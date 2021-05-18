Successfully reported this slideshow.
Ain Shams University Faculty of Women for Arts, Science and Education Chemistry Department Organic Chemistry Chem 213
Reactions of Aldehydes & Ketones Ketones and aldehydes undergo many reactions to give a wide variety of useful derivatives...
Aldol condensation In the presence of α - hydrogen
Dr hemmat
  1. 1. Ain Shams University Faculty of Women for Arts, Science and Education Chemistry Department Organic Chemistry Chem 213 Second Year Educated Biology & Geology (Arabic Section) First Semester 2020-2021
  2. 2. Reactions of Aldehydes & Ketones Ketones and aldehydes undergo many reactions to give a wide variety of useful derivatives. Their most common reaction is nucleophilic addition, addition of a nucleophile and a proton across the C=O double bond. The reactivity of the carbonyl group arises from the electronegativity of the oxygen atom and the resulting polarization of the carbon–oxygen double bond. The electrophilic carbonyl carbon atom is sp2 hybridized and flat, leaving it relatively unhindered and open to attack from either face of the double bond. As a nucleophile attacks the carbonyl group, the carbon atom changes hybridization from to The electrons of the pi bond are forced out to the oxygen atom sp2 to sp3 form an alkoxide anion, which protonates to give the product of nucleophilic addition.
  3. 3. Aldol condensation In the presence of α - hydrogen

