Full material disclosure (FMDs) are widely recognized as a beneficial, if not essential, asset to any product compliance programs. However, regardless of their usefulness, FMDs are limited by how well industry, including supply chains, understand what they are and how they are used.



Join Assent Compliance’s Vice-President of Compliance and Regulatory Programs, James Calder, as he hosts an expert panel discussion to raise awareness and understanding around FMDs. Members of the panel will include Assent Compliance subject matter experts Valerie Kuntz, Raj Takhar and Bruce Jarnot. Each of these experts have implemented FMD programs within the electronics, aerospace and household appliance industries.



In this webinar, you will learn:



What are FMDs?

What are the benefits of FMDs?

How can FMDs be used effectively in your compliance programs?

Full material disclosures help companies get ahead of changing regulations by providing complete transparency into the composition of a product. By leveraging FMDs, companies no longer need to collect new information from their suppliers each time a product compliance regulation changes. Do not miss this opportunity to learn how FMDs can revolutionize how you do compliance. Register today.