Apr. 15, 2022
Communication in Health Education

Apr. 15, 2022
Healthcare

Health communication is the study and practice of communicating promotional health information, such as in public health campaigns, health education, and between doctor and patient. The purpose of disseminating health information is to influence personal health choices by improving health literacy.

Health communication includes verbal and written strategies to influence and empower individuals, populations, and communities to make healthier choices.

Health communication is the study and practice of communicating promotional health information, such as in public health campaigns, health education, and between doctor and patient. The purpose of disseminating health information is to influence personal health choices by improving health literacy.

Health communication includes verbal and written strategies to influence and empower individuals, populations, and communities to make healthier choices.

Healthcare

Communication in Health Education

  1. 1. PUBLIC HEALTH IN OCCUPATIONAL THERAPY (OT 201) Lecturer: Sir OAK
  2. 2. LECTURE EIGHT  Communication in Health Education Learning objective: Upon completion of this topic students should be able to: • explain the concept of health communication • identify factors that influence communication in health education • State the various barriers to health communication.
  3. 3. Introduction • In everyday conversation, we may be talking just to while away the time, explaining an issue or directing somebody. • Communication is the act of imparting or exchanging of information by speaking, writing, or using some other medium. • In the area of Health Education/Health Promotion you will have a purpose or objective for communication. • That is, to enhance people’s health status by giving them information directed at influencing their knowledge, attitudes, beliefs and practices for better health.
  4. 4. Communication • Communication can also be defined as the process of passing an understandable message from one person to another. • It can be explained by a simple statement, ‘who says what to whom in what channel and with what effect’. • The points to remember are that:  the message must be understandable;  there is a sender and a receiver;  there must be a means or channel of transmission;  the needs and interests of the receiver must be considered;  there must be a feedback.
  5. 5. The process and stages of communication • In communication, the message that you give, whether verbal or non-verbal, has to be processed through a certain basic route. • The key players along this route include the sender, the message, medium of communication, and the receiver of the message (target audience). • The sender communicates with an objective, through an appropriate medium and expects the receiver to give response upon receipt of the message.
  6. 6. The process and stages of communication cont… • The receiver is expected to give a health response either instantly or within a period of time in the form of making a decision, saying or doing something. • Before the receiver gives the desired response or change in health behaviour, the message will travel through the following stages:  Reaches the senses  Gains attention  Message is understood  Is accepted  Leads to behaviour change  Leads to change in health
  7. 7. Types of communication. 1. Intrapersonal communication – whereby one talks or thinks to himself. 2. Interpersonal communication – whereby two or three people communicate among themselves. 3. Group communication – whereby the number of people increases. 4. Mass communication – may be a group of people using a mass medium to communicate to large audience.
  8. 8. Classification of communication • Communication can be divided into two main groups, namely:  verbal and  non-verbal communication. • Verbal communication is the use of speech. • Non-verbal communication is the other means of communication apart from speech. Eg. touching, a look in the eye, gestures, symbols, the cloth one wears and pictures.
  9. 9. Channels of communication • The channels of communication are the means through which information is received. • The channels of communication are the use of the five senses; namely: touch, smell, taste, sight, hearing to receive and interpret a message being communicated from one person to another.
  10. 10. Factors that influence communication 1.The human factor which involves both the sender and the receiver. 2.The physical factors such as:  the absence of communication facilities (i.e. media, or a common language).  distraction in the form of heat, noise etc.  the environment e.g. crowded class. 3. The emotional factors involve emotions such as anger or hatred. 4. The message itself. The code chosen must be acceptable and understandable to all.
  11. 11. How then can we communicate effectively? Students should suggest possible solutions
  12. 12. Factors that influence communication cont… In order to communicate effectively, all the factors that influence communication must be considered whilst taking the following steps: • Get the audience’s attention –use motivation, think of the human and physical factors. • Use a language the learner understands. • Convince the learner to accept your views. • The environment must be conducive. • There must be some positive feedback. This is seen in responses or attitudinal change.
  13. 13. Methods of communication There are five main methods by which communication takes place; namely: 1.Verbal – use of words 2.Written 3.Visual 4.Audio 5.Action
  14. 14. Methods of communication cont… • In order to communicate in the above methods of communication, we make use of media. • Media are materials through which information is transmitted from one person to another. Students should identify the various media which will be appropriate for each of the above methods of communication uses.
  15. 15. Barriers to communication • Communication is not as smooth a process as we may expect it. • There are many potential barriers to communication which must be watched and overcome if one must be an effective communicator. • Some of the barriers are as follows:
  16. 16. A. Social Barriers i. Age difference between sender and receiver ii. Social-economic status of the receiver (including the cultural aspects) iii. Language / vocabulary iv. Competition for attention
  17. 17. B. Physical Body Barriers i. Defective sight ii. Defective hearing iii. In fact, defection in any of the senses
  18. 18. C. Physical Environmental Barriers i. Poor lighting system ii.Poor ventilation iii.Noise (competition for attention) iv.Unsuitable furniture v.Poor climatic conditions
  19. 19. OVERCOMING SOME OF THE BARRIERS 1.By knowing the audience. 2.The message / activity must be fitted into the time of the situation. Deliver the message at the right time. 3.Spirit of humility may overcome the age barrier
  20. 20. Thank you

