Oferta[1]

  1. 1. LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA 1 UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMÓN FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS ECONÓMICAS CARRERA DE ADMINISTRACIÓN DE EMPRESAS Oferta DOCENTE: Mgr. ZapataBarrientosJosé Ramiro ESTUDIANTES: Aspeti HerreraJosé Enrrique MATERIA: MercadotecniaIII GRUPO: 21 Noviembre, 2020 COCHABAMBA – BOLIVIA
  2. 2. JOSE ENRRIQUE ASPETIHERRERA MGR. JOSERAMIRO ZAPATA MATERIA: MERCADOTECNIA 3 LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA 2 Oferta 1. Introducción En economía, se define la oferta como aquella propiedad dispuesta para ser enajenada a cambio de un precio. Cuando las condiciones de mercado vienen caracterizadas por el precio en conjunto de todos los pares de precio de mercado y oferta, forman la llamada curva de oferta. Hay que diferenciar por tanto la curva de oferta, de una oferta actual o cantidad ofrecida (que en general sería un punto concreto de dicha oferta), que hace referencia a la cantidadque losproductoresestándispuestosavenderaun determinadoprecio. En el sistema de economía de mercado se admite que el precio y la cantidad ofertada está determinado por un equilibrio entre la oferta y la demanda (en mercados no competitivos o que presentanfallosde mercadopuedenintervenirotrosfactoresadicionales). En los mercados financieros, la oferta de dinero es la cantidad de activos altamente líquidos disponibles en el mercado monetario, que está determinada o influenciada por la autoridad monetaria de un país. Esto puede variar según el tipo de oferta de dinero que se esté discutiendo. M1, por ejemplo, se usa comúnmente para referirse a dinero limitado, monedas, efectivo y otros equivalentes de dinero que se pueden convertir a moneda casi al instante. En contraste, M2 incluye todo M1, pero también incluye depósitos a corto plazo y ciertos tipos de fondosde mercado. La economía de mercado es un sistema económico inspirado en el liberalismo de Adam Smith, que defiende la libertad de actuación de compradores y vendedores, con la mínima intervencióndel estado,donde laúnicaleyreguladoraeslaleyde laofertay lademanda. La oferta y la demanda son las fuerzas que hacen posible el funcionamiento de la economía de mercado, determinando la cantidad que se produce de cada bien y el precio al que se venden. Son los agentes económicos privados, familias y empresas, los que toman decisiones respecto a la asignaciónde recursos,yaque el Estado no interviene. El funcionamiento del sistema de precios es muy simple: si muchas personas demandan un mismo producto, aumentará sus ventas y su precio, y las empresas aprovecharán esta situaciónincrementandosuoferta. Al contrario, si baja la demanda de un bien, bajará sus ventas, y con ella su precio, desanimando a las empresas a ofertar dicho bien (ver "Cómo funciona la economía de mercado"). Éstas son las fuerzas que rigen este sistema económico y que a largo plazo equilibran la producciónyel consumoy, por lotanto, equilibranel mercado. A mayor preciomayor cantidad ofrecida
  3. 3. JOSE ENRRIQUE ASPETIHERRERA MGR. JOSERAMIRO ZAPATA MATERIA: MERCADOTECNIA 3 LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA 3 A menor preciomenor cantidad ofrecida 2. Desarrollo Determinantesde laOferta Es frecuente que los modelos económicos de oferta busquen encontrar cuales son los determinantes que hacen a la aparición de más o menos cantidades en el mercado. La esencia del modelo de oferta y demanda, sin embargo, está en que estas determinaciones no sean objetivassinoque se debanaunaagregaciónde las preferenciassubjetivasde losusuarios. Sin embargo, hay algunos elementos que hacen a la determinación del nivel de oferta, atendiendo a la regla general de que cuanta mayor es la oferta (a igual demanda) menor será el precio,ycuando laofertasea menorel preciosubirá. La tecnología, pues una nueva forma de producir puede aumentar la cantidad con el mismo nivel de esfuerzo. Los costos de los factores, que como se ha dicho hacen crecer la cantidad que se deberá buscar para compensarlaoferta. El númerode oferentes,puessi sonmáslasempresasmayornivel de ofertaexistirá. Las expectativas, ya que los precios y las cantidades experimentan una trayectoria dinámica, y muchasoperacionespuedenhacerse tantoenunmomentocomoel otro. En losproductosagrícolas, el climaesun determinantede laoferta. La curva de oferta La oferta, en economía, es la cantidad de bienes y servicios que los oferentes están dispuestosa poner a la venta en el mercado a unosprecios concretos. La curva de oferta es la que muestra el vínculo existente entre el precio de un o dos bienes y la cantidad ofrecida del mismo. La pendiente de esta curva determina cómo aumenta o disminuye la oferta ante una disminución o un aumento del precio del bien. Se denomina elasticidad de la curva de oferta a la variación porcentual experimentada por la cantidad ofrecida de un bien cuando varia su precio en 1%, manteniéndose constantes los demás factoresque lleguenaafectarlacantidadofrecida. La ley de la oferta establece que: Ante un aumento en el precio de un bien o servicio, la cantidad ofertada que exista de ese bien o servicio va a ser mayor; es decir, aquellos que los producentendránunincentivomayor. Este incentivo surge de la lógica racional de los productores, ya que en condiciones normales si el precio de un bien aumenta manteniéndose el de los demás constantes, provocará un aumento en los ingresos de los que produzcan dicho bien, por lo tanto motivará a que aumententambiénsuoferta. La oferta es la relación entre la cantidad de bienes ofrecidos por los productores y el precio de mercado actual. Gráficamente se representa mediante la curva de oferta. Debido a que la
