires • La plupart des exoplanètes sur des orbites excentri...
Vue d’artiste de HD 209458 b (Osiris)
Vue d’artiste de HD 188753 Ab (Tatooine)
Vue d’artiste de OGLE-2005-BLG-390Lb (Hoth) Crédit : ESO
Vue d’artiste de HD 69830
Vue d’artiste de Proxima Centauri b
Zone habitable Zone autour d’une étoile où une planète pourrait abriter de l’eau liquide Attention : plusieurs autres para...
Zone habitable en fonction de la masse de l’étoile
Diagramme de phase de l’eau
TRAPPIST-1
TRAPPIST-1
Résumé et conclusion Début 1990 : premières exoplanètes détectées Août 2017 : 3600 exoplanètes découvertes dont 52 dans la...
Détection possible par des amateurs
Détection de HD 189733 b à Nancy • Près de M27, dans la constellation du Petit Renard • A 63 années-lumière • Magnitude : ...
Baisse de luminosité de l’étoile HD 189733
Découvrez de nouvelles exoplanètes https://www.zooniverse.org/projects/ianc2/exoplanet-explorers
Merci
Pour aller plus loin Hors Série n°28 (juillet 2017) de Ciel & Espace « Terres habitables » Découvrez des exoplanètes : htt...
Annexes
Les projets passés et en cours
Les projets passés
Corot • France, ESA • Méthode des transits • Lancé en 2006 • 32 exoplanètes découvertes
Kepler • NASA • Méthode des transits • Lancé en 2009 • Planètes de type terrestre • 2500 exoplanètes confirmées ! • 5000 c...
Les projets en cours
SPHERE et le VLT • ESO • 2014 • Imagerie directe des exoplanètes • Mesure du spectre et la polarisation des planètes géant...
Gaia • ESA • Méthode des transits et astrométrie • Lancé en 2013 • Mesure les caractéristiques d’un milliard d’objets • As...
Les projets à venir
Espresso et le VLT • ESO • Fin 2017 • Espresso : vitesse radiale < 0,3 km/h • Pourra fonctionner en interférométrie !
CHEOPS CHaracterising ExOPlanets Satellite • Suisse, ESA • Lancement : décembre 2017 • Méthode des transits • Mesure taill...
TESS Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite • NASA • Lancement : 2018 • Méthode des transits • Détection exoplanètes tellur...
PLATO PLAnetary Transits and Oscillations of stars • ESA • Lancement : ~ 2024 • Méthode des transits et astrosismologie • ...
Télescope spatial James Webb • NASA et ESA • Lancement : 2018 • 6,5 m de diamètre • Composition
Des télescopes géants à venir • Des télescopes terrestre de 25 à 40 m de diamètre, comme l’E-ELT (2025) • Possibilité d’an...
Etudier l’atmosphère des exoplanètes 3 solutions envisagées : • La coronographie (masquer l’étoile) • Le parasol stellaire...
Darwin • ESA • Etude arrêtée en 2007 • Observation directe • Spectroscopie de l’atmosphère d'une planète
Les exoplanètes
Les exoplanètes
Les exoplanètes
Les exoplanètes
Les exoplanètes
Les exoplanètes
Les exoplanètes
Les exoplanètes
Les exoplanètes
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Les exoplanètes

33 views

Published on

Etat des lieux sur les découvertes de'dsffdf planètes aurout

Published in: Science
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
33
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide
  • Ceci est une vue d’artiste.
    Elles sont beaucoup utilisées car on fait très peu de détection directe.
  • Il y 4,6 milliards d’années
    Gaz et poussière se groupent et chauffe pour former une étoile (au centre) et des planètes, astéroïdes et comètes (autour).
    Disque protoplanétaire
  • Le Soleil est une étoile : une grosse boule de gaz chaud, qui émet de la lumière
  • Les planètes sont rocheuses ou gazeuses, elles renvoient la lumière du Soleil.
