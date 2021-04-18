Successfully reported this slideshow.
Introduction to Psychology Prepared by: Orlando A. Pistan, MAEd-GC Psychology Instructor
Psychology The term Psychology came from the Greek word Psyche which means “the mind or soul”; and Logos- meaning “study o...
Psychology Behavior Attitude Actions / Reactions Predisposition Overt Covert
Elements:  Science. Psychology is considered as a science because it is focused upon the study and investigation of certa...
Mental Processes: Perception - a way of regarding, understanding, or interpreting something; a mental impression.
Mental Processes: Attention - The ability to focus selectively on a selected stimulus, sustaining that focus and shifting ...
Mental Processes: Remember - is defined as to recall or make an effort to keep a person, event or thing in one's mind.
Mental Processes: Reasoning - the action of thinking about something in a logical, sensible way.
Mental Processes: Problem-solving - the process of finding solutions to difficult or complex issues.
Mental Processes: Dream - an idea or vision that is created in your imagination and that is not real. A fantasy is somethi...
Mental Processes: Anticipation – expectation or prediction.
Psychology is one of the behavioural sciences together with: Anthropology Sociology Economics Political Science History
Anthropology The comparative study of human societies and cultures and their development. Social anthropology and cultural...
Anthropology
Sociology The study of the development, structure, and functioning of human society.
Sociology
Economics The branch of knowledge concerned with the production, consumption, and transfer of wealth
Economics Employee 1 15k / month Buying “needs” first over “wants”. Employee 2 10k / month Buying “wants” first over “need...
Political Science The branch of knowledge that deals with systems of government; the analysis of political activity and be...
Political Science Anti-Tambay Law
History The study of past events, particularly in human affairs.
History
Behavior Refers to the actions and reactions of the individual when exposed or placed on a certain situation or environmen...
Types of Behavior Overt Covert Conscious Unconscious Rational Irrational
Types of Behavior Overt – observable and can be manifested outwardly, (walking, playing writing) Covert – not directly vis...
Types of Behavior Conscious – actions that is within one’s awareness, (solving math problem mentally; all emotional feelin...
Types of Behavior Rational – an action which is in the realm of sanity and adequate reason, (ex. admiring an athlete becau...
Goals of Psychology To describe – detailed characterization of a certain phenomenon. To explain – expounding the various c...
Intro to Psychology Thank you for paying attention. Prepared by: Orlando A. Pistan, *MA-GC Psychology Instructor
Introduction to Psychology

