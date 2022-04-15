Successfully reported this slideshow.

Guidelines for choosing health promotion material

Apr. 15, 2022
Healthcare

The Health Promotion Guidelines provide information on healthy living and disease prevention strategies to support the person

Media in health promotion is very useful and comes in various types within the health sector.

Media is defined as a tool that functions to help and demonstrate something in the health promotion process.
The media becomes a liaison between the giver of information to the recipient of the information or the target group.
With the media, the information will be more easily sent to the target.

The Health Promotion Guidelines provide information on healthy living and disease prevention strategies to support the person

Media in health promotion is very useful and comes in various types within the health sector.

Media is defined as a tool that functions to help and demonstrate something in the health promotion process.
The media becomes a liaison between the giver of information to the recipient of the information or the target group.
With the media, the information will be more easily sent to the target.

Healthcare

Guidelines for choosing health promotion material

  1. 1. PUBLIC HEALTH IN OCCUPATIONAL THERAPY (OT 201) Lecturer: Sir OAK
  2. 2. LECTURE SEVEN  Guidelines for choosing health promotion material  Planning health promotion media Learning objective: After completing this topic, students should be able: • state the guidelines for choosing material for health promotion • outline the steps involved in planning health promotion media.
  3. 3. Introduction • Media in health promotion is very useful and comes in various types within the health sector. • Media is defined as a tool that function to help and demonstrate something in the health promotion process. • The media becomes a liaison between the giver of information to the recipient of the information or the target group. • With the media, the information will be more easily sent to the target.
  4. 4. Types of Health Promotion Media 1. Print Media in Health Promotion • This media has existed since time immemorial. Eg. posters, leaflets, billboards, etc. • It rely on visual only, meaning only images and text. This is a weakness because there are no interesting sound and motion effects. • The print media has a low cost advantage compared to the other media.
  5. 5. Types of Health Promotion Media cont… 2. Electronic Media • This type of media began to appear along with the development of technology. • Radio and television are some of the tools used to bring up information in the form of audio-visual. Eg. advertisements, short videos or in the form of songs. • The electronic media has advantage of been more interesting. • But of course it costs more to produce it.
  6. 6. Types of Health Promotion Media cont… 3. New Mass Media • Social media is an example of a new mass media. Eg. facebook, twitter, instagram, youtube, podcasts, etc. • Because it is widely access, this created an opportunity to become a tool for disseminating health information. • Health Media is certainly easily accessible and can be distribute easily. • Just need to be careful with hoaxes or false news which is not true information.
  7. 7. Guidelines for choosing health promotion material • Teaching and learning material are used extensively in health promotion programmes. But how effectively are they used? • The way the resources are used is as critical as the resources themselves. • Selecting materials from existing store, or for producing new ones, for use in health promotion activities would require the following guidelines:
  8. 8. 1.Is it appropriate for your promotion aims? Think about the material in terms of how you intend to use it. 2. Is it the most appropriate kind of material? • Will another medium be better because it is more flexible (eg. slides rather than videos because they can be edited)? • Will something else be cheaper and just as effective (eg. photographs instead of a video)? • Could the real thing be used instead of being portrayed via a teaching aid?
  9. 9. 3. Is it relevant for the people you are working with? • Does the material reflect the values and culture of your clients / community? • Does it reflect their concerns? • Does it take into account their age, ethnic group, sex and socioeconomic status? • Does it reflect local practices and conditions, and health services available?
  10. 10. 4. Is it racist or sexist? • All material should be non-racist. Racist material is that which stereotypes people into racial types, attributing certain roles or character attributes on the basis of ethnic group alone. • All material should be non-sexist. Sexist material is that which stereotypes men and women into certain roles or character attributes on the basis of gender. • Materials should reflect that we live in a multiracial society where the roles of men and women are changing.
  11. 11. 5. Will it be understood? • Is the material in plain language which will be readily understood? • Does it need to be produced in other languages? • Are the level of literacy or existing knowledge higher or lower than assumed? 6. Is the information sound? • Is information in the materials accurate, up-to-date, unbiased and complete? Or • Does it contain half-truths, one-sided information on controversial issues, and out-of-date or incomplete messages?
  12. 12. 7. Does it contain advertising? • Avoid materials that contain advertisements of drugs or goods etc. offered by some companies. • Company names could however be allowed on cover or back of material.
  13. 13. Planning media • For maximum effect, media must be well thought of, selected or produced and used. • It is therefore very important to plan the design and production of any medium. • Planning would allow you to think about the subject matter in different ways and therefore present the information clearly.
  14. 14. Planning media cont… When planning, consider the following: 1. Learner – characteristics, knowledge of subject (i.e. previous knowledge), educational level. 2. Objectives – what you expect the person to achieve. 3. Content – information to be presented.
  15. 15. Planning media cont… 4. Medium itself – attributes of the medium i.e. physical gestures medium is able to portray, e.g. colour, sound, motion and availability of medium. 5. The learning environment – situation, group size. 6. Education method – activities to do with medium.
  16. 16. Thank you

×