    Taille : Neptune à 30 UA
    Ceinture de Kuiper : 30 à 50 UA et au-delà de 100 UA
    Nuage de Oort : vers 50 000 UA
    Limite gravitationnelle : 1 à 2 al
  • Soleil : 99,86 % masse du Système solaire
  • Jupiter et Saturne : > 90 % masse restante
  • Nuage de Oort (sphère hypothétique) : vers 50 000 UA
    D’où proviendraient les comètes à longue période
  • Etoiles les plus proches à 4 al du Soleil
  • 200 à 400 milliards d’étoiles dans notre galaxie (Voie Lactée)
    Diamètre : entre 100 et 120 000 al
    Soleil à 27 000 al du centre de la Galaxie
  • 200 milliards d’étoiles dans notre galaxie (Voie Lactée)
    Diamètre : 100 000 al
    Soleil à 27 000 al du centre de la Galaxie
  • Cette définition est étendue de manière plus ou moins officielle, suite aux découvertes récentes, aux « planètes errantes », c'est-à-dire n'étant liées par la gravité à aucune étoile
  • Si on se téléporte sur l’étoile la plus proche à 4 al, angle max entre le Soleil et Jupiter
    4’’ = pièce de 2€ à 1,25 km
    Rappeler ce que sont les arcsec 1 cercle -> 360°
    1° = 60’
    1’ = 60’’
    Résolution classique d’un instrument d’amateur (C8) : 1’’
  • 0,15 arcsec
  • 0,03 arcsec
    Mieux que la résolution maximale du HST (0,05 arcsec)
  • Rapport de flux :
    Jupiter : 10^-8
    Terre : 10^-10
  • Michel Mayor et Didier Queloz, à l’OHP
    51 Pégase (42 al)
    Planète grosse comme Jupiter
    Révolution : 4 jours ! (12 ans pour Jupiter) => très près de son étoile
    6 fois plus près que Mercure du Soleil
  • Télescope de 1,93 m
  • Anita
  • Cette méthode permet de déterminer la masse des étoiles
    ELODIE : 15 m/s
    SOPHIE : 5 à 6 m/s puis 1 à 2 m/s
    HARPS : < 1 m/s
    Espresso : < 10 cm/s
  • Permet de détecter des exoplanètes plus petites qu’avec la méthode des vitesses radiales
    On estime à 5 % des étoiles avec une exoplanète la quantité détectable avec cette méthode.
    1999 : 1ère découverte par cette méthode.
  • Terre : 80 ppm (partie par million) => 0,008 %
    Jupiter => 1%
    Précision : 0,1 % depuis le sol (0,5 % pour amateurs), 0,001% depuis l’espace
  • Astrométrie : mesure de la position de l’étoile
    Chronométrage : mesure la variation de temps que met à la lumière à nous parvenir du à la variation de distance de l’étoile (pulsar, étoiles binaires à éclipse)
  • Continents réfléchissent plus que les océans => en photométrie d’exoplanète on peut déduire la période de rotation de la planète sur elle-même
    On peut mesurer la pression avec la diffusion de Rayleigh
    Température = température d’équilibre en surface (sans atmosphère)
  • Biais observationnel : on détecte les grosses planètes qui tournent rapidement autour de leur étoile
    C’est une surprise de trouver d’aussi grosses planètes près de leur étoile : on pense que ces « Jupiter chauds » se sont formés loin de leur étoile et se sont ensuite rapprochés (migration).
    Densité de la Terre : 5,5
    Planète la plus chaude : KELT-9b (HD 195689b) -> 4300°C
  • 1396 planètes utilisées sur 3660
    Jupiter : 5 UA
    Neptune : 30 UA, 0,054 masse Jupiter
    Terre : 0,003 masse Jupiter
  • 1,4 planète autour des étoiles de type M
    Une douzaine de planètes errantes détectées (mai 2017)
  • < 13 masse Jupiter => planète ???
    On a découvert une « planète » 28,5 plus massive que Jupiter (2MASS J08230313-4912012 b = DENIS-P J082303.1-491201 b)
  • Image est extraite d'une simulation numérique de migration d'une proto-planète. L'étoile centrale, non représentée, est située au centre de la figure. La simulation a été réalisée sur une échelle de temps correspondant à 200 orbites. Le cercle en pointillés blancs représente l'orbite initiale et la masse de la proto-planète est égale à 40 fois celle de la Terre.
