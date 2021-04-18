Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Techniques in Studying the Brain Prepared by: Orlando A. Pistan, MAEd Psychology Instructor
Techniques in Studying the Brain Brain imaging techniques allow doctors and researchers to view activity or problems withi...
Techniques in Studying the Brain Brain Lesioning Brain Staining Brain Imaging
Brain Lesioning Brain Lesioning may be natural or artificial. A brain lesion is an abnormality seen on a brain- imaging te...
Brain Staining Staining the brain is a technique used by psychologists to pinpoint which neurons are connected and activat...
Brain Imaging Neuroimaging or brain imaging is the use of various techniques to either directly or indirectly image the st...
Brain Imaging Techniques EEG PET MRI CAT DOI FMRI
Electroencephalograph (EEG) An imaging technique used to measure the electric fields in the brain via electrodes placed on...
Positron Emission Tomography (PET) An imaging technique that reveals the functions of the brain. The system detects pairs ...
Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Measures oxygen by groups of neurons. It represents a three dimensional image of the livi...
Computed Axial Tomography (CAT) Uses a series of X-rays of the head taken from different directions. This is used for quic...
Diffuse Optical Imaging (DOI) Non-invasive techniques that utilize light in the near infrared spectral region to measure t...
Functional Magnetic Resonance Imaging (FMRI) Uses magnetic fields to map brain activity by measuring changes in the brain ...
Techniques in Measuring Brain Function Thank you for paying attention.
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
7 views
Apr. 18, 2021

Techniques in measuring Brain Function

Lesson in Biological Psychology

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Techniques in measuring Brain Function

  1. 1. Techniques in Studying the Brain Prepared by: Orlando A. Pistan, MAEd Psychology Instructor
  2. 2. Techniques in Studying the Brain Brain imaging techniques allow doctors and researchers to view activity or problems within the human brain, without invasive neurosurgery. There are a number of accepted, safe imaging techniques in use today in research facilities and hospitals throughout the world.
  3. 3. Techniques in Studying the Brain Brain Lesioning Brain Staining Brain Imaging
  4. 4. Brain Lesioning Brain Lesioning may be natural or artificial. A brain lesion is an abnormality seen on a brain- imaging test, such as magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) or a computerized tomography (CT) scan. On CT or MRI scans, brain lesions appear as dark or light spots that don't look like normal brain tissue.
  5. 5. Brain Staining Staining the brain is a technique used by psychologists to pinpoint which neurons are connected and activated by each other. Because neuronal membranes contain ion channels that open and close whenever a neuron is activated, stains like horse dish peroxidase enter these channels and paint the path neurotransmitters take to transmit information to neighboring neurons.
  6. 6. Brain Imaging Neuroimaging or brain imaging is the use of various techniques to either directly or indirectly image the structure, function, or pharmacology of the nervous system. It is a relatively new discipline within medicine, neuroscience, and psychology
  7. 7. Brain Imaging Techniques EEG PET MRI CAT DOI FMRI
  8. 8. Electroencephalograph (EEG) An imaging technique used to measure the electric fields in the brain via electrodes placed on the scalp. EEG is a direct measurement of neural electrical activity with very high temporal resolution but relatively low spatial resolution.
  9. 9. Positron Emission Tomography (PET) An imaging technique that reveals the functions of the brain. The system detects pairs of gamma rays emitted indirectly by a positron- emitting radionuclide (tracer), which is introduced into the body on a biologically active molecule.
  10. 10. Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Measures oxygen by groups of neurons. It represents a three dimensional image of the living brain. MRI produces high resolution images without exposing the brain to radiation.
  11. 11. Computed Axial Tomography (CAT) Uses a series of X-rays of the head taken from different directions. This is used for quick assessment of brain injuries.
  12. 12. Diffuse Optical Imaging (DOI) Non-invasive techniques that utilize light in the near infrared spectral region to measure the optical properties of physiological tissue. DOI have been applied in various deep-tissue applications including breast cancer imaging, brain functional imaging, stroke detection, muscle functional studies, photodynamic therapy, and radiation therapy monitoring.
  13. 13. Functional Magnetic Resonance Imaging (FMRI) Uses magnetic fields to map brain activity by measuring changes in the brain blood supply during various mental activities.
  14. 14. Techniques in Measuring Brain Function Thank you for paying attention.

×