Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
the style Asmaa Lebsiri
the style The style, es una marca, es una firma italiana se lleva el puesto número 1 dentro de las marcas de Lujo digitale...
Nueva col·leccion Vestido Wedding Blanco 700€ Vestido de Lujo 600€
Vestido Negro 129€ VESTIDO NEGROCON ENCAJE 95€ MINI VESTIDO 90€
AMAZING TRAJE 80€ TRAJE NEGRO 75€
VESTIDO CEDA LARGO BEIG 112,50 VESTIDO ROSA 112,50 VESTIDO DE CEDA CORTO 95€
Vestido ajustado de pata de gallo con botón delantero 68€
TACOMNES BRIDAL 75€ TACONES CRISTAL 150€ TACONES FINOS CASADEI 67,50
BOLSO RUSSO 160€ BOLSO SASHA 160 BOLSO SIMPLE 86,25
ANILLO DE CORAZON DIAMOND 400€ ANILLO VINATGE DIAMOND 480€
the style
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
4 views
Apr. 16, 2021

The style

...

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

The style

  1. 1. the style Asmaa Lebsiri
  2. 2. the style The style, es una marca, es una firma italiana se lleva el puesto número 1 dentro de las marcas de Lujo digitales. Con más 100 años de historia llama la atención su contenido su renovación y su carácter .Es la primera empresa de Lujo en unirse al mundo digital y tener presencia online.
  3. 3. Nueva col·leccion Vestido Wedding Blanco 700€ Vestido de Lujo 600€
  4. 4. Vestido Negro 129€ VESTIDO NEGROCON ENCAJE 95€ MINI VESTIDO 90€
  5. 5. AMAZING TRAJE 80€ TRAJE NEGRO 75€
  6. 6. VESTIDO CEDA LARGO BEIG 112,50 VESTIDO ROSA 112,50 VESTIDO DE CEDA CORTO 95€
  7. 7. Vestido ajustado de pata de gallo con botón delantero 68€
  8. 8. TACOMNES BRIDAL 75€ TACONES CRISTAL 150€ TACONES FINOS CASADEI 67,50
  9. 9. BOLSO RUSSO 160€ BOLSO SASHA 160 BOLSO SIMPLE 86,25
  10. 10. ANILLO DE CORAZON DIAMOND 400€ ANILLO VINATGE DIAMOND 480€
  11. 11. the style

×