  • Jupiter excentrique
  • 1999 : on détecte de l’oxygène et du carbone dans son atmosphère.
    Son atmosphère est soufflée par l’étoile
  • 2005 : première exoplanète découverte autour d’un système à 3 étoiles
    Nom donné en référence à la planète du même nom dans la saga Star Wars
  • Planète glacée : -223 °C
    En référence à la planète Hoth dans Star Wars
  • Possède 3 planètes et probablement une ceinture d’astéroïdes
  • Annoncée en 2016 par l’ESO
    Découverte par vitesses radiales au 3,6 m au Chili (5 km/h)
    > 1,3 masse Terre (entre 1,3 et 5)
    Dans la zone habitable de la naine rouge Proxima Centauri.
    Probablement dénuée d’atmosphère.
    L'étoile binaire Alpha Centauri AB est visible à l'arrière-plan.
  • Zone habitable : zone où on pourrait trouver de l’eau liquide sur la planète (mais ça dépend d’autres paramètres)
    Cible de choix pour des observations directes et une exploration robotique. 424 millions d’années pour s’y rendre à la vitesse des missions Apollo
    Montre probablement la même face à son étoile
    Reçoit entre 65 et 70% de l’énergie que la Terre capte du Soleil
    Proxima tourne autour des étoiles Alpha en 550 000 ans, à 13 000 UA
    Proxima se serait formé il y a 5 ou 6 milliards d’années
  • Masse suffisante => retient l’atmosphère ; masse trop grande => enveloppe de gaz opaque
    Masse suffisante + rocheuse => volcanisme => émission CO2 => effet de serre
    Noyau de fer en rotation => effet dynamo, champ magnétique => protège radiations cosmiques
    Terre sans atmosphère (température d’équilibre en surface) : -18°C, avec : +15°C ; Vénus : effet de serre terrible (+460°C) ; Mars atmosphère infime
    Renouvellement du CO2 : sur Terre il est absorbé par les océans, mangé par le plancton et produit par les volcans et l’érosion des pierres => équilibre
    La Lune est à bonne distance mais inhabitable.
    Des satellites comme Europe ou Encelade ne sont pas dans la zone habitable mais on espère y trouver de l’eau liquide sous la banquise.
    Vénus devrait avoir une température de +27°C mais en réalité +460°C
    Présence de lunes : stabiliserait l’axe de rotation
  • Sur Mars, pour avoir de l’eau liquide à la pression atmosphérique de la planète, il faut que T soit entre 0 et 20°C
  • 39 al
    7 planètes taille comparable à la Terre
    Naine ultra-froide, entre naine brune et naine rouge (2550 K)
    Les planètes sont en résonance : lorsque Trappist-1g fait un tour de son étoile, Trappist-1b en fait 8, Trappist-1c, 5, Trappist-1d, 3, Trappist-1e, 2, et Trappist-1f, 4/3
    Age étoile : entre 5.4 et 9.8 milliards d’années (http://www.skyandtelescope.com/astronomy-news/new-age-estimate-for-trappist-1-1508201723/)
  • Source des 52 habitables : C&E HS28 (page 22)
  • Détecté en 2005 par la méthode des vitesses radiales
    1,14 rayon jovien pour 1,16 fois la masse de Jupiter
    Distance à son étoile : 0,03 UA = 4,5 millions km !
    Parmi les étoiles les plus lumineuses pour lesquelles on a découverte une exoplanète
    Assez grande variation de magnitude, en tout cas suffisante pour que les amateurs puissent la détecter.
  • Détecté en 2005 par la méthode des vitesses radiales
    1,14 rayon jovien pour 1,16 fois la masse de Jupiter
    Distance à son étoile : 0,03 UA = 4,5 millions km !
    Parmi les étoiles les plus lumineuses pour lesquelles on a découverte une exoplanète
    Assez grande variation de magnitude, en tout cas suffisante pour que les amateurs puissent la détecter.
