I Neologismi
Definizione • Dal punto di vista linguistico si definisce con il termine neologismo la costruzione di una parola nuova o d...
• “I neologismi consistono in parole create ex novo dal paziente, che spesso risultano da una fusione in una parola che or...
Paralogismo • Tanzi (1889, 1890) preferiva usare il termine “paralogismo” per le parole già esistenti ma usate con signifi...
Pseudologismi • Gli «pseudologismi» sono caratterizzati (secondo De Sanctis e Longarini, 1900) da espressioni di uso non c...
Classificazione • Sono state proposte diverse classificazioni, in base alla: a) Fonte o substrato: (fonetici, onomatopeici...
I “Nuovi”… Neo-logismi Cliccare Tronista Loggare Chattare Calciopoli Spammista Gambizzare Messaggiare Bamboccioni Scanneri...
Definizione da Lezioni Mario Maj • Si intende per neologismo una parola neoformata che non esiste nel vocabolario e che il...
Neologismi Attivi da Lezioni Mario Maj • I neologismi attivi sono quelli che rispondono ad una intenzione comunicativa da ...
Neologismi Passivi da Lezioni Mario Maj • I neologismi passivi non rispondono all'intenzione comunicativa ma esprimono piu...
Neologismi
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Neologismi

29 views

Published on

I neologismi

Published in: Health & Medicine
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
29
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
6
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Neologismi

  1. 1. I Neologismi
  2. 2. Definizione • Dal punto di vista linguistico si definisce con il termine neologismo la costruzione di una parola nuova o di un vocabolo nuovo, una parola di recente creazione • Origina dal francese néologisme, a sua volta dal composto greco "νέος-λόγος" (neos-logos) – dal prefisso "neo-" (dal greco antico νέος- (neo-) ossia "nuovo"), dal greco antico λόγος (lògos) ossia "parola", e dal suffisso “-ismo" per indicare l'origine
  3. 3. • “I neologismi consistono in parole create ex novo dal paziente, che spesso risultano da una fusione in una parola che originariamente avevano un significato speciale per il paziente” (da Henderson D.K. & Gillepsie R.D.) • Per alcuni autori il termine comprende ogni parola nuova o esistente usata con un senso nuovo. • Altri chiamano neologismi solo le parole nuove • Da Hinsie LE & Campbell RJ, Dizionario di Psichiatria, Casa Editrice Astrolabio, 1979)
  4. 4. Paralogismo • Tanzi (1889, 1890) preferiva usare il termine “paralogismo” per le parole già esistenti ma usate con significato diverso e proponeva una complessa classificazione che si basava anzitutto sul significato che il malato intende – più o meno chiaramente – attribuire ai suoi neologismi: – Nomi allusivi attribuiti per lo più ai presunti «persecutori» – «Scongiuri» – Terminologia metafisica o pseudoscientifica Bini, Bazzi. Psichiatria clinica, Vallardi Editore, 1972
  5. 5. Pseudologismi • Gli «pseudologismi» sono caratterizzati (secondo De Sanctis e Longarini, 1900) da espressioni di uso non comune seppure formate da parole usuali come «strisciare serpentelli sul cervello» usati dai pazienti neuroastenici
  6. 6. Classificazione • Sono state proposte diverse classificazioni, in base alla: a) Fonte o substrato: (fonetici, onomatopeici, semantici, sintattici, etc.) b) Relazione con l’agente: - Attivi (intenzionali) - Passivi (non intenzionali) c) Origine: - Primari - Secondari
  7. 7. I “Nuovi”… Neo-logismi Cliccare Tronista Loggare Chattare Calciopoli Spammista Gambizzare Messaggiare Bamboccioni Scannerizzare Slowfooddiano Velina Sniffare Switchare Ipermuseo Vallettopoli Fantacalcio Baby-boom Berluschese Appezzottare Disinquinatore Cinepanettone Etc.etc.etc.etc… http://www.treccani.it/
  8. 8. Definizione da Lezioni Mario Maj • Si intende per neologismo una parola neoformata che non esiste nel vocabolario e che il soggetto inserisce nel suo discorso; una distinzione importante è quella che distingue i neologismi in attivi e passivi.
  9. 9. Neologismi Attivi da Lezioni Mario Maj • I neologismi attivi sono quelli che rispondono ad una intenzione comunicativa da parte del soggetto; il paziente vuol comunicare qualcosa attraverso queste parole neoformate, anche se non siamo in grado di capire cosa. • In molti casi i neologismi riguardano il mondo delirante del paziente, può trattarsi di parole con le quali il soggetto identifica i suoi presunti persecutori, per esempio esseri soprannaturali, come spesso accade; oppure può trattarsi di parole con le quali il soggetto identifica se stesso autodenominandosi; oppure possono essere formule di preghiera, di scongiuro. • In tutti i casi il neologismo attivo risponde all'intenzione di comunicare.
  10. 10. Neologismi Passivi da Lezioni Mario Maj • I neologismi passivi non rispondono all'intenzione comunicativa ma esprimono piuttosto un uso ludico, giochi di parole, oppure un uso automatico del linguaggio (ad esempio cantilene negli schizofrenici cronici molto deteriorati).

×