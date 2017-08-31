Getting Ahead in Your Conflict Mineral Program

info@assentcompliance.com / www.assentcompliance.com / 1 866 964 6931 / © Assent Compliance 2017 Getting Ahead in Your Con...
Today's Presenters
Kathryn Sweet
Assent Compliance Facilitator, Training & Education
Agenda
1 Conflict Minerals
2 CMRT: What It Is & How to Use It
3 Common Mistakes
4 Best Practices & Program Tips
5 Supplier Portal Overview
6 Q&A
Introduction
Assent Product Suites Our Market Leading Platform
Corporate Social Responsibility
Product Compliance
Vendor Management
Inspections
Feature Presentation
info@assentcompliance.com / www.assentcompliance.com / 1 866 964 6931 / © Assent Compliance 2017 The Regulation 7 Dodd Fra...
Where Does the CMRT Come From?
Conflict-Free Sourcing Initiative
info@assentcompliance.com / www.assentcompliance.com / 1 866 964 6931 / © Assent Compliance 2017 What Is the CMRT? Conflic...
info@assentcompliance.com / www.assentcompliance.com / 1 866 964 6931 / © Assent Compliance 2017 CMRT 5.01 The Current CMR...
Common Mistakes
No Smelter Information on CMRT
1
Common Mistakes
Missing Information on the CMRT
2
Common Mistakes
Too Much Text & Re-Formatting in the Template
3
Common Mistakes
Using the Wrong CMRT Version
4
Stay up to date with the newest version at www.conflictfreesourcing.org or assentcompliance.com/cmrt-5-01/
Survey Your Supply Chain
Best Practices
1
Clear Communication
Best Practices
2
Review CMRT & Ensure It Is Complete
Best Practices
3
Data, Data, Data!
Ensure that you have:
■ A system for keeping track of supplier part numbers
■ Up-to-date scoping
■ Accurate contact information
General Program Tips
info@assentcompliance.com / www.assentcompliance.com / 1 866 964 6931 / © Assent Compliance 2017 Reaching your suppliers U...
Demo Time!
info@assentcompliance.com / www.assentcompliance.com / 1 866 964 6931 / © Assent Compliance 2017info@assentcompliance.com/...
Questions/Discussion
Conclusion
Complying with Section 1502 of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act requires planning, action, response and reporting. The Conflict Mineral Reporting Template (CMRT) is a crucial part of any conflict mineral compliance program. They’re used by suppliers to efficiently submit conflict material data to their clients. It is essential that suppliers take care to avoid common mistakes, and submit the most recent version of the template filled with precise information.This all takes time, but luckily there are tools and best practices available to help you along the way.

On August 29th at 2 PM ET, Assent Compliance’s Training & Education Facilitator, Kathryn Sweet, will host a webinar analyzing the newest version of the CMRT, version 5.01. She will also provide an overview of the conflict mineral regulation, go over some CMRT frequently asked questions, and point out some common mistakes to avoid while filling in your CMRT. You will also see how easy it is for suppliers to use the Assent platform to upload their CMRTs.
It’s a good idea to get started on your conflict mineral requirements early, and with these best practices, tips and tools at your disposal, you’ll be sure to establish a strong, efficient program for 2018. Don’t miss this webinar. Register today!

  Getting Ahead in Your Conflict Mineral Program
  Today's Presenters
Kathryn Sweet
Assent Compliance Facilitator, Training & Education
  Agenda
1 Conflict Minerals
2 CMRT: What It Is & How to Use It
3 Common Mistakes
4 Best Practices & Program Tips
5 Supplier Portal Overview
6 Q&A
  Introduction
  Assent Product Suites Our Market Leading Platform
Corporate Social Responsibility
Product Compliance
Vendor Management
Inspections
  Feature Presentation
  The Regulation
Dodd Frank Wall Street Reform & Consumer Protection Act
■ Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)
■ Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and nine adjoining countries
■ 3TGs (Tin, Tungsten, Tantalum & Gold)
  Where Does the CMRT Come From?
Conflict-Free Sourcing Initiative
  What Is the CMRT?
Conflict Minerals Reporting Template
Helps companies perform due diligence
Discloses smelter information in supply chains
Use up-to-date version found on the CFSI website
  CMRT 5.01 The Current CMRT Revision
■ Corrections to checker tab errors
■ Changes to the smelter list as reflected in the Standard Smelter List (CFSI)
■ Up-to-date 5.01 CMRT can be downloaded from the CFSI or Assent Compliance website
■ Let's take a look!
  Common Mistakes
No Smelter Information on CMRT
1
  Common Mistakes
Missing Information on the CMRT
2
  Common Mistakes
Too Much Text & Re-Formatting in the Template
3
  Common Mistakes
Using the Wrong CMRT Version
4
Stay up to date with the newest version at www.conflictfreesourcing.org or assentcompliance.com/cmrt-5-01/
  Survey Your Supply Chain
Best Practices
1
  Clear Communication
Best Practices
2
  Review CMRT & Ensure It Is Complete
Best Practices
3
  Data, Data, Data!
Ensure that you have:
■ A system for keeping track of supplier part numbers
■ Up-to-date scoping
■ Accurate contact information
General Program Tips
  Reaching your suppliers
Understand communication patterns in your supply chain
Communicate to your supply chain in their own language
Know timeline requirements
Training and education
General Program Tips
  Demo Time!
  Upcoming Events: Webinars & Conferences
[Webinar] Compliance Essentials: Managing Conflict Mineral Programs
Wednesday, September 6th | 2PM ET
[Webinar] Ethical Sourcing and Conflict Minerals in the European Union
Thursday, September 14th | 11AM ET
Upcoming Conferences
CHICAGO NOV 7-8, 2017
LONDON SEPT 27-28, 2017
SAN DIEGO FEB 14-15, 2018
  Questions/Discussion
Conclusion

