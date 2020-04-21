Successfully reported this slideshow.
Jai Narain Vyas University, Jodhpur Assistant Professor :- Ashwin Singh Chouhan Department:- Pharmacology
Definition: A route of administration is the path by which a drug, fluid, poison or other substance is brought into contac...
Classification Routes of administration can broadly be divided into:  Topical: Drugs are applied topically to the skin or...
Routes of administration
1- Topical route: I Skin A-Dermal – cream, ointment (local action) B- Transdermal- absorption of drug through skin (i.e sy...
2- Oral route: - By swallowing. - It is intended for systemic effects resulting from drug absorption through the various e...
Advantages: 1- Convenient - portable, no pain, easy to take. 2- Cheap - no need to sterilize, compact, multi-dose bottles,...
Disadvantages: 1- Sometimes inefficient - low solubility drugs may suffer poor availability e.g. Griseofulvin 2- First-pas...
First pass effect: First pass effect
- The first pass effect is the term used for the hepatic metabolism of a pharmacological agent when it is absorbed from th...
3- Food - Food and G-I motility can affect drug absorption. Often patient instructions include a direction to take with fo...
4- Sometimes may have adverse reactions – e.g. Antibiotics may kill normal gut flora and allow overgrowth of fungal variet...
6- May cause irritation to gastric mucosa, nausea and vomiting. 7- Effect too slow for emergencies. 2-Oral route (Cont.)
3- Buccal/Sublingual route:  Some drugs are taken as smaller tablets which are held in the mouth (buccal tablet) or under...
Advantages 1- Avoid hepatic first pass - The liver is by-passed thus there is no loss of drug by first pass effect for buc...
Disadvantages 1- Holding the dose in the mouth is inconvenient. 2- Small doses only can be accommodated easily. 3- Buccal/...
4- Parenteral route:
A- Intravascular (IV, IA): - placing a drug directly into blood stream. -May be - Intravenous (into a vein) or - intraarte...
4- Parenteral route (Cont) B-Intramuscular :(into the skeletal muscle). Advantages 1- suitable for injection of drug in aq...
C- Subcutaneous (under the skin), e.g. insulin. D- Intradermal, (into the skin itself) is used for skin testing some aller...
5-Rectal route: Most commonly by suppository or enema. Advantages 1- By-pass liver - Some of the veins draining the rectum...
Disadvantages 1- Erratic absorption - Absorption is often incomplete and erratic. 2- Not well accepted. 5- Rectal route (C...
6- Inhalation route: - Used for gaseous and volatile agents and aerosols. - solids and liquids are excluded if larger than...
Disadvantages 1- Most addictive route of administration because it hits the brain so quickly. 2- Difficulties in regulatin...
Thank you
Ashwin singh chouhan