  • Transit du 8 au 9 juin 2014 de 22h42 à 0h32 TU
    Prise de vue de 22h04 à 1h35 TU
    Pollution lumineuse (SQM sans Lune : ~18,8 mag/arcsec^2)
    Lune à 70%
    Légers passages nuageux
    Basse altitude : 32° à 22h04 (1,9 airmass), 62° à 1h35 (1,1 airmass)
    extinction de 0,4 mag
    Télescope Newton 250 mm + caméra CCD Atik11000
    1 image chaque minute (30 s de pose)
  • Livre « EXOPLANET OBSERVING FOR AMATEURS: SECOND EDITION » : http://brucegary.net/book_EOA/x.htm
    Prédiction des transits :
    - http://var2.astro.cz/ETD/
    - NASA exoplanet archive : https://exoplanetarchive.ipac.caltech.edu -> tools -> transit & ephemeris service
    - http://transitsearch.org/
  • Sphère : 41 253 degrés dans le Cygne
    Kepler : 115 degrés (0,28%)  2 cuillères de la Grande Ourse
    Vitesse de transmission de données : 550 kbps
    200 000 étoiles mesurées
    700 exoplanètes annoncées en 2014 !
    1300 en 2016 !
  • Spectro Polarimetric High contrast Exoplanet Research
    Composé d'un miroir déformable comprenant 1 300 actionneurs pouvant compenser 1 200 fois par seconde
    Capable de détecter depuis Paris la lumière d’une bougie située à 50 cm d’un phare situé à Marseille
  • Espresso : vitesse radiale < 10 cm/s
    La Terre autour du Soleil : 9 cm/s
  • Coronographe interférométrique
    Présence de CO2, O2 et d’eau serait un bon indicateur de la vie (photosynthèse)
    Déterminera quelques cibles pour une étude ultérieure de l’atmosphère
  • 2 ans
    Surveillera 200 000 étoiles
    But : trouver 500 d’un rayon < 2x celui de la Terre
  • Champ 100x celui de Kepler
    Ciblera des étoiles plus proches et plus brillantes
  • Successeur du HST
    Dispose d’un coronographe et d’un spectromètre
    Pas uniquement pour les exoplanètes
  • European Extremely Large Telescope
  • L’interférométrie dans l’espace : on ne maitrise pas la technique pour positionner suffisamment précisément les télescopes
  • Coronographe interférométrique
    Présence de dioxyde de carbone (CO2), d’ozone (O3) et d’eau (H2O) serait un bon indicateur de la vie (photosynthèse), ainsi que de méthane (CH4)

    • Les exoplanètes

    1. 1. Les exoplanètes Société Lorraine d’Astronomie Didier Walliang – 02/09/2017
    2. 2. La Société Lorraine d’Astronomie • Association sans but lucratif • Existe depuis 1965 • Rassemble les passionnés d’astronomie autour de Nancy • Une soixantaine de membres • Locaux (salle + coupole + planétarium) à la fac de sciences à Vandoeuvre-lès-Nancy
    3. 3. Formation du Système solaire
    4. 4. Au centre : le Soleil
    5. 5. Autour : des planètes, astéroïdes et comètes
    6. 6. Taille du Soleil et des planètes
    7. 7. Taille des planètes du Système solaire
    8. 8. Le nuage d’Oort
    9. 9. Le Soleil et les étoiles proches
    10. 10. Le Système solaire dans la Galaxie
    11. 11. La Voie Lactée
    12. 12. Exoplanète Définition : planète tournant autour d’une autre étoile que le Soleil Définition étendue : planète située hors du Système solaire
    13. 13. Comment nomme t-on une exoplanète ? Nom de son étoile suivi d’une lettre minuscule (b, c, d…), attribuée suivant l’ordre d’observation Exemple : • Étoile : Proxima du Centaure • Première planète découverte : Proxima du Centaure b
    14. 14. Exoplanète On pensait que la plupart des étoiles étaient pourvues de planètes, mais il a fallu attendre le début des années 1990 pour détecter les premières exoplanètes Pourquoi ?
