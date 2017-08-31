-
Launching a formal internal compliance program is a big initiative that often requires a strong business case, presentation, and capable human resources who can understand and manage the complexity.
Through the webinar we will explore:
How the companies decided what elements needed to be in their programs
What were the key drivers that motivated action
How industry bodies can be leveraged to accelerate your program
What strategic partnerships needed to be engaged to make the vision a reality
Join Travis Miller from Assent Compliance, hosting Daniel Rieland from Pentair and Shae Trautwein from Palo Alto Networks, as they discuss best practices and common mistakes when developing a compliance program. Hear insights straight from the professionals. You will not want to miss this webinar!
