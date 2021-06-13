Covidguideline updates

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Online Portal for Covid-19 Testing Management System Submitted by Ku. ASIMA MAHATO Enrollment No. 0811MLT19PG003 Guided by...
Agenda  Understanding Coronavirus & Covid-19 : Symptoms, Spread  Preventive Measures to be - Physical Distancing - Perso...
Section - 1 Understanding Coronavirus and COVID - 19
1. 1 What is Corona virus and Covid- 19?  Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses.  In humans, several Corona viruse...
1.2 How does the disease spread? Droplets from mouth or nose are releasing when a covid-19 person coughs Droplets falls on...
1.3 What are the symptoms?  The typical symptoms are – Asymptomatic to Mild Flu – Fever i.e. temperature above 99 F – Dry...
1.4 Does Covid-19 gets transmitted through food?  So far, there is NO reported evidence of COVID-19 getting transmitted t...
1.5 Mandatory Golden Rules to be followed all the times by all FBOs Deep Cleaning & Sanitation Stringent Personal Hygiene ...
Section -3 Personal Hygiene
3. Personal Hygiene Hand Wash 40-60 Sec with soap and water Alcohol based Sanitizers used for at least 20 seconds Good Res...
 Hand wash for 40-60 seconds preferably followed by sanitation with 70% alcohol or equivalent for at least 20 seconds Sta...
 Respiratory Hygiene shall be adhered by covering mouth, nose while coughing. Dispose of the tissue in closed trash bin. ...
 Face mask / cover and clean protective clothing MUST be worn by all. No gaps should be observed after wearing the mask /...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D2sbZTHa7pM
Important: Disposal of used PPE – As per Medical Waste Guidelines The used mask, gloves, gowns, shoe cover, head cover and...
Section-4 Social Distancing
 Minimize physical contacts between two persons. Minimum distance to be maintained is 2 meter. To do this, FBOs to do the...
Section-5 Cleaning & Sanitation
Cleaning Agents, Sanitizers & Disinfectants • Sanitizing & Disinfecting refers to using chemicals, to kill germs on surfac...
How SARS-CoV-2 gets deactivated? There are a few ways to burst this flimsy shell. Cleaning with soap & water gets maximum ...
Some examples of WHO recommended sanitizers & Disinfectants Active Ingredient Conc. Contact Time Surface Comments Quaterna...
 Cleaning & Sanitation Program as described in Schedule IV is mandatory to follow.  Following Food establishments shall ...
5. Cleaning & Sanitation Step 1: Preparation Step 2: Cleaning Step 3: Sanitising Step 4: Air drying • Remove loose dirt an...
Suitable chemicals for disinfection Active Ingredient Conc./ Dil. Contact Time Suitable For Frequency Quaternary Ammonium ...
Suitable chemicals for disinfection Active Ingredient Conc./ Dil. Contact Time Suitable For Frequency Isopropanol 70% 2 Mi...
5. Cleaning & Sanitation High touch points Method and Frequency Elevator buttons, handrails / handles and call buttons, es...
5. Cleaning & Sanitation High touch points Method and Frequency Toilets and Washrooms After every shift using water and de...
Guidelines for preparation of Disinfectant Active Ingredients Percentage Alkyl (C14 50%, C12 40%, C16 10%)Dimethyl Benzyl ...
Product Available chlorine Preparation of 0.5% solution Sodium hypochlorite – liquid bleach 3.5% 1 part bleach to 5 parts ...
Cleaning and disinfecting equipment and metal surfaces
  1. 1. Online Portal for Covid-19 Testing Management System Submitted by Ku. ASIMA MAHATO Enrollment No. 0811MLT19PG003 Guided by Mr. Narendra Parmar SRI SATYA SAI COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING
  2. 2. Agenda  Understanding Coronavirus & Covid-19 : Symptoms, Spread  Preventive Measures to be - Physical Distancing - Personal Hygiene - Cleaning & Sanitation  Other precautions as suggested by government  Management of food establishment on identification of COVID-19 positive case
  3. 3. Section - 1 Understanding Coronavirus and COVID - 19
  4. 4. 1. 1 What is Corona virus and Covid- 19?  Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses.  In humans, several Corona viruses are known to cause respiratory infections ranging from Common Cold to more severe diseases such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS).  The most recently discovered Corona virus causes COVID-19. Covid-19 is the name of the disease caused by virus Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) Presently there is no vaccine for COVID-19 and it is under development by various countries
  5. 5. 1.2 How does the disease spread? Droplets from mouth or nose are releasing when a covid-19 person coughs Droplets falls on Surface or Object. These droplets are too heavy to hang in the air. They quickly fall on floors or surfaces. Directly - when contaminated hands touch the mouth, nose, eyes Indirectly: when contaminated surfaces are touched.