    15. 15. Les difficultés de la détection directe 1 – Séparation angulaire très petite Soleil - Jupiter à 4 années-lumière (étoile la plus proche)  2 € à 1,25 km
    16. 16. Les difficultés de la détection directe 1 – Séparation angulaire très petite Soleil - Jupiter à 100 années-lumière  2 € à 30 km
    17. 17. Les difficultés de la détection directe 1 – Séparation angulaire très petite Soleil - Terre à 100 années-lumière  2 € à 150 km
    18. 18. Les difficultés de la détection directe 2 – Une énorme différence de luminosité Voir une planète à côté de son étoile revient à distinguer depuis Paris un ver luisant tout à côté d'un phare situé à Marseille.
    19. 19. 1995 : première découverte
    20. 20. Observatoire de Haute-Provence
    21. 21. Détection indirecte : vitesse radiale
    22. 22. Effet Doppler-Fizeau
    23. 23. Effet Doppler-Fizeau
    24. 24. Obtention d’un spectre
    25. 25. Les raies dans le spectre
    26. 26. Décalage des raies
    27. 27. Précision de la méthode des vitesses radiales • Elodie (1995) : 60 km/h • Sophie (2004) : 20 puis 5 km/h • HARPS (2006) : 3 km/h • Espresso (2017) : 0,3 km/h
    28. 28. Détection indirecte : les transits
    29. 29. Détection indirecte : les transits
    30. 30. Autres méthodes de détection • Microlentille gravitationnelle • Chronométrage • Astrométrie • Imagerie directe 2004 : 1ère photographie optique d'une exoplanète (2M1207 b) par le VLT
    31. 31. 2008 : coronographie par Hubble Imagerie directe
    32. 32. Beta Pictoris Imagerie directe
    33. 33. HR 8799 Imagerie directe
    34. 34. Nombre d’exoplanètes découvertes par année
    35. 35. Quelques chiffres (août 2017) • 3600 exoplanètes confirmées • 600 systèmes multiples • Entre 2000 et 4500 candidates exoplanètes • Des planètes de plus en plus petites (< taille Terre)
    36. 36. Mesures que l’on peut déduire • Période vitesse radiale ou transit => période révolution • Amplitude vitesse radiale => masse minimale planète • Amplitude vitesse radiale + angle visée => masse planète • Spectre étoile => type, masse, rayon étoile • Masse étoile + période révolution => distance planète • Type d’étoile + distance planète => température • Diminution lumière + rayon étoile => rayon planète • Masse planète + rayon planète => densité Quelques fois : spectroscopie => composition atmosphère
    37. 37. Une extraordinaire variété de planètes • Jupiter chauds • Neptune chauds • Mini Neptune • Super-Terre • Planètes-océans • Planètes torrides (> 4000°C) • Des systèmes multiples • …
    38. 38. Des exoplanètes là où on ne les attendait pas • Partout ou presque – Autour de pulsars – Dans des systèmes à plusieurs étoiles – Planètes vagabondes / errantes – Planètes très près de leur étoile => planètes torrides / qui s’évaporent – Autour de l’étoile la plus proche du Soleil : Proxima du Centaure • Estimations : – > 100 milliards de planètes dans la Voie Lactée (1 étoile sur 2) – 8,8 milliards de planètes semblables à la Terre
    39. 39. Est-ce une planète ou une étoile ? Si le critère est la masse => on ne sait pas bien où est la limite
    40. 40. Une mise en question du modèle de formation des systèmes planétaires • Migration planétaire
    41. 41. Une mise en question du modèle de formation des systèmes planétaires • La plupart des exoplanètes sur des orbites excentriques
    42. 42. Vue d’artiste de HD 209458 b (Osiris)
    43. 43. Vue d’artiste de HD 188753 Ab (Tatooine)
    44. 44. Vue d’artiste de OGLE-2005-BLG-390Lb (Hoth) Crédit : ESO
    45. 45. Vue d’artiste de HD 69830
    46. 46. Vue d’artiste de Proxima Centauri b
    47. 47. Zone habitable Zone autour d’une étoile où une planète pourrait abriter de l’eau liquide Attention : plusieurs autres paramètres que la distance à son étoile rendront ou non une planète « habitable » : • Masse de la planète • Présence d’atmosphère • Composition planète (activité volcanique, bouclier magnétique) • Période de rotation • Inclinaison de l’axe de rotation • Excentricité de l’orbite • Présence de lunes • … => La zone habitable est la zone la plus probable où trouver de l’eau liquide sur des exoplanètes (mais sans garantie).
