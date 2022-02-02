Wait! Exclusive 60 day trial to the world's largest digital library.
Imagine that your arteries are pipes that carry blood from your heart to the rest of your body. Blood pressure is the force of blood against the walls of arteries. Blood pressure rises and falls during the day. When blood pressure stays elevated (>140/90 mm Hg) over time, it is called high blood pressure or hypertension.