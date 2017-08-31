Getting Ahead in Your Conflict Mineral Program

Complying with Section 1502 of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act requires planning, action, response and reporting. The Conflict Mineral Reporting Template (CMRT) is a crucial part of any conflict mineral compliance program. They’re used by suppliers to efficiently submit conflict material data to their clients. It is essential that suppliers take care to avoid common mistakes, and submit the most recent version of the template filled with precise information.This all takes time, but luckily there are tools and best practices available to help you along the way.



On August 29th at 2 PM ET, Assent Compliance’s Training & Education Facilitator, Kathryn Sweet, will host a webinar analyzing the newest version of the CMRT, version 5.01. She will also provide an overview of the conflict mineral regulation, go over some CMRT frequently asked questions, and point out some common mistakes to avoid while filling in your CMRT. You will also see how easy it is for suppliers to use the Assent platform to upload their CMRTs.

It’s a good idea to get started on your conflict mineral requirements early, and with these best practices, tips and tools at your disposal, you’ll be sure to establish a strong, efficient program for 2018. Don’t miss this webinar. Register today!