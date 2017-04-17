LA DIGNITY-THERAPY «La vita è una lunga lezione di umiltà» Sir James M. Barrie (Kirriemuir, 9 maggio 1860 – Londra, 19 giu...
INTRODUZIONE  La Dignity Therapy è un intervento psicoterapeutico breve e individuale, disegnato per gestire lo stress ps...
COSA PUÒ FARE LA DIGNITY THERAPY?  rappresentare una volontà etica, una revisione della vita, una narrazione personale. ...
ASPETTI CLINICI  Uno degli obiettivi principali della DT è quello di aiutare a raggiungere e mantenere un senso di dignit...
LA DIGNITY THERAPY in psichiatria
 Avery JD & Savitz AJ (dicembre 2011) hanno riportato una loro esperienza ambulatoriale in un uomo di 55 anni affetto da ...
CASO CLINICO  “Mr J è un uomo di 55 anni con disturbo schizoaffettivo e numerose ospedalizzazioni psichiatriche, ricovera...
 Gli autori hanno concluso che la dignity therapy ha aiutato il paziente con una malattia mentale disabilitante ad affron...
METODOLOGIA DELLA DIGNITY THERAPY
METODOLOGIA  Il disegno dell’intervista guidata della Dignity Therapy è basato su temi e sotto-temi che nascono dal model...
 Nello studio di Chochinov del 2005 il protocollo è soministrato da uno psichiatra e un infermiere (Università di Winnipe...
TEMI DELLA DIGNITÀ, DEFINIZIONI E IMPLICAZIONI DELLA DIGNITY-THERAPY Definizione Implicazioni Dignity-Therapy Generalità L...
DOMANDE DI PROTOCOLLO Mi parlerebbe un po’ della sua vita, soprattutto delle parti che ricorda di più o pensa che siano pi...
La dignity therapy

  1. 1. LA DIGNITY-THERAPY «La vita è una lunga lezione di umiltà» Sir James M. Barrie (Kirriemuir, 9 maggio 1860 – Londra, 19 giugno 1937) Scrittore scozzese
  2. 2. INTRODUZIONE  La Dignity Therapy è un intervento psicoterapeutico breve e individuale, disegnato per gestire lo stress psicosociale ed esistenziale dei pazienti in fase terminale o dei pazienti in condizioni di pericolo di vita.  In questa terapia, i pazienti redigono un documento da consegnare alle persone care, documento che contiene dettagli della storia della vita del paziente, insegnamenti di vita che si vorrebbe trasmettere e dichiarazioni di affetto.  I clinici aiutano il paziente a creare tali documenti registrando la storia del paziente con diverse interviste, a trascrivere e stampare le parole del paziente.  Chochinov HM; Hack T; Hassard T; Kristjanson LJ; McClement S; Harlos M: Dignity therapy: a novel psychotherapeutic intervention for patients near the end of life. J Clin Oncol 2005; 23:5520–5525
  3. 3. COSA PUÒ FARE LA DIGNITY THERAPY?  rappresentare una volontà etica, una revisione della vita, una narrazione personale.  promuovere il benessere spirituale e psicologico,  dare significato e speranza,  migliorare l’esperienza personale al termine della propria esistenza,  aiutare le persone a prepararsi alla morte,  fornire conforto nel poco tempo che resta Chochinov HM. Dignity Therapy, Oxford, 2012 La Dignity Therapy può….
  4. 4. ASPETTI CLINICI  Uno degli obiettivi principali della DT è quello di aiutare a raggiungere e mantenere un senso di dignità  La sofferenza e lo stress sono i principali aspetti che coinvolgono i pazienti morenti.  Aspetti psicosociali ed esistenziali possono essere di grande preoccupazione per pazienti come i sintomi fisici e dolore.  La qualità della vita e il raggiungimento del senso di pace spirituale e di benessere rappresenta il fattore chiave della qualità delle fasi finali della vita, soprattutto in presenza di persone care.  La perdita della dignità, l’assenza di significato e la sensazione di essere di peso per altri, insieme alle aumentate richieste di accelerare la morte sono aspetti spesso presenti.
  5. 5. LA DIGNITY THERAPY in psichiatria
  6. 6.  Avery JD & Savitz AJ (dicembre 2011) hanno riportato una loro esperienza ambulatoriale in un uomo di 55 anni affetto da grave malattia mentale che è stato sottoposto a dignity therapy mentre aspettava di essere trasferito all’ospedale generale. Avery JD, Savitz AJ. A novel use of dignity therapy. Am J Psychiatry 2011, 168:1340
  7. 7. CASO CLINICO  “Mr J è un uomo di 55 anni con disturbo schizoaffettivo e numerose ospedalizzazioni psichiatriche, ricoverato per peggioramento della paranoia e della agitazione. Malgrado la stabilizzazione con i farmaci, egli continuava a richiedere nuovi ricoveri per difficoltà di gestione. Mentre aspettava di essere trasferito in ospedale, Mr J comunicò di essere preoccupato perché non aveva mai trascorso molto tempo con i suoi figli. Era troppo paranoico per partecipare a una intervista registrata, me preferiva di scrivere la sua storia secondo i protocolli della psicoterapia della dignity, conteneva domande sulla sua vita, sui suoi sogni e sulle sue realizzazioni.  Scrisse le proprie risposte in uno stile semplice, grammaticalmente scorretto, ma uno degli autori (J.D.A.) trascrisse le sue parole e le corresse con lui. Mr J. si concentrò soprattutto sulla nascita dei propri figli e il decorso della malattia e concluse esprimendo il suo amore per i figli. Distribuì 10 copie della sua storia ad amici e parenti. Affermò che la dignity therapy gli “avesse restituito la speranza” , permettendogli di comunicare meglio con i suoi figli “che ora avrebbero capito meglio suo padre”.
