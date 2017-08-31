info@assentcompliance.com / www.assentcompliance.com / 1 866 964 6931 / © Assent Compliance 2017 Getting Started: How Lead...
info@assentcompliance.com / www.assentcompliance.com / 1 866 964 6931 / © Assent Compliance 2017 8 The Companies Palo Alto...
Today's Panelists Shae Trautwein Palo Alto Networks Supply Chain Compliance Manager Daniel Rieland Pentair Regulatory Compliance Specialist
Discussion 1 What were the key drivers that motivated action?
Discussion 2 How did your company decide what elements needed to be part of your program?
Discussion 3 Have you leveraged any industry bodies to accelerate your program?
Discussion 4 What strategic partnerships needed to be engaged to make the vision a reality?
info@assentcompliance.com / www.assentcompliance.com / 1 866 964 6931 / © Assent Compliance 2017 Final Thoughts from Dan 1...
Lessons Learned from Shae ■ Starting collection □ Have MPNs available □ Get supplier emails up front ■ Assemble a small core group of compliance professionals ■ Stick to your roadmap
info@assentcompliance.com / www.assentcompliance.com / 1 866 964 6931 / © Assent Compliance 2017 Upcoming Events: Webinars...
info@assentcompliance.com / www.assentcompliance.com / 1 866 964 6931 / © Assent Compliance 2017info@assentcompliance.com ...
Getting Started: How Leading Companies Designed Their Compliance Programs

Launching a formal internal compliance program is a big initiative that often requires a strong business case, presentation, and capable human resources who can understand and manage the complexity.

Through the webinar we will explore:

How the companies decided what elements needed to be in their programs
What were the key drivers that motivated action
How industry bodies can be leveraged to accelerate your program
What strategic partnerships needed to be engaged to make the vision a reality
Join Travis Miller from Assent Compliance, hosting Daniel Rieland from Pentair and Shae Trautwein from Palo Alto Networks, as they discuss best practices and common mistakes when developing a compliance program. Hear insights straight from the professionals. You will not want to miss this webinar!

Getting Started: How Leading Companies Designed Their Compliance Programs

  Getting Started: How Leading Companies Decided When to Launch a Supply Chain Compliance Program & What to Focus On
  Today's Moderator Travis Miller Assent Compliance General Counsel
  Agenda 1 Introduction 2 Today's Panelists 3 Discussion 4 Final Thoughts 5 Lessons Learned 6 Q&A
  Introduction
  Assent Product Suites Our Market Leading Platform Corporate Social Responsibility Product Compliance Vendor Management Inspections
  Assent Works with 40% of S&P 500 Product Companies Overview 300,000 Supplier Companies Global Footprint A Partner You Can Grow With 40% 300k
  Feature Presentation
  8. 8. info@assentcompliance.com / www.assentcompliance.com / 1 866 964 6931 / © Assent Compliance 2017 8 The Companies Palo Alto Networks is the next-generation security company maintaining trust in the digital age by helping tens of thousands of organizations worldwide prevent cyber breaches. With our deep cybersecurity expertise, commitment to innovation, and game-changing Next-Generation Security Platform, customers can confidently pursue a digital-first strategy and embark on new technology initiatives, such as cloud and mobility. Pentair delivers industry-leading products, services and solutions that help people make the best use of the resources they rely on most. Our technology moves the world forward by ensuring that water is plentiful, useful and pure, and that critical equipment and those near it are protected. While our products work behind the scenes, their impact is vast. Pentair is at the heart of building a safer, more sustainable world. Assent builds elegant software to help automate processes, reduce workloads, increase efficiencies and ultimately help companies save on compliance costs. Assent also partners with companies in need of additional data collection and program support. Assent is the trusted compliance partner for thousands of customers and suppliers globally.
  9. 9. info@assentcompliance.com / www.assentcompliance.com / 1 866 964 6931 / © Assent Compliance 2017 Today’s Panelists 9 Shae Trautwein Palo Alto Networks Supply Chain Compliance Manager Daniel Rieland Pentair Regulatory Compliance Specialist
  10. 10. info@assentcompliance.com / www.assentcompliance.com / 1 866 964 6931 / © Assent Compliance 2017 Discussion 1 What were the key drivers that motivated action? 10
  11. 11. info@assentcompliance.com / www.assentcompliance.com / 1 866 964 6931 / © Assent Compliance 2017 Discussion 2 How did your company decide what elements needed to be part of your program? 11
  12. 12. info@assentcompliance.com / www.assentcompliance.com / 1 866 964 6931 / © Assent Compliance 2017 Discussion 3 Have you leveraged any industry bodies to accelerate your program? 12
  13. 13. info@assentcompliance.com / www.assentcompliance.com / 1 866 964 6931 / © Assent Compliance 2017 Discussion 4 What strategic partnerships needed to be engaged to make the vision a reality? 13
  14. 14. info@assentcompliance.com / www.assentcompliance.com / 1 866 964 6931 / © Assent Compliance 2017 Final Thoughts from Dan 14 ■ Compliance is everyone’s responsibility □ Anyone involved with the product lifecycle can have an impact ■ The more organized the approach, the more proactive you can be ■ Investments into product stewardship are investments towards an ethical company
  15. 15. info@assentcompliance.com / www.assentcompliance.com / 1 866 964 6931 / © Assent Compliance 2017 Lessons Learned from Shae 15 ■ Starting collection □ Have MPNs available □ Get supplier emails up front ■ Assemble a small core group of compliance professionals ■ Stick to your roadmap
  16. 16. info@assentcompliance.com / www.assentcompliance.com / 1 866 964 6931 / © Assent Compliance 2017 Upcoming Events: Webinars & Conferences Learn more about Assent events: www.assentcompliance.com/events 16 [Webinar] Full Material Disclosure - The Pièce de Résistance of Your Compliance Program Wednesday, August 23rd | 2PM ET [Webinar] Product Compliance Essentials Thursday, September 7th | 2PM ET Upcoming Conferences CHICAGO NOV 7-8, 2017 LONDON SEPT 27-28, 2017 SAN DIEGO FEB 14-15, 2018 www.assentsummitseries.com
  Q&A Discussion

