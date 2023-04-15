Suitability of Limestone Found in power point(project 01).pptx
SUITABILITY OF LIMESTONE FOUND IN NORTHERN
PROVINCE AS AGGREGATES FOR CONCRETE
PROJECT SUPERVISOR : Mr. L.S.S.Wijewardana
NAME : G.A.P.I.Samaraweera
INTRODUCTION
Concrete is the most widely used construction material today.. It
can easily be made & mouldable. It has high compressive strength
& good bonding with steel reinforcement & prestressing wires
which has led to its wide spread use. Concrete is constituted of
stone, sand & cement. Through this constitution of materials,
three quarter is governed by aggregates. Also aggregates can be
divided as coarse & fine. In this study only coarse aggregates are
considered. Strength of concrete depends on the type &
proportion of aggregates used. Standard practice in Sri Lanka is to
use coarse aggregates quarried from Granite for concrete.
BACKGROUND OF THE PROJECT
Granite is the most popular aggregate used for industrial concrete in the
world, but Limestone is used in many countries as concrete aggregate. In Sri
Lanka use of Limestone for industrial purposes is limited. Due to this reason,
this study is carried out to find suitability of aggregates quarried from
Limestone as a substitute for Granite in concrete by studying the properties of
strength & durability.
SCOPE OF THE PROJECT
Selection of proper aggregates is one the most important factors in
concrete industry. Granite aggregates are not available in the
Northern Province of Sri Lanka & hence currently aggregates need to
be transported over a long distance to produce concrete in Northern
Province. This leads to high transport costs & as a result the cost of
concrete is very high in the Northern Province compared to other
provinces in Sri Lanka. If it can be proved scientifically that
aggregates originated from Limestone is a suitable constituent
material for concrete abundantly available Limestone aggregates can
be put to good use.
AIM OF THE PROJECT
In this study, the aim of the project is to verify the suitability of
Limestone as a coarse aggregate being one of the main constituent
materials of concrete.
OBJECTIVE OF THE STUDY
To study the properties of Limestone related to strength & its
performance.
To compare the strength results with concrete made with granite
aggregate & to obtain the comparison costs.
To promote Limestone aggregate as a local substitute materials.
METHODOLOGY
1. Using literature test the properties of Limestone using
BS812 (Testing aggregates) & compare with
specification.
2. Cast concrete cubes & Test the concrete cubes made by
Limestone & Granite & Compare the results.
3. Check the durability of concrete made by Limestone.
In Northern Province last thirty years, there was war. Due to war many structures
have damaged. Those are schools, Hospitals, Banks, Water tanks, Reservoirs,
bridges, Roads, Shopping complexes, Power transmission line & Grid substation
etc. Now days development projects have planned to start & some are ongoing
in Northern Province. For these projects, concrete shall be used in large
quantities.
CLASSIFICATION OF ROCKS
Natural aggregate materials are originated from bed rock. There are three kinds of rocks.
Igneous rock
Sedimentary rock
Metamorphic rock
Igneous rocks are formed by the cooling of molten magma or lava. These are formed at
the surface of the crest or deep beneath the crest. Example: Granite.
Sedimentary rocks are formed due to collection of weathered rock. There are formed at
mainly below the sea bed and lifted up.
Example: Limestone
Metamorphic rocks are formed either Igneous rock Sedimentary rock, those are under
pressure or heat.
Example: Quartzite
PROPERTIES OF AGGREGATES
There are many properties namely chemical, mineral composition, petro graphic
description, specific gravity, hardness, strength, physical & chemical stability etc. these
are depending on parent rocks. There are some properties possessed by aggregates
which are important to make concrete. Those properties, its limits & testing method are
mention in Table1 given below. If can be done all these tests, we can a take clear picture
about the aggregate.
PARTICAL SHAPE AND TEXTURE
Aggregate, whether crushed or naturally reduced in size, can be divided into
many groups of rocks having common characteristics according to BS812 Part
1:1975. The aggregate to be used in the concrete shall have good shape and
surface texture. In the case of crushed rocks, the particles shape depends not
on the nature of the
parent material but on the type of crusher. Particle shape classification
according to BS812 Part 1:1975, those are rounded, irregular, flaky, angular
and elongated.
Other properties,
•Strength
•Bulk Density
•Specific Gravity
•Moisture Content etc.
TEST USED FOR GENERAL ASSESMENT OF AGGREGATES
Flakiness Index
This test can be done according to BS812-105.1.Aggregate particles are
classified as flaky when they have a thickness (smallest dimension) of less than
0.6 of their mean sieve size.
.
Elongation Index =M3/M2 x 100
M2 – Combine weight of each size particle used.
M3 - Combine weight of all elongated particles
Elongation Index
This test can be done according to BS 812: Section 105.2. Aggregate particles are
classified as elongated when they have length (greatest dimension) more than 1.8
times of their mean sieve size.
Elongation Index =M3/M2 x 100
M2 – Combine weight of each size particle used.
M3 - Combine weight of all elongated particles.
Aggregates Crushing Value
It is the measurement of the aggregate resistance to crushing under gradually
applied load.
Aggregate crushing Value =B/A x 100
B-weight of fraction passes 2.36mm sieve.
B-weight of surface dry sample takes in mould.
ACV is less than 30, aggregates are good in strength. If ACV is 30 or higher than
30, those aggregates are not good and such cases find Ten percent fine value.
Aggregates Impact Value
AIV is the relative measure for resistance of aggregate subjected to
suddenly shock.
AIV =B/A 100%
B- Weight of the fraction passing through 2.36mm sieve.
A- Weight of sample passing through 12.5mm sieve and retained
10mm.
Limits of AIV is 30% or less for concrete.