La demanda[1]

  1. 1. LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA 1 UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMÓN FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS ECONÓMICAS CARRERA DE ADMINISTRACIÓN DE EMPRESAS Demanda DOCENTE: Mgr. ZapataBarrientosJosé Ramiro ESTUDIANTES: Aspeti HerreraJosé Enrrique MATERIA: MercadotecniaIII GRUPO: 21 Noviembre, 2020 COCHABAMBA – BOLIVIA
  2. 2. JOSE ENRRIQUE ASPETIHERRERA MGR. JOSERAMIRO ZAPATA MATERIA: MERCADOTECNIA 3 LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA 2 Contenido Demanda.............................................................................................................................3 1. Introducción.................................................................................................................3 2. Desarrollo.....................................................................................................................3 3. Conclusión....................................................................................................................5 4. Referencias...................................................................................................................5 5. Videos..............................................................................................................................6
  3. 3. JOSE ENRRIQUE ASPETIHERRERA MGR. JOSERAMIRO ZAPATA MATERIA: MERCADOTECNIA 3 LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA 3 Demanda 1. Introducción El modelo básico de la demanda es el caballo de batalla de la microeconomía. Nos ayuda a comprender por que y como varían los precios y que ocurre cuando interviene el estado en un mercado.El modelocombinaunimportante conceptoque eslacurvade la demanda. En el informe a continuación nos centraremos en la definición del concepto de la demanda, la ley de la demanda, aumento y disminución de la demanda,elasticidad y tipos de elasticidad de la demandayasí de estamanera desarrollaremosde unaformaclara ysencillael tema. El sistema de economía de mercado, para desarrollar sus funciones, descansa en el libre juego de la demanda. Nos concentraremos en el estudio de la demanda en un mercado para un bien determinado, con un buen estudio de demanda tendríamos un excelente mercado en el cual las necesidades de los consumidores dependan de las propiedades objetivas de dicho estudio y no de conjeturas sobre posibles comportamientos, con estas características tendremos un mercadoperfecto. La Demanda Se refiere a las cantidades del producto de una industria que los consumidores están dispuestos a comprar a los posibles precios del mercado. Nótese de inmediato que el concepto de demanda expresa una relación de cantidades y precios. La demanda también se puede definir como: una lista de cantidades de cierto producto que los consumidores están dispuestos a comprar a un precio determinado, por lo tanto la demanda constituye una serie de relacionesde preciosycantidades. Leyde lademanda La ley de la demanda establece la existencia de una relación inversamente proporcional entre precio y cantidad en la mente del comprador. La representación gráfica de esta ley es una curva de demanda de pendiente descendente, es decir es la relación negativa entre el precio y la magnitud de la demanda: al subir el precio disminuye la cantidad demandada. Al bajar el precio,lacantidaddemandada aumenta. La ley de la demanda se puede explicar por medio de la disminución de la utilidad marginal, el efectorenta,el efectosustituciónyconla ayudadel análisisde lascurvasde indiferencia. 2. Desarrollo La demanda puede ser definida como la cantidad de bienes y servicios que son adquiridos por consumidores a diferentes precios, a de una unidad de tiempo específica (un día, un mes, un año, etc) ya que sin un parámetro temporal no podemos decir si de una cantidad de demanda crece o decrece. Cuando una persona elige comprar algún bien, para cumplir sus necesidades, lo hace conscientemente, con base en sus criterios tanto objetivos como subjetivos; estas condiciones se modificanacorde al nivel educativoysocioeconómico,sexo,edad,entre otrosfactores.