    48. 48. Zone habitable en fonction de la masse de l’étoile
    49. 49. Diagramme de phase de l’eau
    50. 50. TRAPPIST-1
    51. 51. TRAPPIST-1
    52. 52. Résumé et conclusion Début 1990 : premières exoplanètes détectées Août 2017 : 3600 exoplanètes découvertes dont 52 dans la zone habitable (1,4 %) Une grande variété d’exoplanètes Des exoplanètes partout ou presque Futures projets : détecter de nouvelles exoplanètes et déterminer leur composition  Repenser le processus de formation des systèmes planétaires
    53. 53. Détection possible par des amateurs
    54. 54. Détection de HD 189733 b à Nancy • Près de M27, dans la constellation du Petit Renard • A 63 années-lumière • Magnitude : 7,7 • Baisse de luminosité : 0,03 magnitude ! • Durée du transit : 110 min • Révolution : 2,2 jours !
    55. 55. Baisse de luminosité de l’étoile HD 189733
    56. 56. Découvrez de nouvelles exoplanètes https://www.zooniverse.org/projects/ianc2/exoplanet-explorers
    57. 57. Merci
    58. 58. Pour aller plus loin Hors Série n°28 (juillet 2017) de Ciel & Espace « Terres habitables » Découvrez des exoplanètes : https://www.zooniverse.org/projects/ianc2/exoplanet-explorers The Extrasolar Planets Encyclopaedia : http://exoplanet.eu/
    59. 59. Annexes
    60. 60. Les projets passés et en cours
    61. 61. Les projets passés
    62. 62. Corot • France, ESA • Méthode des transits • Lancé en 2006 • 32 exoplanètes découvertes
    63. 63. Kepler • NASA • Méthode des transits • Lancé en 2009 • Planètes de type terrestre • 2500 exoplanètes confirmées ! • 5000 candidates • Observe une partie du ciel
    64. 64. Les projets en cours
    65. 65. SPHERE et le VLT • ESO • 2014 • Imagerie directe des exoplanètes • Mesure du spectre et la polarisation des planètes géantes (+ coronographe et optique adaptative)
    66. 66. Gaia • ESA • Méthode des transits et astrométrie • Lancé en 2013 • Mesure les caractéristiques d’un milliard d’objets • Astrométrie, spectromètre, spectrophotomètre • Pourrait détecter 6 500 exoplanètes par transit et 21 000 par astrométrie • Planètes géantes à longue période
    67. 67. Les projets à venir
    68. 68. Espresso et le VLT • ESO • Fin 2017 • Espresso : vitesse radiale < 0,3 km/h • Pourra fonctionner en interférométrie !
    69. 69. CHEOPS CHaracterising ExOPlanets Satellite • Suisse, ESA • Lancement : décembre 2017 • Méthode des transits • Mesure taille des exoplanètes connues
    70. 70. TESS Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite • NASA • Lancement : 2018 • Méthode des transits • Détection exoplanètes telluriques • Successeur de Kepler • Etoiles plus brillantes que Kepler • Observera tout le ciel
    71. 71. PLATO PLAnetary Transits and Oscillations of stars • ESA • Lancement : ~ 2024 • Méthode des transits et astrosismologie • But : découverte et caractérisation d’exoplanètes terrestres • Scrutera 1 millions d’étoiles pendant 6 ans
    72. 72. Télescope spatial James Webb • NASA et ESA • Lancement : 2018 • 6,5 m de diamètre • Composition
    73. 73. Des télescopes géants à venir • Des télescopes terrestre de 25 à 40 m de diamètre, comme l’E-ELT (2025) • Possibilité d’analyser la surface et l’atmosphère des planètes
    74. 74. Etudier l’atmosphère des exoplanètes 3 solutions envisagées : • La coronographie (masquer l’étoile) • Le parasol stellaire (masquer l’étoile) • L’interférométrie dans l’espace
    75. 75. Darwin • ESA • Etude arrêtée en 2007 • Observation directe • Spectroscopie de l’atmosphère d'une planète

    ×