  8. 8.  Gli autori hanno concluso che la dignity therapy ha aiutato il paziente con una malattia mentale disabilitante ad affrontare un evento di vita negativo nello stesso modo in cui può aiutare i pazienti che affrontano una malattia terminale.
  9. 9. METODOLOGIA DELLA DIGNITY THERAPY
  10. 10. METODOLOGIA  Il disegno dell’intervista guidata della Dignity Therapy è basato su temi e sotto-temi che nascono dal modello della dignità.  Le sessioni della Dignity Therapy sono trascritte e stampate e il risultante “documento generato” è restituito al paziente per essere donato agli amici e familiari.  Le sessioni terapeutiche, della durata di 30 – 60 minuti, possono essere effettuate sia al letto del paziente per le persone ospedalizzate, sia a livello ambulatoriale in setting residenziali.
  12. 12.  Nello studio di Chochinov del 2005 il protocollo è soministrato da uno psichiatra e un infermiere (Università di Winnipeg, in Canada) o da due infermieri e uno psicologo (università di Pert, Australia)  Prima di iniziare lo studio, sono state condotte sessioni pilota per assicurare la validità della somministrazione della Dignity Therapy.  Per assicurare l’integrità del protocollo, uno su quattro trascrizioni sono selezionate a caso per essere giudicate dai principali ricercatori.
  13. 13. TEMI DELLA DIGNITÀ, DEFINIZIONI E IMPLICAZIONI DELLA DIGNITY-THERAPY Definizione Implicazioni Dignity-Therapy Generalità L’idea che, per alcuni pazienti la dignità si intreccia con la sensazione che la propria vita sia sinonimo di qualcosa o abbia qualche influenza trascendente sulla morte Le sedute sono registrate su nastro e trascritte, in un documento stampato da restituire al paziente per lasciarlo in eredità a un amico o a un familiare Continuità del Sè Essere in grado di mantenere la sensazione che la propria essenza rimanga intatta malgrado l’avanzamento della malattia I pazienti sono invitati a parlare di questioni che sono fondamentali per il loro senso di persona o di se Conservazione del ruolo Essere in grado di mantenere un senso di identificazione con uno o più ruoli precedentemente tenuti I pazienti sono interrogati sul loro ruolo precedente o attuale che può contribuire alla loro identità di base Mantenimento dell’orgoglio La capacità di sostenere un senso positive di autostima Fornire l’opportunità di parlare dei risultati o degli obiettivi che generano un senso di orgoglio Speranza Si riferisce alla capacità di trovare e mantenere un senso di significato o di scopo alla vita I pazienti sono invitati a impegnarsi in un processo terapeutico destinato a instillare un senso di significato o di scopo Preoccupazioni sulle conseguenze Preoccupazioni o paure sugli oneri o sui cambiamenti che la morte provocherà agli altri Invitare il paziente a parlare degli vari aspetti che potrebbero essere utili a preparare I loro cari ad affrontare il future senza di loro. Tenore della cura Si riferisce alla attitudine e al modo in cui gli altri interagiscono con il paziente che può o non può promuovere la dignità Il tenore della terapia dignità è empatico, non giudicante, incoraggiante e rispettoso.
  14. 14. DOMANDE DI PROTOCOLLO Mi parlerebbe un po’ della sua vita, soprattutto delle parti che ricorda di più o pensa che siano più importanti? Cosa la fa sentire più vivo? Ci sono cose particolari che vorrebbe che la sua famiglia sapesse su di lei, e ci sono cose che vorrebbe ricordare? Quali sono i più importanti ruoli che hanno avuto importanza nella vita (ruoli familiari, ruoli professionali, etc.); perché sono così importanti per lei, e cosa pensa di aver fatto in questi ruoli? Quali sono le cose più importanti che ha portato a termine e di cosa si sente più orgoglioso? Ci sono cose particolari che sente il bisogno di dire ai suoi cari o cose di cui vorrebbe prendersi altro tempo per dirle ancora una volta? Quali sono i suoi sogni e le sue speranze per i suoi cari? Cosa hai imparato dalla vita che vorrebbe trasmettere agli altri? Quali consigli o parole guida che desidera trasmettere a suo figlio/figlia/marito/moglie/genitori/altri? Ci sono parole o istruzioni che desidera offrire alla sua famiglia per aiutarli a prepararsi per il futuro? Nella stesura di questo documento, ci sono altre cose che vorrebbe includere?

