https://reader.softebook.net/good/0323354785/Roberts-and-HedgesÃ¢Â€Â™-Clinical-Procedures-in-Emergency-Medicine-and-Acute-Care.html Volume 19 is here, folks, filled with relatable submissions from RNs, techs, surgeons, LEOs, EMS/Fire, registration staff, and patients themselves. First responders share unique baby names, we hear stories about clueless newbies, bitter veterans, and patients with good intentions but bad ideas. We also hear more about the not-so-happy side of this industry. Grab a blanket, a mug of hot chocolate, and cozy up in front of the fire to catch up with submissions from people like you!