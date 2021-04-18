Successfully reported this slideshow.
5 Stages of Grief Prepared by: Orlando A. Pistan, MAEd Psychology Instructor
What is Grief? Deep sorrow, especially that caused by someone's death. (Kalungkutan, Pighati, Dalamhati, Dusa, Hilahil)
Elisabeth Kubler-Ross July 8, 1926 - Aug 24, 2004 Born in Zurich, Switzerland, Swiss-American- Psychiatrist, humanitarian,...
Elisabeth Kubler-Ross According to some accounts the young Elisabeth's childhood treatment by her father was very harsh, w...
Elisabeth Kubler-Ross Kübler-Ross soon became known for her pioneering work with the terminally ill, and for her ideas in ...
Stages of Grief  Denial  Anger  Bargaining  Depression  Acceptance
Denial Shock and disbelief; usually in accidents, not in disease. Denial is a conscious or unconscious refusal to accept f...
Anger Anger can manifest in different ways. People dealing with emotional upset can be angry with themselves, and/or with ...
Bargaining The beginning of our “Only if’s”. The person tries to negotiate with a higher power (God, the fates, the univer...
Depression The feeling of sadness and regret, fear, uncertainty, etc. It shows that the person has at least begun to accep...
Acceptance People dying can enter this stage a long time before the people they leave behind, who must necessarily pass th...
Reflection: "It's only when we truly know and understand that we have a limited time on earth - and that we have no way of...
Thank you for listening. Thank you for paying attention.