  6. 6. 1.3 What are the symptoms?  The typical symptoms are – Asymptomatic to Mild Flu – Fever i.e. temperature above 99 F – Dry cough – Tiredness – Shortness of breath – Pneumonia like symptoms – Muscle pains – Diarrhoea – Fatigue  The symptoms typically occurs between 2 – 14 days.  The vulnerable group that can get affected are Immuno- deficient persons, Elderly people, Diabetic, High Blood Pressure people etc.
  7. 7. 1.4 Does Covid-19 gets transmitted through food?  So far, there is NO reported evidence of COVID-19 getting transmitted through food including poultry, seafood.  However, like other viruses, the virus that causes COVID-19 can survive on surfaces or objects.  For that reason, it is critical to develop and follow a robust food hygiene program to prevent the spread of the virus.  It is the responsibility of the FBO to follow Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP), Good Hygiene Practices (GHP) as prescribed in Schedule IV of FSS (Licensing and Registration of Food Businesses) Regulations, 2011.
  8. 8. 1.5 Mandatory Golden Rules to be followed all the times by all FBOs Deep Cleaning & Sanitation Stringent Personal Hygiene Thermal Screening at the Entry Download and Use Aarogya Setu App Physical Distancing 2 mt.
  9. 9. Section -3 Personal Hygiene
  10. 10. 3. Personal Hygiene Hand Wash 40-60 Sec with soap and water Alcohol based Sanitizers used for at least 20 seconds Good Respiratory Hygiene (Wear Mask/ face cover) Frequent Cleaning & Disinfection No Close contact 5 Rules of Personal Hygiene
  11. 11.  Hand wash for 40-60 seconds preferably followed by sanitation with 70% alcohol or equivalent for at least 20 seconds Staff MUST wash and sanitize their hands after removing the street cloths and before touching the clean cloths.  Strict implementation of no jewellery, watches use policy.  Sanitize mobile phones after entry at the work.  Gloves to be worn during handling of ready to eat food, after which no other surface is be touched.  If your task requires direct contact with ready-to-eat food, wash your hands and the exposed portions of your arms for 40-60 seconds prior to donning gloves and before touching food or food-contact surfaces. Wash your hands immediately after removing gloves. Note that wearing gloves may give false sense of security. There is no substitute to hand washing and sanitizing to prevent Covid-19. 3. Personal Hygiene
  12. 12.  Respiratory Hygiene shall be adhered by covering mouth, nose while coughing. Dispose of the tissue in closed trash bin.  Reporting of illness: Encourage workers to stay home if they are showing symptoms like coughing, fever, breathlessness etc. Illness reporting on phone to be accepted. Isolate the person if they have flu like symptoms while at work and inform the authority.  Personnel close to infected person must do self- quarantine / isolate as per directions of the Government. Isolated persons to use dedicated toilets and washing area.  Discontinue use of Biometric / fingerprints, sharing of belongings, (e.g gloves, jackets, common stationery, pens, work tools etc) during pandemic period.  Food premises, toilets, counters, equipments etc that came in contact with the infected persons shall be thoroughly cleaned with hot water & detergent and disinfected with 0.1- 0.5% hypochlorite solution, QAC or a suitable equivalent. 3. Personal Hygiene
  13. 13.  Face mask / cover and clean protective clothing MUST be worn by all. No gaps should be observed after wearing the mask / cover. The face mask / cover should be changed every 6 hours or as soon as they get wet/dirty. Reusable masks should be washed and sanitized.  Reusable face covers should be discarded on loosing shape or getting damaged.  Disposal of the mask must be done separately in the closed bins. Paper/tissue, paper bag may preferably be used to put used face covers before disposal.  Employee should avoid touching face, eyes, nose etc. 3. Personal Hygiene N-95 Mask Elastomeric Respirator Disposable Facemasks Double layered Cloth Face Coverings
  14. 14. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D2sbZTHa7pM
  15. 15. Important: Disposal of used PPE – As per Medical Waste Guidelines The used mask, gloves, gowns, shoe cover, head cover and other PPE are to be considered like medical waste as it might be a source of further contamination. It includes: - Generally, Masks & gloves should be thrown in closed SEPARATE waste bin post use or in paper bags sealed with due declaration - Disposal as per manufacturers instructions - If the mask is used by persons showing symptoms, then it will be put in a plastic bag before throwing in separate waste bin. - Masks (and other personal protective equipment) that are used in hospitals or quarantine or isolation facilities should be decontaminated and incinerated at high temperatures in dedicated facilities.  Give clear communication that Covid-19“it is recoverable”  Be Empathetic towards people.  Make SOP covering Emergency contacts, Details of family members etc.
