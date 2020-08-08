Clase formalizacion de la investigacion

Successfully reported this slideshow.
FORMALIZACIÓN DE LA INVESTIGACIÓN Curso: Litigación Oral 2017
  1. 1. FORMALIZACIÓN DE LA INVESTIGACIÓN Curso: Litigación Oral 2017
  2. 2. Formalización de la investigación: Definición Art. 229 CPP Pese a lo anterior no se comunican delitos sino hechos. Los hechos son calificados jurídicamente por el Fiscal. También se incorpora la participación e iter crimini. Para efectos procesales, la calificación efectuada por el fiscal es la que predomina ( apelación, procedimiento –salvo el abreviado-, etc)
  3. 3. Contenido de una formalización La formalización debe contener en su texto los siguientes elementos respecto a los hechos objetos de ella: Quién los realizó Qué realizó Cómo los realizó Cuándo los realizó Dónde los realizó.
  4. 4. Oportunidad para formalizar una investigación. Se formaliza la investigación cuando el fiscal lo estime necesario, tanto para el avance de su investigación, como para pedir alguna medida cautelar, para pedir determinadas diligencias de investigación o para rendir prueba anticipada. En caso que el imputado no se encuentre detenido, el fiscal debe efectuar una petición escrita al juez de garantía, mencionando la individualización del imputado, el delito que se le atribuye, fecha y lugar de comisión y grado de participación de éste. A la audiencia de formalización se cita a todos los intervinientes.
  5. 5. Si el imputado no comparece, estando válidamente notificado o cuando demora o retarda injustificadamente la realización de la misma. En la audiencia, el fiscal expresa los cargos (hechos, calificación, participación) que presenta contra el imputado. Se pueden efectuar, en dicha audiencia, además cualquier petición que deba ser resuelta por el tribunal. Si existen antecedentes para solicitar la reducción del plazo legal de investigación, se solicita en esta audiencia. El imputado, puede reclamar ante el Fiscal Regional si estima que la formalización es arbitraria.
  6. 6. Efectos de la formalización: Suspende la prescripción. Inicia el plazo del art. 247 del CPP. El fiscal ya no puede archivar la causa. Tampoco aplicar la facultad de no inicio. Se establecen los hechos y las personas que deberán ser objeto de acusación (congruencia) art 259 inciso final CPP. Pueden solicitarse medidas cautelares personales.

