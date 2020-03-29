Successfully reported this slideshow.
Space Planning, 3D Design & Concept/Theme Building for a Builder Floor in Green Field Colony, Faridabad- 121003
FLOOR PLAN
ELEVATION PLAN
Drawing Room-Main View
Sitting Area in Dinning
Drawing Room (Another view having TV Unit)
Front Bed Room-Main View
Front Bed Room (Another view having TV Unit)
Master Bed Room (Main View)
Master Bed Room (Another view having TV Unit with Niche Design)
2nd Bed Room- (Main View)
2nd Bed Room- (Another view having TV Unit)
Guest Bed Room (Main View)
Guest Bed Room (Another view having Wardrobe)
Interior Designer for this site: M/s. Asri Interiors, A-1725, G.F., Green Field Colony, Faridabad
THANKS
×