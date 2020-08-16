Successfully reported this slideshow.
INTEGRACIÓN DE LAS TIC EN INSTITUCIONES EDUCATIVAS Por: Jannette de Reyes
HERRAMIENTAS DIGITALES Todos aprendemos por medio de la práctica constante y con el uso adecuado de estrategias digitales,...
PROCEDIMIENTOS PARA GENERAR ESTRATEGIAS EFECTIVAS  Identificar el propósito del tema.  Establecer semejantes y diferente...
INTEGRACIÓN DE LAS ESTRATEGIAS Y SU ADAPTACIÓN CON TIC EL PASO FUNDAMENTAL PARA LA INTEGRACIÓN DE LAS TIC CON ESTRATEGIAS ...
INSTITUCIÓN DE UNA METODOLOGÍA Y SUS COMPONENTES DIDÁCTICOS (LONDOÑO)  Topológico- visual: Se refiere a los aspectos de m...
LA INNOVACIÓN EN EDUCACIÓN HOY EN DÍA, ES LA INTERACCIÓN DE LA TECNOLOGÍA EN LA DOCENCIA CON CONOCIMIENTO, CREATIVIDAD, AC...
INTEGRACIÓN DE LAS TIC

Para instituciones educativas

INTEGRACIÓN DE LAS TIC

  1. 1. INTEGRACIÓN DE LAS TIC EN INSTITUCIONES EDUCATIVAS Por: Jannette de Reyes
  2. 2. HERRAMIENTAS DIGITALES Todos aprendemos por medio de la práctica constante y con el uso adecuado de estrategias digitales, para enseñar un mejor aprendizaje educativo.
  3. 3. PROCEDIMIENTOS PARA GENERAR ESTRATEGIAS EFECTIVAS  Identificar el propósito del tema.  Establecer semejantes y diferentes relacionadas.  Identificar variables de los temas y definir criterios de aprendizaje.  Identificar un tema y pensar de manera inusual para generar la estrategia.  Identificar la información, componentes y elementos vitales a integrar.
  4. 4. INTEGRACIÓN DE LAS ESTRATEGIAS Y SU ADAPTACIÓN CON TIC EL PASO FUNDAMENTAL PARA LA INTEGRACIÓN DE LAS TIC CON ESTRATEGIAS FUNCIONALES, ES LA PROPIA METODOLOGÍA. ABARCA LA UTILIZACIÓN DOCENTE DE LAS HERRAMIENTAS TECNOLÓGICAS.
  5. 5. INSTITUCIÓN DE UNA METODOLOGÍA Y SUS COMPONENTES DIDÁCTICOS (LONDOÑO)  Topológico- visual: Se refiere a los aspectos de motivación, que privilegien criterios pedagógicos en una estructura innovadora.  Didáctico- pedagógico: Se refiere a la vinculación de estrategias optimas para un mejor aprendizaje en forma creativa y didácticamente correctas.  Perseptivo-cognitivo: Es la relación entre el producto y el usuario, establece el grado de efectividad que se puede lograr entre ambos
  6. 6. LA INNOVACIÓN EN EDUCACIÓN HOY EN DÍA, ES LA INTERACCIÓN DE LA TECNOLOGÍA EN LA DOCENCIA CON CONOCIMIENTO, CREATIVIDAD, ACTITUD Y BUEN DESEMPEÑO PARA UN APRENDIZAJE EFECTIVO.