  16. 16. Section-4 Social Distancing
  17. 17.  Minimize physical contacts between two persons. Minimum distance to be maintained is 2 meter. To do this, FBOs to do the following. - Limit the no. of people on production floor/kitchen area/store/shop - Limit number of people e.g. Drivers, Cleaners, Customers etc. - Stagger work stations, food preparation area etc. - Review the speed of production lines - Review shift arrangements - Use spacing measures like stickers, tapes, markers to maintain the distance at all the places. - Prohibit sharing of lockers - Food delivery personnel should leave the packet at 2 meter distance at customer’s door. DO NOT handover the food packet directly to the customer. - Takeaways to be encouraged, instead of Dine-In. - Face – To- Face meetings are restricted as much possible. - Separate entry/exit for staff and customers - Avoid crowding in parking or other utility area (restrict any unavoidable congregation to min 5 people with appropriate social distancing) 4. Social Distancing
  18. 18. Section-5 Cleaning & Sanitation
  19. 19. Cleaning Agents, Sanitizers & Disinfectants • Sanitizing & Disinfecting refers to using chemicals, to kill germs on surfaces. This process does not necessarily clean dirty surfaces or remove germs, but by killing germs on a surface after cleaning, it can further lower the risk of spreading infection. • The main difference between sanitizer & disinfectant is that the former kills the germs to –log of 4 while later kills to –log of 5. In other words, disinfectants are more powerful. Besides it has higher contact time than sanitizers. Cleaning refers to the removal of germs, dirt, and impurities from surfaces. It does not kill germs, but by removing them, it lowers their numbers and the risk of spreading infection.
  20. 20. How SARS-CoV-2 gets deactivated? There are a few ways to burst this flimsy shell. Cleaning with soap & water gets maximum job done.  Alcohol-based products disintegrate the protective lipids.  Quaternary ammonium disinfectants attack protein and lipid structures, thwarting the pathogen’s typical mode of infection.  Chloride and other potent oxidizers swiftly break down a virus’s essential components. Enveloped viruses like SARS-CoV- 2—which rely on a protective lipid coating—are the easiest type to deactivate.
  21. 21. Some examples of WHO recommended sanitizers & Disinfectants Active Ingredient Conc. Contact Time Surface Comments Quaternary Ammonium Compounds (Quarts) - 5 – 10 Min Hard Nonporous (HN); Food Contact Post-Rinse Required (FCR) Example: cetylpyridinium chloride Peracetic or Peroxyacetic acid 500−2000 mg/L As per labelling Hard Nonporous (HN) Sodium Hypochlorite 1000 – 5000 ppm i.e. free chlorine 5 – 10 Min Hard Nonporous (HN) Where unstabilized chlorine is used (doesn’t contain Cyanuric acid), the strength loses fast. In this case 1% chlorine sol. shall be used. Isopropanol 70% 30 sec – 2 Min Hard Nonporous, Metallic Ethanol 70% 30 sec – 2 Min Hard Nonporous, Metallic Comments Reference: WHO / UNICEF document dated 3rd March 2020 om Water, sanitation, hygiene and waste management for the COVID-19 virus Note: - Cleaning process should be followed by disinfection.  Use chemicals as per the direction provided by the manufacturers.  There are more chemical based disinfectants available; this is just a suggestive list.
  22. 22.  Cleaning & Sanitation Program as described in Schedule IV is mandatory to follow.  Following Food establishments shall be cleaned with soap and water, followed by disinfection using quaternary ammonium compound such as BKC or freshly prepared .5% hypochlorite solution (free chlorine) or any other disenfecant found effective against coronavirus . – food preparation/ production area, – stores, packaging area, – service area, – waste disposal area, – office space, – transport vehicle  Clean Equipment, containers, utensils, cutlery, etc. thoroughly with soap and water. Use of hot water (above 60o C) is recommended. 5. Cleaning & Sanitation
  23. 23. 5. Cleaning & Sanitation Step 1: Preparation Step 2: Cleaning Step 3: Sanitising Step 4: Air drying • Remove loose dirt and food particles. • Rinse with warm, potable water. • Wash with hot water (60 °C) and detergent. • Rinse with clean potable water. • Treat with very hot, clean, potable water (75 °C) for at least 2 minutes. • Leave benches, counters and equipment to air dry. • The most hygienic way to dry equipment is in a draining rack.
