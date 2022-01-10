Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 17
Engineering
Jan. 10, 2022
16 views

0 Likes

Share

Download to read offline

Building Foundations, Soil Survey, Types of Foundations

Download to read offline

Engineering
Jan. 10, 2022
16 views

A very brief and clear introduction to Foundation and its types along with soil investigation are provided. After studying you will be able to understand different types of Foundations and footings. Also various methods and techniques for soil investigation along with various types of soil according to the Building code of Pakistan.

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Bezonomics: How Amazon Is Changing Our Lives and What the World's Best Companies Are Learning from It Brian Dumaine
(4.5/5)
Free
So You Want to Start a Podcast: Finding Your Voice, Telling Your Story, and Building a Community That Will Listen Kristen Meinzer
(3.5/5)
Free
No Filter: The Inside Story of Instagram Sarah Frier
(4.5/5)
Free
Autonomy: The Quest to Build the Driverless Car—And How It Will Reshape Our World Lawrence D. Burns
(5/5)
Free
Live Work Work Work Die: A Journey into the Savage Heart of Silicon Valley Corey Pein
(4.5/5)
Free
From Gutenberg to Google: The History of Our Future Tom Wheeler
(2/5)
Free
SAM: One Robot, a Dozen Engineers, and the Race to Revolutionize the Way We Build Jonathan Waldman
(5/5)
Free
Talk to Me: How Voice Computing Will Transform the Way We Live, Work, and Think James Vlahos
(3.5/5)
Free
The Future Is Faster Than You Think: How Converging Technologies Are Transforming Business, Industries, and Our Lives Peter H. Diamandis
(4.5/5)
Free
Everybody Lies: Big Data, New Data, and What the Internet Can Tell Us About Who We Really Are Seth Stephens-Davidowitz
(4/5)
Free
Life After Google: The Fall of Big Data and the Rise of the Blockchain Economy George Gilder
(4/5)
Free
Future Presence: How Virtual Reality Is Changing Human Connection, Intimacy, and the Limits of Ordinary Life Peter Rubin
(4.5/5)
Free
The Basics of Bitcoins and Blockchains: An Introduction to Cryptocurrencies and the Technology that Powers Them (Cryptography, Crypto Trading, Digital Assets, NFT) Antony Lewis
(4/5)
Free
Wizard:: The Life and Times of Nikolas Tesla Marc Seifer
(2.5/5)
Free
On War: With linked Table of Contents Carl von Clausewitz
(4.5/5)
Free
Carrying the Fire: 50th Anniversary Edition Michael Collins
(4.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Driven: The Race to Create the Autonomous Car Alex Davies
(4.5/5)
Free
A Brief History of Motion: From the Wheel, to the Car, to What Comes Next Tom Standage
(4.5/5)
Free
An Ugly Truth: Inside Facebook’s Battle for Domination Sheera Frenkel
(4.5/5)
Free
The Quiet Zone: Unraveling the Mystery of a Town Suspended in Silence Stephen Kurczy
(5/5)
Free
System Error: Where Big Tech Went Wrong and How We Can Reboot Rob Reich
(4/5)
Free
The Wires of War: Technology and the Global Struggle for Power Jacob Helberg
(4.5/5)
Free
If Then: How the Simulmatics Corporation Invented the Future Jill Lepore
(4.5/5)
Free
The Science of Time Travel: The Secrets Behind Time Machines, Time Loops, Alternate Realities, and More! Elizabeth Howell
(3/5)
Free
Liftoff: Elon Musk and the Desperate Early Days That Launched SpaceX Eric Berger
(5/5)
Free
The Players Ball: A Genius, a Con Man, and the Secret History of the Internet's Rise David Kushner
(4.5/5)
Free
Bitcoin Billionaires: A True Story of Genius, Betrayal, and Redemption Ben Mezrich
(4.5/5)
Free
Lean Out: The Truth About Women, Power, and the Workplace Marissa Orr
(4.5/5)
Free
Uncanny Valley: A Memoir Anna Wiener
(4/5)
Free
Blockchain: The Next Everything Stephen P. Williams
(4/5)
Free
A World Without Work: Technology, Automation, and How We Should Respond Daniel Susskind
(4.5/5)
Free
User Friendly: How the Hidden Rules of Design Are Changing the Way We Live, Work, and Play Cliff Kuang
(4/5)
Free

