Suitability of Limestone Found in power point(project 01).pptx

Apr. 15, 2023
Suitability of Limestone Found in power point(project 01).pptx

Apr. 15, 2023
Engineering

Limestone use in Srilana

Limestone use in Srilana

Engineering
Suitability of Limestone Found in power point(project 01).pptx

  1. 1. SUITABILITY OF LIMESTONE FOUND IN NORTHERN PROVINCE AS AGGREGATES FOR CONCRETE PROJECT SUPERVISOR : Mr. L.S.S.Wijewardana NAME : G.A.P.I.Samaraweera
  2. 2. INTRODUCTION Concrete is the most widely used construction material today.. It can easily be made & mouldable. It has high compressive strength & good bonding with steel reinforcement & prestressing wires which has led to its wide spread use. Concrete is constituted of stone, sand & cement. Through this constitution of materials, three quarter is governed by aggregates. Also aggregates can be divided as coarse & fine. In this study only coarse aggregates are considered. Strength of concrete depends on the type & proportion of aggregates used. Standard practice in Sri Lanka is to use coarse aggregates quarried from Granite for concrete.
  3. 3. BACKGROUND OF THE PROJECT Granite is the most popular aggregate used for industrial concrete in the world, but Limestone is used in many countries as concrete aggregate. In Sri Lanka use of Limestone for industrial purposes is limited. Due to this reason, this study is carried out to find suitability of aggregates quarried from Limestone as a substitute for Granite in concrete by studying the properties of strength & durability.
  4. 4. SCOPE OF THE PROJECT Selection of proper aggregates is one the most important factors in concrete industry. Granite aggregates are not available in the Northern Province of Sri Lanka & hence currently aggregates need to be transported over a long distance to produce concrete in Northern Province. This leads to high transport costs & as a result the cost of concrete is very high in the Northern Province compared to other provinces in Sri Lanka. If it can be proved scientifically that aggregates originated from Limestone is a suitable constituent material for concrete abundantly available Limestone aggregates can be put to good use.
  5. 5. AIM OF THE PROJECT In this study, the aim of the project is to verify the suitability of Limestone as a coarse aggregate being one of the main constituent materials of concrete. OBJECTIVE OF THE STUDY To study the properties of Limestone related to strength & its performance. To compare the strength results with concrete made with granite aggregate & to obtain the comparison costs. To promote Limestone aggregate as a local substitute materials.
  6. 6. METHODOLOGY 1. Using literature test the properties of Limestone using BS812 (Testing aggregates) & compare with specification. 2. Cast concrete cubes & Test the concrete cubes made by Limestone & Granite & Compare the results. 3. Check the durability of concrete made by Limestone.
  7. 7. In Northern Province last thirty years, there was war. Due to war many structures have damaged. Those are schools, Hospitals, Banks, Water tanks, Reservoirs, bridges, Roads, Shopping complexes, Power transmission line & Grid substation etc. Now days development projects have planned to start & some are ongoing in Northern Province. For these projects, concrete shall be used in large quantities.
  8. 8. CLASSIFICATION OF ROCKS Natural aggregate materials are originated from bed rock. There are three kinds of rocks. Igneous rock Sedimentary rock Metamorphic rock Igneous rocks are formed by the cooling of molten magma or lava. These are formed at the surface of the crest or deep beneath the crest. Example: Granite. Sedimentary rocks are formed due to collection of weathered rock. There are formed at mainly below the sea bed and lifted up. Example: Limestone Metamorphic rocks are formed either Igneous rock Sedimentary rock, those are under pressure or heat. Example: Quartzite
  9. 9. PROPERTIES OF AGGREGATES There are many properties namely chemical, mineral composition, petro graphic description, specific gravity, hardness, strength, physical & chemical stability etc. these are depending on parent rocks. There are some properties possessed by aggregates which are important to make concrete. Those properties, its limits & testing method are mention in Table1 given below. If can be done all these tests, we can a take clear picture about the aggregate.
  10. 10. PARTICAL SHAPE AND TEXTURE Aggregate, whether crushed or naturally reduced in size, can be divided into many groups of rocks having common characteristics according to BS812 Part 1:1975. The aggregate to be used in the concrete shall have good shape and surface texture. In the case of crushed rocks, the particles shape depends not on the nature of the parent material but on the type of crusher. Particle shape classification according to BS812 Part 1:1975, those are rounded, irregular, flaky, angular and elongated. Other properties, •Strength •Bulk Density •Specific Gravity •Moisture Content etc.
  11. 11. TEST USED FOR GENERAL ASSESMENT OF AGGREGATES Flakiness Index This test can be done according to BS812-105.1.Aggregate particles are classified as flaky when they have a thickness (smallest dimension) of less than 0.6 of their mean sieve size. . Elongation Index =M3/M2 x 100 M2 – Combine weight of each size particle used. M3 - Combine weight of all elongated particles
  12. 12. Elongation Index This test can be done according to BS 812: Section 105.2. Aggregate particles are classified as elongated when they have length (greatest dimension) more than 1.8 times of their mean sieve size. Elongation Index =M3/M2 x 100 M2 – Combine weight of each size particle used. M3 - Combine weight of all elongated particles.
  13. 13. Aggregates Crushing Value It is the measurement of the aggregate resistance to crushing under gradually applied load. Aggregate crushing Value =B/A x 100 B-weight of fraction passes 2.36mm sieve. B-weight of surface dry sample takes in mould. ACV is less than 30, aggregates are good in strength. If ACV is 30 or higher than 30, those aggregates are not good and such cases find Ten percent fine value.
  14. 14. Aggregates Impact Value AIV is the relative measure for resistance of aggregate subjected to suddenly shock. AIV =B/A 100% B- Weight of the fraction passing through 2.36mm sieve. A- Weight of sample passing through 12.5mm sieve and retained 10mm. Limits of AIV is 30% or less for concrete.

