Directora Gerente Marta Santiago marta.santiago@amecmexico.com Hola, GRACIAS por vuestra asistencia
 En los últimos meses desde AMEC hemos consolidado los pilares de la Asociación, funcionando como organización de manera ...
Ya tenemos lista la web AMEC www.amecmexico.com
AMEC ha participado, junto con Forbes, Egade y nuestro asociado Genesys en la elaboración del Informe sobre el Rol del Chi...
Hemos lanzado nuestra dinámica de AMEC Talks, encuentros virtuales (cada mes) con lideres y expertos de Experiencia de Cli...
Metodología EDIE
Certificación AMEC  Hoy ya es una realidad (lanzamiento oficial en Abril 2021)  Certificación profesional EC de cualquie...
Asamblea de Asociados AMEC  Diciembre 2020.  Aprobación de cuentas anuales, del balance 2020, el plan estratégico 2021 y...
Congreso AMEC  Hoy es una realidad “I Congreso Mexicano de Experiencia de Cliente AMEC”  Anuales  Difundir, aprender y ...
AMEC Autodiagnóstico Dia de la tecnología AMEC AMEC Soluciones. AMEC Informes Y seguimos trabajando en nuevos servicios pa...
Gracias!
Únete a AMEC - Marta Santiago, Directora de la Asociación Mexicana de Experiencia de Cliente

10 views

Published on

Logros y beneficios de pertenecer a la AMEC

Published in: Marketing
Únete a AMEC - Marta Santiago, Directora de la Asociación Mexicana de Experiencia de Cliente

  1. 1. Directora Gerente Marta Santiago marta.santiago@amecmexico.com Hola, GRACIAS por vuestra asistencia
  2. 2.  En los últimos meses desde AMEC hemos consolidado los pilares de la Asociación, funcionando como organización de manera consistente y eficiente.  Además hemos finalizado la definición del marco Metodológico AMEC (Metodología+Certificación).
  3. 3. Ya tenemos lista la web AMEC www.amecmexico.com
  4. 4. AMEC ha participado, junto con Forbes, Egade y nuestro asociado Genesys en la elaboración del Informe sobre el Rol del Chief Customer Officer en México
  5. 5. Hemos lanzado nuestra dinámica de AMEC Talks, encuentros virtuales (cada mes) con lideres y expertos de Experiencia de Cliente, en las que debatimos sobre distintos aspectos EC cada mes.
  6. 6. Metodología EDIE
  7. 7. Certificación AMEC  Hoy ya es una realidad (lanzamiento oficial en Abril 2021)  Certificación profesional EC de cualquier sector  Basado en la Metodología AMEC
  8. 8. Asamblea de Asociados AMEC  Diciembre 2020.  Aprobación de cuentas anuales, del balance 2020, el plan estratégico 2021 y elección del Consejo de Directores AMEC
  9. 9. Congreso AMEC  Hoy es una realidad “I Congreso Mexicano de Experiencia de Cliente AMEC”  Anuales  Difundir, aprender y compartir las mejores prácticas de las tendencias en Experiencia de Cliente.
  10. 10. AMEC Autodiagnóstico Dia de la tecnología AMEC AMEC Soluciones. AMEC Informes Y seguimos trabajando en nuevos servicios para nuestros asociados AMEC
  11. 11. Gracias!