  • Be the first to like this

Building Foundations, Soil Survey, Types of Foundations

  1. 1. University Of Engineering And Technology Peshawar, Pakistan CE-120 Building Construction Engineering Instructed By: Engr Arsalaan Khan Presented By: Asmar-ud-Din Semester: 2nd Department Of: Civil Engineering Registration No: 19pwciv5272
  2. 2. “Topics” Definition Of Foundation Types Of Foundation Purpose Of Foundation Foundation Soil Types Of Soil Subsoil Investigation Purposes Of Soil Investigation Different Methods Of Soil Investigation “Introduction To Building Foundation, Types Of Foundation Soil, Subsoil Investigation”
  3. 3. Definition Of Foundation Foundation is the lowest artificially built sub-structure of the building which support the weight of building and transmits the load to the soil or rock lying underneath. Foundation is always constructed below the ground level in order to increase the lateral stability of the building. The solid soil on which the foundation rests is called Foundation bed. “Introduction To Building Foundation, Types Of Foundation Soil, Subsoil Investigation”
  4. 4. Types Of Foundation There are two main types of foundations 1. Shallow foundations 2. Deep foundations We will see in detail about these types of foundation later on. “Introduction To Building Foundation, Types Of Foundation Soil, Subsoil Investigation”
  5. 5. Purposes Of Foundation All the engineering structures are provided with the foundations at the base to fulfill the following purposes. To distribute the load of the structure over a large bearing area so as to bring intensity of loading within the bearing capacity of the soil. To load the bearing surface at a uniform rate, so as to prevent unequal settlement. To prevent the lateral movement of the supporting materials. To increase the lateral stability of the buildings. To increase the stability of the structure as a whole. “Introduction To Building Foundation, Types Of Foundation Soil, Subsoil Investigation”
  6. 6. Foundation Soil The earth surface consists of mineral materials mostly incombustible and inorganic. In rocks the minerals are firmly bonded together. Soil is the form of individual particles produced by the disintegration of the rocks. In most of the location the top layer of the ground consists of soil and rock generally occur deep under the surface. Hence foundations of most buildings are soil supported, except where the soil strength is inadequate. “Introduction To Building Foundation, Types Of Foundation Soil, Subsoil Investigation”
  7. 7. Types Of Soil The soils forming foundation beds of various buildings or structures are generally classified into different types Different types of soils are Gravel/Shingle, Sand, Silt, Clay, Alluvial Soil, Black Cotton Soil, Reclaimed Soil. According to building code of Pakistan BCP SP-2007 foundation soils can be of the following Type SA = Best Soil or Hard Rock Type SB =Rock Type SC= Very Dense Soil or Soft Rock Type SD=Stiff Soil Type SE =Soft Soil Type SF=Soil Require Specific Evaluation “Introduction To Building Foundation, Types Of Foundation Soil, Subsoil Investigation”
  8. 8. Subsoil Investigation Subsoil investigation is also called geotechnical investigation, Soil Survey or soil exploration. Process of investigation of soil and rock strata and ground water condition below a ground at site to obtain necessary data for safe and economical design of foundations. Purpose Of Soil Investigation Purpose of geotechnical investigation is to find 1.Thickness and variation in the composition of soil 2.Depth and type of rock 3.Seasonal Variation in water “Introduction To Building Foundation, Types Of Foundation Soil, Subsoil Investigation”
  9. 9. Different methods of soil investigation The soil can be investigate or inspected through different methods 1.General inspection 2. Test Pit Method 3.Probing Method 4.Boring Method “Introduction To Building Foundation, Types Of Foundation Soil, Subsoil Investigation”
  10. 10. 1.General Inspection It is the qualitative assessment through which general information about the following is collected Nature of Soil, whether the soil is soft, hard or water logged. Type of soil Drainage condition in the area Existing bores or wells in the neighborhood “Introduction To Building Foundation, Types Of Foundation Soil, Subsoil Investigation”
  11. 11. 2.Test Pit Method This method consists of digging a pit/ditch which is large enough to permit the entry of persons for the direct inspection of soil properties of an undisturbed soil. Pits are usually square having the dimension of 5′×5′×10′(1.5m×1.5m×3m) Pits are usually excavated below the level of water. This method is usually adopted for buildings with shallow foundations. Test Pit is prepared and soil is collected for Laboratory testing. “Introduction To Building Foundation, Types Of Foundation Soil, Subsoil Investigation”
  12. 12. 3.Probing Method In this method of subsoil investigation, usually a rod of about 25- 40mm diameter with a pointed end is driven into the ground until a hard stratum is met with. Sometime hollow tube of about 35-50mm diameter having a slit of 3mm thickness in the bottom portion of 600mm is also used in place of steel rod. The steel bars or the hollow tubes are driven out of the ground and idea about the nature of soil is obtained by investigating the soil sticking on the tube or rod. “Introduction To Building Foundation, Types Of Foundation Soil, Subsoil Investigation”
  13. 13. 4.Boring Method This method involves the boring of ground in order to take the sample of soil for testing Different types of boring are adopted for the collection of soil 1.Auger Boring 2.Wash Boring 3.Percussion Boring 4.Core Drilling “Introduction To Building Foundation, Types Of Foundation Soil, Subsoil Investigation”
  14. 14. 1.Auger Boring Here in this method of soil survey an auger of different types like posthole, screw augers are used. The auger is held vertically and driven into the ground by rotating its handle. During the process of rotation the auger is pressed into the ground. After every penetration the auger is taken out with soil sample for testing. “Introduction To Building Foundation, Types Of Foundation Soil, Subsoil Investigation”
  15. 15. 2.Wash Boring In this method of boring of soil investigation, a hollow steel pipe known as casing pipe or drive pipe, is driven into the ground and the material inside the casing is washed out and brought to the surface for inspection. 3.Percussion Boring In this method of boring of soil investigation the sub-strata is broken by repeated blows by means of a bit or chisel. The material thus pulverized, is turned into slurry by pouring water in the bore hole. The slurry is removed from the hole and dried for examination. 4.Core Drilling In this method a hole is made by rotating a hollow tube having a cutting bit or edge at its bottom. The cutting bit forms an annular cut in the strata of the soil and leaves a cylindrical core of material in the hollow tube. “Introduction To Building Foundation, Types Of Foundation Soil, Subsoil Investigation”
  16. 16. “Knowledge Will Give You Power But Character Respect” Bruce Lee

A very brief and clear introduction to Foundation and its types along with soil investigation are provided. After studying you will be able to understand different types of Foundations and footings. Also various methods and techniques for soil investigation along with various types of soil according to the Building code of Pakistan.

Views

Total views

16

On Slideshare

0

From embeds

0

Number of embeds

0

Actions

Downloads

0

Shares

0

Comments

0

Likes

0

×