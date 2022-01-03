Security operations center (soc) in bangladesh

The team within an organization responsible for detecting, preventing, investigating, and responding to cyber threats is known as a Security Operations Center (SOC). A SOC should monitor an organization's network 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and address potential threats to sensitive data, computing systems, and other digital assets. A security operations center (SOC) is a command center facility for a team of information technology professionals with expertise in information security who monitors, analyze and protect an organization from cyber-attacks.