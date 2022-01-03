Security operations center (soc) in bangladesh

Create your free account to read unlimited documents.
The team within an organization responsible for detecting, preventing, investigating, and responding to cyber threats is known as a Security Operations Center (SOC). A SOC should monitor an organization's network 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and address potential threats to sensitive data, computing systems, and other digital assets. A security operations center (SOC) is a command center facility for a team of information technology professionals with expertise in information security who monitors, analyze and protect an organization from cyber-attacks.