  4. 4. JOSE ENRRIQUE ASPETIHERRERA MGR. JOSERAMIRO ZAPATA MATERIA: MERCADOTECNIA 3 LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA 4 ofertaes directamente proporcional al precio, las curvas de oferta son casi siempre crecientes. Además, la pendiente de una curva de oferta suele ser también creciente (es decir, suele ser una funciónconvexa),debidoalaleyde losrendimientosdecrecientes. A veces, las curvas de oferta no tienen una pendiente creciente. Un ejemplo es la curva de oferta del mercado laboral. Generalmente, cuando el salario de un trabajador aumenta, este está dispuesto a ofrecer un mayor número de horas de trabajo, debido a que un sueldo más elevado incrementa la utilidad marginal del trabajo (e incrementa el costo de oportunidad de no trabajar). Pero cuando dicha remuneración se hace demasiado alta, el trabajador puede experimentar la ley de los rendimientos decrecientes en relación con su paga. La gran cantidad de dinero que está ganando hará que otro aumento de sueldo tenga poco valor para él. Por tanto, a partir de cierto punto trabajará menos a medida que aumente el salario, decidiendo invertir su tiempo en ocio. Este tipo de curvas de oferta ha sido observado en otros mercados, como el del petróleo: después del récord del precio provocado por la crisis de 1973, muchos paísesexportadoresde petróleodisminuyeronsuproducción. Otro ejemplo de curvas de oferta atípicas lo encontramos en las compañías de servicios públicos. Debido a que una gran cantidad de sus costos son costos fijos, el costo marginal de estas empresas es prácticamente una constante, con lo cual su curva de oferta es una recta creciente. Representacióngráficade laoferta Trasladando a un gráfico los comportamientos de la oferta y demanda que acabamos de explicar, se comprende que la curva de oferta (S) sea creciente y la curva de demanda (D) sea decreciente. Factoresque afectana la oferta El precio de los factores predictivos. Si disminuye el precio de los factores productivos, el deseo de disminuir aumentara. Ej. Si disminuye el precio de los abonos, posiblemente el
  5. 5. JOSE ENRRIQUE ASPETIHERRERA MGR. JOSERAMIRO ZAPATA MATERIA: MERCADOTECNIA 3 LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA 5 agricultor se vera inducido a producir mas trigo. Esto hará que la grafica de la oferta se desplace hacialaderecha. Los precios de otros bienes relacionados. Un aumento del precio de algún otro bien relacionado (es decir; aquel que el mismo oferente produce o puede producir) hará que la empresa produzca mas de este bien, y por lo tanto disminuya la producción del otro bien, para de esta manera aumentar los beneficios. Ej. Si el precio de la cebada aumenta,es probable que el agricultor decida sembrar cebada antes que sembrar otros productos que antes sembraba, por ejemplotrigo.Yaque lacebadale dará mayoresbeneficios. La tecnología existente. La mejora de la tecnología puede reducir costes de producción e incrementar los rendimientos, esto hace que los empresarios ofrezcan más productos, esto hará que la curva de la ofertase desplazahaciala derecha. Los costes de producción. La estructura del mercado de factores. La renta de los compradores. Los gustos de losclientes. La capacidad técnica existente enesaeconomía. El número de productores de ese bieno servicio. 3. Conclusión La oferta es el proceso de oferta proviene del verbo ofrecer y se refiere al conjunto de mecanismos por el que los bienes llegan al mercado a un precio determinado. En algunos casos, es el productor establece un precio y espera que los potenciales consumidores accedan a él o bien deberá bajarlo para conseguir demandantes. En las economías más grandes el productor entrega su producto a otros agentes económicos que tienen exclusivamente la funciónde ofertarlo. Para que la actividad sea rentable, el productor deberá procurar obtener, como mínimo, tanto dinero como gastó para producir el bien, pues seguramente tuvo costos: esto implica que los ofertantessonal mismotiempodemandantesde otrascosas. 4. Referencias 1. https://es.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Oferta 2. https://www.ejemplos.co/10-ejemplos-de-oferta-y-demanda/ 3. https://economipedia.com/definiciones/oferta.html 4. https://sites.google.com/site/tecno1obachiller/tema-7-el-mercado/la-oferta 5. https://yirepa.es/la%20oferta.html 5. Videos https://youtu.be/xmf3HP-PrE4
  6. 6. JOSE ENRRIQUE ASPETIHERRERA MGR. JOSERAMIRO ZAPATA MATERIA: MERCADOTECNIA 3 LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA 6 https://youtu.be/KXiohSLmr14

