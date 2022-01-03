Successfully reported this slideshow.
Security Operations Center (SOC) in Bangladesh ASPIRETSS
The team within an organization responsible for detecting, preventing, investigating, and responding to cyber threats is k...
customer satisfaction, the best quality of work and add value to the commitment made to the clients. What is SOC Service? ...
• Lower Total Cost of Ownership: It can be costly to deploy, maintain, and operate a complete SOC in-house. With a managed...
• Onboarding Process: Managed SOC providers typically use their own security stack, which must be installed and configured...
party provider can make regulatory compliance more difficult and necessitates trust in the service provider to fulfill the...
AspireTechServices andSolutionsLimited. Website: https://aspireelearning.com/ Mail: info@aspiretss.com Phone: +880 1758 11...
Jan. 03, 2022
The team within an organization responsible for detecting,
preventing, investigating, and responding to cyber threats is
known as a Security Operations Center (SOC). A SOC should
monitor an organization's network 24 hours a day, 7 days a
week, and address potential threats to sensitive data, computing
systems, and other digital assets. A security operations center (SOC) is a command center facility
for a team of information technology professionals with expertise
in information security who monitors, analyze and protect an
organization from cyber-attacks.

Security operations center (soc) in bangladesh

  1. 1. Security Operations Center (SOC) in Bangladesh ASPIRETSS
  2. 2. The team within an organization responsible for detecting, preventing, investigating, and responding to cyber threats is known as a Security Operations Center (SOC). A SOC should monitor an organization's network 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and address potential threats to sensitive data, computing systems, and other digital assets. Aspire Tech Services and Solutions launched the SOC Center in Bangladesh. Aspire Tech is a leader of next-generation information technology (IT) services and solutions. Our mission is to enable superior returns on clients' technology investments through best-in-class industry solutions, domain expertise and global scale. The company is well known for its excellent challenge management skill in IT sectors which leads to high
  3. 3. customer satisfaction, the best quality of work and add value to the commitment made to the clients. What is SOC Service? A security operations center (SOC) is a command center facility for a team of information technology professionals with expertise in information security who monitors, analyze and protect an organization from cyber-attacks. Benefits of SOC Service These types of managed SOC services provide a number of benefits to an organization, such as: • Improved Security Staffing: Because of the ongoing cybersecurity skills shortage, many organizations are having difficulty attracting and retaining qualified security personnel. An organization can supplement and fill gaps in its existing security team by partnering with a managed SOC provider. • Access to Specialized Security Expertise: Specified security experts, such as incident responders, malware analysts, and cloud security architects, are frequently required by organizations. These skill sets can be hard to come by and even harder to keep in-house. When needed, a SOC-as-a-Service provider can provide its customers with access to skilled cybersecurity specialists.
  4. 4. • Lower Total Cost of Ownership: It can be costly to deploy, maintain, and operate a complete SOC in-house. With a managed SOC, businesses can split the cost of equipment, licenses, and payroll with the rest of their provider's clients. This lowers both the capital and operational costs of effective cybersecurity. • Increased Security Maturity: Increased Security Maturity: It takes time to develop the solutions and institutional knowledge needed for a mature cyber security program. By giving an organization access to their provider's existing solution stack and security experts, partnering with a SOC- as-a-Service provider can help to speed up this process. • Up-to-Date Security: Keeping up-to-date with the latest SOC tools and capabilities can be difficult with an organization’s limited IT and security budget. A managed SOC provider, on the other hand, has the scale necessary to keep its toolset up-to-date and provides the benefits of cutting-edge security to its customers. Challenges of SOC Service Despite the numerous advantages of a SOC Service, outsourcing security is not always an easy task. The following are some of the challenges that organizations using managed SOC services frequently face:
  5. 5. • Onboarding Process: Managed SOC providers typically use their own security stack, which must be installed and configured in the customer's environment before the provider can begin providing services. This onboarding process can take a long time and leave an organization vulnerable to cyber threats while it is in progress. • Enterprise Data Security: To identify and respond to potential threats, an organization's SOC Service provider requires deep insight into the network. To obtain this information, the company must send a large amount of sensitive data to their service provider. Enterprise data security and risk management can be made more difficult by the need to hand over control of a large amount of potentially sensitive data. • Cost of Log Delivery: SOC Service providers frequently use data feeds and network taps from their customers' networks to run their cybersecurity solutions on-site. This means that the provider's network and systems generate and store log files and other alert data. Obtaining complete log data from a managed SOC provider can be costly for a company. • Regulatory Considerations: The regulatory landscape is becoming increasingly complex, and organizations must implement security controls and policies to achieve and demonstrate regulatory compliance. While a managed SOC provider can help with regulatory compliance, using a third-
  6. 6. party provider can make regulatory compliance more difficult and necessitates trust in the service provider to fulfill their compliance-related responsibilities. Providing the SOC with the Right Tools for the Job The choice between a SOC Service provider and an in-house SOC is based on the specific circumstances of each company. Some businesses find that keeping a security operations center in-house is the best fit for their needs and existing technology investments, and they have the resources to do so. Others may find that a managed SOC allows them to achieve a higher level of security maturity at a lower cost than they could otherwise. However, regardless of the location of an organization’s SOC, having the right tools for the job is essential. SOC analysts need tools that enable them to achieve certainty when working to detect and respond to cyber threats. Aspire Tech Services and Solutions launched the SOC Center in Bangladesh that cuts through the noise to help SOC analysts focus on the true threats to the business and respond rapidly to minimize the cost and damage caused by a cyber-attack. To see Aspire Tech SOC in action, check out this demo. Then, try it out for yourself with a free trial.
  7. 7. AspireTechServices andSolutionsLimited. Website: https://aspireelearning.com/ Mail: info@aspiretss.com Phone: +880 1758 11 44 33

The team within an organization responsible for detecting, preventing, investigating, and responding to cyber threats is known as a Security Operations Center (SOC). A SOC should monitor an organization's network 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and address potential threats to sensitive data, computing systems, and other digital assets. A security operations center (SOC) is a command center facility for a team of information technology professionals with expertise in information security who monitors, analyze and protect an organization from cyber-attacks.

