Guidelines for choosing health promotion material

Just for you: FREE 60-day trial to the world’s largest digital library.
The SlideShare family just got bigger. Enjoy access to millions of ebooks, audiobooks, magazines, and more from Scribd.Cancel anytime.
Activate your 30 day free trial to unlock unlimited reading.
The Health Promotion Guidelines provide information on healthy living and disease prevention strategies to support the person
Media in health promotion is very useful and comes in various types within the health sector.
Media is defined as a tool that functions to help and demonstrate something in the health promotion process.
The media becomes a liaison between the giver of information to the recipient of the information or the target group.
With the media, the information will be more easily sent to the target.
The Health Promotion Guidelines provide information on healthy living and disease prevention strategies to support the person
Media in health promotion is very useful and comes in various types within the health sector.
Media is defined as a tool that functions to help and demonstrate something in the health promotion process.
The media becomes a liaison between the giver of information to the recipient of the information or the target group.
With the media, the information will be more easily sent to the target.