Abstract: This study aims to determine the community's perception of the management of the Mangolo natural tourism park as a community-based ecotourism area in Ulunggolaka Village, Latambaga District, Kolaka Regency. This research was conducted in the Mangolo Kolaka Nature Park area from December 2020 to January 2021, using a purposive sampling method for sampling and community management, while for tourism sampling using the accidental sampling method. The results showed that the perception of the community managing Mangolo Nature Park. The public perception from the economic aspect is that the community agrees with the Mangolo Nature Park to help improve the community's economy. From an ecological aspect, the community strongly agrees with the increasing number of trash bins. From the socio-cultural aspect, the community strongly agrees with the management that still pays attention to the culture of the local community. And in terms of the educational aspect, the community agrees to withhold education or training to prepare workers in the tourism sector. Meanwhile, according to tourists, Nature Tourism Park Mangolo has natural scenery, the air is still fresh so it makes the tour comfortable. Tourists can bathe inflowing rivers, hot springs, and waterfalls.