  24. 24. Suitable chemicals for disinfection Active Ingredient Conc./ Dil. Contact Time Suitable For Frequency Quaternary Ammonium Compounds (QACs) such as Benzalkonium chloride (BKC), Quaternary Methyl Butyric Acid (QMBA) etc. - 5 – 10 Min Food Contact Surfaces After use Common touch points Every two hours Food premise Every four hours Peracetic or Peroxyacetic acid 500−2000 mg/L 10 minutes or as per labelling Food Contact Surfaces, After use or as and when required Common touch points Every two hours Food premise Every four hours Sodium Hypochlorite 5000 ppm (i.e. 0.5%)free chlorine 10 Min Food Contact Surfaces, After use or as and when required Common touch points Every two hours
  25. 25. Suitable chemicals for disinfection Active Ingredient Conc./ Dil. Contact Time Suitable For Frequency Isopropanol 70% 2 Min Food Contact Surfaces, After use or as and when required 2 min Common touch surfaces, Every two hours 30 sec Hand Sanitation As an when required Ethanol 70% 2 Min Food Contact Surfaces, After use or as and when required 2 min Common touch surfaces, Every two hours 30 sec Hand Sanitation As an when required Note: - • Cleaning process should be followed by disinfection. • Use chemicals as per the direction provided by the manufacturers. There are more chemical based disinfectants available; this is just a suggestive list.
  26. 26. 5. Cleaning & Sanitation High touch points Method and Frequency Elevator buttons, handrails / handles and call buttons, escalator handrails, public counters, intercom systems, equipment like telephone, printers/scanners, and other office machines, table tops, chair handles, pens, diary files, keyboards, mouse, mouse pad, tea/coffee dispensing machines, etc. Cleaned twice daily by mopping with a linen/absorbable cloth soaked in QAC/ freshly prepared 0.5 % hypochlorite, 70% alcohol or an equivalent Metallic surfaces like door handles, security locks, handles of baskets/carts, display racks (where bleach is not suitable) 70 % alcohol Hand sanitizing stations at the entry and near high contact surfaces. Cleaned at least twice in a shift. Sanitized withQAC/freshly prepared 0.5 % hypochlorite, 70% alcohol or an equivalent
  27. 27. 5. Cleaning & Sanitation High touch points Method and Frequency Toilets and Washrooms After every shift using water and detergent, followed by QAC/ freshly prepared 0.5 % hypochlorite/70% alcohol or an equivalent Area of two meters around the person who has coughed Vacated immediately, thoroughly cleaned and disinfected with QAC/freshly prepared 0.5 % hypochlorite/70% alcohol or an equivalent All cleaning equipment, cloth, mops, reusable protective gear such as boots, gloves Cleaned thoroughly before use & after use. Sanitize where required.
  28. 28. Guidelines for preparation of Disinfectant Active Ingredients Percentage Alkyl (C14 50%, C12 40%, C16 10%)Dimethyl Benzyl Ammonium Chloride 32.0% Octyldecyl dimethyl ammonium chloride(C8/10) 24.0% Dioctyl dimethyl ammonium chloride(C8/8) 9.6% Didecyl dimethyl ammonium chloride(C10/10) 14.4% Inert Ingredients 20.0% 1.Guidelines for preparation of Quaternary Ammonium Compounds (only indicative) Dilution: 1:64000 5. Cleaning & Sanitation
  29. 29. Product Available chlorine Preparation of 0.5% solution Sodium hypochlorite – liquid bleach 3.5% 1 part bleach to 5 parts water Sodium hypochlorite – liquid 5.0% 1 part bleach to 8 parts water NaDCC (sodium dichloro-isocyanurate) powder 60% 8.5 grams to 1 litre water NaDCC (1.5 g/ tablet) – tablets 60% 5.5 tablets to 1 litre water Chloramine – powder 25% 40 g to 1 litre water Bleaching powder 70% 3.5 g to 1 litre water Any other As per manufacturer’s Instructions 2.Guidelines for preparation of 0.5 percent Sodium Hypochlorite Sol. 5. Cleaning & Sanitation Example of few other disinfectants Hydrogen peroxide (15% solution) solution: Prepare 2.5% w/v solution in water Peroxy acetic acid (5-15%) solution: May be used upto 200 ppm Quaternary ammonium compound (eg. Bac-cide): Dissolve 50 ml in 1 litre water Note Use chemicals as per the direction provided by the manufacturers. There are more chemical based disinfectants available; this is just a suggestive list.
  30. 30. Cleaning and disinfecting equipment and metal surfaces

×