  4. 4. JOSE ENRRIQUE ASPETIHERRERA MGR. JOSERAMIRO ZAPATA MATERIA: MERCADOTECNIA 3 LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA 4 En relación con la elasticidad,la demanda se divide entres tipos: Elástica, cuando la elasticidad de la demanda es mayor que 1, la variación de la cantidad demandadaesporcentualmente superiorala del precio. Inelástica, cuando la elasticidad de la demanda es menor que 1, la variación de la cantidad demandadaesporcentualmente inferioraladel precio. Elasticidad unitaria, cuando la elasticidad de la demanda es 1, la variación de la cantidad demandadaesporcentualmente igualaladel precio. Demanda Independiente es aquella que se genera a partir de decisiones ajenas a la empresa, por ejemplo: la demanda de productos terminados acostumbra a ser externa a la empresa, en el sentido en que las decisiones de los clientes no son controlables por la empresa (aunque sí pueden ser influidas). También se clasificaría como demanda independiente la correspondiente apiezasde recambio. Demanda dependiente. Es la que se genera a partir de decisiones tomadas por la propia empresa, ("Master Production Schedule"), por ejemplo: aún si se pronostica una demanda de 200 coches para el mes próximo (demanda independiente) la Dirección puede determinar fabricar 120 este mes, para lo que se precisaran 120 carburadores, 120 volantes, 480 ruedas,etc. La demanda de carburadores, volantes, ruedas es una demanda dependiente de la decisióntomadaporla propiaempresade fabricar120 coches. Variacionesque afectanlaDemanda Cantidad de dinero. Mayor dinero,mayorcirculación,mayordemanda. RentaIngresos. Población. Segúnel aumentoo disminuciónvaría. Precios.Mayor precio,menordemanda. ¿Qué esDemanda? En términos de economía, la demanda sería la cantidad y calidad de bienes y servicios que pueden ser adquiridos, a los distintos precios que propone el mercado, por los consumidores enun momentodeterminado. ¿Que esla demanda? La demanda es una petición para conseguir algo, en la economía como hemos dicho se refiere a la cuantía total de un bienoservicioque laspersonasquierentener. Hay 5 cosas que puede hacer que la demanda suba o baje como, el precio de los artículos y el servicio es opuestamente ajustado a la demanda. Piensa en el precio de un ordenador de los más nuevos que incremente su precio pasando de 2000 a 3000, habrá personas que no quieranono puedan comprarlo.
  5. 5. JOSE ENRRIQUE ASPETIHERRERA MGR. JOSERAMIRO ZAPATA MATERIA: MERCADOTECNIA 3 LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA 5 La oferta de los artículos y servicios. Piensa en un tornado y la cosecha de un artículo agrícola se echó a perder. En esta situación la empresa al tener menos artículos sube los precios de estos para mantener la rentabilidad. A pesar de esto si el artículo es necesitado se venderá igual. El lugar donde los artículos son vendidos. Siempre habrá un coste del transporte metido en el precio de venta de ese artículo y es directamente proporcional la forma y método de transporte usado. El pago del demandante. En este punto es clave dialogar para fijar un buen precio del artículo o servicioencuestión. Los deseos y las necesidades básicas o secundarias como alimentos o ropa o desear comprar ropa de marca. Desplazamientode lacurvade demanda Estos desplazamientos se producen cuando los otros factores que influyen en la demanda (nivel de renta, gustos y preferencia, factores sociológicos, etc.) varían y permaneciendo constante el preciodel producto. Se pueden dar varias situaciones, dependiendo de qué factores varíen y cómo. Así por ejemplo, cuando los bienes o servicios tienen un precio real inferior al precio de equilibrio se produce un exceso de demanda. Si ocurriera lo contrario, esto es, que el precio real sea superioral preciode equilibrio estaríamosantesunasituaciónde excesode oferta. 3. Conclusión la demanda sería la cantidad y calidad de bienes y servicios que pueden ser adquiridos, a los distintospreciosque proponeel mercado,porlosconsumidoresenunmomentodeterminado. La demanda en economía es la cantidad y calidad de bienes y servicios que pueden ser adquiridosalosdiferentespreciosdelmercadoporunconsumidor. La ley de la demanda establece la existencia de una relación inversamente proporcional entre precioy cantidad enla mente del comprador. 4. Referencias 1. https://es.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Demanda_(econom%C3%ADa) 2. https://www.billin.net/glosario/definicion-demanda/ 3. http://wiki-finanzas.com/index.php?seccion=Contenido&id=2012C0391 4. https://m.monografias.com/trabajos100/demanda-determinantes/demanda- determinantes.shtml#:~:text=La%20demanda%20en%20econom%C3%ADa%20es,en% 20la%20mente%20del%20comprador. 5. https://yirepa.es/la%20oferta%20y%20la%20demanda.html
  6. 6. JOSE ENRRIQUE ASPETIHERRERA MGR. JOSERAMIRO ZAPATA MATERIA: MERCADOTECNIA 3 LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA 6 5. Videos https://youtu.be/aqtJ2jyBdAA https://youtu.be/cL1AUb3P_uc

