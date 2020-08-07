Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Welcome The teacher is : Miss Asma Boudar Fruits and Vegetables Goals: _Children will become familiar with a different kin...
I like to eat apple and Strawberry . Apple Strawberry Miss Boudar Asma 2 Fruits
Banana Banana is rich with Vitamin D , Vitamin A and Calcuim . Miss Boudar Asma 3
Which one is cherry? What we call the other fruit ? ? ? Miss Boudar Asma 4
Orange Kiwi Now we are going to know the colors of the fruits . Miss Boudar Asma 5
Lime Avocado Miss Boudar Asma 6
Vegetables  Broccoli Carrot Miss Boudar Asma 7
Potatoes are a great source of vitamins A and C. Potato Cucumber Miss Boudar Asma 8
? ? Miss Boudar Asma 9
WHAT IS THIS ? Miss Boudar Asma 10
Miss Boudar Asma 11 Activity : Color the following drwaings and write the name of each fruit or vegetable
Thank you for your attendance Miss Boudar Asma 12
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Fruits and Vegetables

12 views

Published on

This lesson is dedicated to second language learners who want to improve their vocabulary .

Published in: Internet
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Fruits and Vegetables

  1. 1. Welcome The teacher is : Miss Asma Boudar Fruits and Vegetables Goals: _Children will become familiar with a different kinds of fruits and vegetables. _ Children will be able to spell fruits and vegetables names . _Children will be aware of the role and the impotance of eating fruits and vegetables . Miss Boudar Asma 1
  2. 2. I like to eat apple and Strawberry . Apple Strawberry Miss Boudar Asma 2 Fruits
  3. 3. Banana Banana is rich with Vitamin D , Vitamin A and Calcuim . Miss Boudar Asma 3
  4. 4. Which one is cherry? What we call the other fruit ? ? ? Miss Boudar Asma 4
  5. 5. Orange Kiwi Now we are going to know the colors of the fruits . Miss Boudar Asma 5
  6. 6. Lime Avocado Miss Boudar Asma 6
  7. 7. Vegetables  Broccoli Carrot Miss Boudar Asma 7
  8. 8. Potatoes are a great source of vitamins A and C. Potato Cucumber Miss Boudar Asma 8
  9. 9. ? ? Miss Boudar Asma 9
  10. 10. WHAT IS THIS ? Miss Boudar Asma 10
  11. 11. Miss Boudar Asma 11 Activity : Color the following drwaings and write the name of each fruit or vegetable
  12. 12. Thank you for your attendance Miss Boudar Asma 12

×