May. 18, 2021

Premio PA sostenibile e resiliente 2021 - SDG Tracker Alto Adige

Documento di approfondimento per Premio PA sostenibile e resiliente 2021

Premio PA sostenibile e resiliente 2021 - SDG Tracker Alto Adige

  1. 1. In collaborazione con Documento di approfondimento della soluzione: SDG Tracker – Indicatori SDG per l'Alto Adige INDICE 1. Descrizione della soluzione 2. Descrizione del team e delle proprie risorse e competenze 3. Descrizione dei bisogni che si intende soddisfare 4. Descrizione dei destinatari della misura 5. Descrizione della tecnologia adottata 6. Indicazione dei valori economici in gioco (costi, risparmi ipotizzati, investimenti necessari) 7. Tempi di progetto 8. Allegato Descrizione della soluzione Lo sviluppo sostenibile è un tema trasversale e necessita di un intervento politico in diversi settori. In tal senso la Giunta provinciale punta a raggiungere gli obiettivi di sostenibilità fissati dalle Nazioni Unite. A questo scopo l'Istituto provinciale di statistica (ASTAT) mette a disposizione dati per l'Alto Adige sugli indicatori globali degli obiettivi di sviluppo sostenibile dell'ONU, i Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), su un'apposita piattaforma online. Per alcuni degli indicatori globali sono disponibili misurazioni per l'Alto Adige e vengono pubblicate su questa piattaforma. La principale fonte di dati è costituita dai dati forniti dall' Istituto Nazionale di Statistica (ISTAT) sugli obiettivi di sostenibilità dell'ONU per l'Italia e le singole regioni italiane. Questi dati, ove comparabili e disponibili, vengono integrati con dati relativi alle regioni di paesi limitrofi.
  2. 2. In collaborazione con L' SDG Tracker Alto Adige è stato pubblicato per la prima volta in versione alpha il 15 giugno 2020. Nell’attuale versione 2021.2 (Beta) offre: • Contenuto in tre lingue (italiano, tedesco, inglese) • Presentazione della situazione complessiva per obiettivo di sostenibilità • Accesso interattivo ai dati con diversi formati di visualizzazione • Confronto territoriale e calcolo del tasso di variazione a lungo termine • Area download con accesso a tutti i dati e metadati • Panoramica dettagliata della disponibilità dei dati L'offerta di dati comprende nella versione attuale informazioni statistiche su un totale di 82 dei 247 indicatori previsti dalle Nazioni Unite. Questi 82 indicatori sono rappresentati nel modo più preciso possibile sulla base di un totale di 247 misurazioni individuali. L'accuratezza della misurazione è espressa in 3 livelli: • Identico all'indicatore ONU previsto • Simile all'indicatore ONU previsto • In linea con l’indicatore ONU previsto Il criterio principale per la rappresentazione statistica di un indicatore ONU è la disponibilità di dati correlati attraverso la raccolta di dati nazionali SDG definiti dall'Istituto Nazionale di Statistica (ISTAT) nonché la loro disponibilità regionale. Concentrandosi su questa fonte di dati, si garantisce che i dati raffigurati siano informazioni statistiche ufficiali e che siano disponibili in forma standardizzata e aggiornati periodicamente. L'Istituto provinciale di statistica (ASTAT) elabora questi dati e li mette a disposizione sulla sua piattaforma dedicata. Se disponibili, vengono aggiunti dati comparabili sulle regioni limitrofe estere. La fonte esclusiva è l’Ufficio statistico dell' Unione europea (EUROSTAT). Nelle successive fasi di ampliamento della piattaforma dedicata, l'offerta di dati sarà continuamente adeguata alla raccolta nazionale di dati SDG in fase di sviluppo. Inoltre vengono integrati dei target quantitativi per alcune misurazioni. L' SDG Tracker Alto Adige è accessibile tramite il sito web dell'Istituto provinciale di statistica (ASTAT): https://astat.provinz.bz.it/it/indicatori.asp Per accedere al tracker tramite lo smartphone è sufficiente scansionare o fotografare questo codice QR.
  3. 3. In collaborazione con Descrizione del team e delle proprie risorse e competenze GRUPPO DI LAVORO Horst, Fuchs, ASTAT (Laurea magistrale in economia politica, Data Scientist all‘Istituto provinciale di statistica - Bolzano) Heini, Chizzali, ASTAT (Laurea magistrale in scienze matematiche, Application Developer e Data Engineer all‘Istituto provinciale di statistica - Bolzano) Descrizione dei bisogni che si intende soddisfare Lo SDG Tracker Alto Adige è una risorsa facilmente accessibile e oggettiva per il dibattito sociale sulla sostenibilità in Alto Adige. Per questo motivo, l'ASTAT non effettua alcuna valutazione qualitativa o prioritizzazione degli obiettivi, dei traguardi e degli indicatori definiti dalle Nazioni Unite. Descrizione dei destinatari della misura Lo SDG Tracker Alto Adige è uno strumento informativo che si rivolge a tutta la società altoatesina. I destinatari sono: • la società civile • Il singolo cittadino • la politica • la pubblica amministrazione …
  4. 4. In collaborazione con Descrizione della tecnologia adottata L'intero sistema è stato progettato ex novo sulle esigenze specifiche del sito “Indicatori SDG per l'Alto Adige” ed è stato sviluppato esclusivamente con componenti open source, ovvero: Frontend Backend - HTML 5 - JAVASRIPT - R - C# - Pyton Indicazione dei valori economici in gioco (costi, risparmi ipotizzati, investimenti necessari) Tutti i componenti del progetto sono stati realizzati con risorse interne dell’Istituto provinciale di statistica (ASTAT) e con strumenti open source. Non ci sono stati costi aggiuntivi. Tempi di progetto Fase di progettazione: Estate 2019 - Primavera 2020 Fase di sviluppo: In corso • Versione alpha pubblicata il 15 giugno 2020 • Versione beta pubblicata il 01 marzo 2021 Con prossime versioni l'offerta di dati sarà continuamente adeguata alla raccolta nazionale di dati SDG in fase di sviluppo. Inoltre vengono integrati dei target quantitativi per alcune misurazioni. La funzionalità viene ampliata.
  5. 5. In collaborazione con Allegato: Screenshots delle componenti principali Start Page con informazioni principali per ogni goal Panoramica per goal Dettaglio misurazione - mappa Dettaglio misurazione – serie storica Panoramica sula disponibilità dei dati Area download

