Jun. 21, 2022
The global data center liquid cooling market size reached USD 1.74 billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 22.6% during the forecast period, according to a latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing focus on improving Data Center Infrastructure Efficiency (DCIE) is a key factor expected to boost revenue growth of the data center liquid cooling market. Data Center Infrastructure Efficiency mainly assists in measuring the energy efficiency of a data center\'s Information Technology (IT) resources and equipment.

Data Center Liquid Cooling Market.pptx

  1. 1. Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Size Worth USD 10.92 Billion in 2030 w w w. e m e r g e n r e s e a r c h . c o m Increasing need to reduce Power Usage Effectiveness pressure and operating costs are some key factors driving revenue growth of the market
  2. 2. Custom Research Custom Market Intelligence Competitor Analysis Market Analysis Distribution Channel Analysis Risk Analysis Financial Analysis Brand Analysis Product Analysis Demand Analysis Our Model w w w . e m e r g e n r e s e a r c h . c o m
  3. 3. End Use Analysis Demand Availability Analytics Market Entry Strategy Restructuring & Revival New Product Strategy Product Planning / Strategy SWOT Analysis Marketing / Distribution Channel Feasibility Customer Identification Survey Competitive Landscape / M&A Feasibility w w w. e m e r g e n r e s e a r c h . c o m Business Plan Parameters w w w . e m e r g e n r e s e a r c h . c o m
  4. 4. Industries We Cater to 5 Organic Chemicals, Disinfectants and Preservatives, Adhesives and Sealants, Polymers and Resins, Petrochemicals, Agrochemicals and Fertilizers, Paints and Coatings Materials and Chemicals Data Security, Cloud Computing, IoT and Digitalization, Robotics, Telecom and Networking, Software and Services, Analytics, Semiconductor, Internet and E-Commerce Information and Tech Foods & Beverage, Food Ingredients, Food Processing and Equipment, Food Testing and Supply Chain, Health Food and Sports Nutrition, Frozen and Processed Food, Household, Retail Food & Beverages Medical Devices, Therapeutics, Biotechnology, Medical Imaging, Healthcare IT, Hospital Management, Diagnostics, Laboratory Equipment, Pharmaceutical Pharma & Healthcare Oil and Gas, Electricity, Energy Storage, Environmental, Renewable Energy Power & Energy Electric and Hybrid Vehicles, Off Highway and On Highway Vehicles, Aftermarket and Maintenance, Automotive Parts, Interior and Exterior Materials, Automotive electronics and Systems Automotive Services w w w . e m e r g e n r e s e a r c h . c o m
  5. 5. The global data center liquid cooling market size reached USD 1.74 billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 22.6% during the forecast period, according to a latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing focus on improving Data Center Infrastructure Efficiency (DCIE) is a key factor expected to boost revenue growth of the data center liquid cooling market. Data Center Infrastructure Efficiency mainly assists in measuring the energy efficiency of a data center's Information Technology (IT) resources and equipment. Current liquid cooling technologies can effectively and successfully cool racks. This approach is available in a variety of configurations that make use of various technologies such as back door heat exchangers and immersion cooling. Liquid cooling is extremely effective since it only cools the IT equipment and not the entire space. It is up to three times more effective at cooling than air, thereby allowing CPUs and GPUs in racks to be operated at maximum power without overheating. In some cases, liquid cooling is more effective than air cooling, and its improved heat conductivity allows for more precise temperature control. Liquid immersion cooling not only protects the equipment from heat generated in the environment, but also eliminates need for fans from servers, and shields from airborne particles. Read More : https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/data-center-liquid-cooling-market Market Summary www.emergenresearch.com
  6. 6. Some Key Findings From the Report: The solution segment is expected to register a substantially rapid revenue CAGR during the forecast period owing to rising need for consulting & design, installation, and maintenance services among end-users. There are several methods for liquid cooling in data centers, including sealed plates placed atop CPUs, fluid compressors to chill air, and immersion in specially formulated liquids. The research segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period. Factors such as requirement for high-performance computing devices in research centers is resulting in conventional data centers being rapidly replaced by more advanced modern data centers. The IT & telecom segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue contribution to the global market over the forecast period. Use of liquid cooling solutions across telecommunication companies is expected to increase at a rapid rate. Introduction of 5G technology as well as surge in Internet usage have resulted in generation of vast data volumes. Telecommunication companies are spending on building larger data centers to retain important consumer information. Request Free Sample : https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1054 Market Summary www.emergenresearch.com
  7. 7. Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030) Solution Direct Liquid Cooling Indirect Liquid Cooling Services Consulting & Design Installation Maintenance Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030) Healthcare Retail IT & Telecom BFSI Government Others Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for- customization/1054 Market Summary
  8. 8. www.emergenresearch.com MARKET SEGMENTATION Parameter Details Market Size Estimation Period 2020-2028 Base Year Considered 2020 Historical Data 2017-2019 Forecast Period 2021-2028 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million & CAGR from 2020 to 2028 Segments Covered Types, Application, End-Users, Regions & more. Countries Included The U.S., Germany, U.K., Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Regions Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization & expert consultation Pricing and Purchase Options Explore Different Purchase Options & Request for Discount to Avail New Year Discount
  9. 9. w w w . e m e r g e n r e s e a r c h . c o m Regional Share Dynamics
  10. 10. Browse Related Reports: Ventilator Market: https://marketographics.com/new-ventilator-provides-breathing-help-for-critical-care- veterinary-patients/ Teleradiology Services Market: https://marketographics.com/teleradiology-services-market-2020-global-key- vendors-analysis-revenue-trends-forecast-to-2027-agfa-healthcare-ramsoft-everlight-radiology-etc/ Health Data Archiving Market: https://marketographics.com/health-data-archiving-market-revenue-usd-9-28- billion-2028-latest-growth-trends-revenue-forecast-by-emergen-research/ Follicular Lymphoma Treatment Market: https://marketographics.com/follicular-lymphoma-treatment- market-trends-analysis-treatment-algorithm-emerging-pipeline-therapies-epidemiology-insights-2027/ Regenerative Medicine Market: https://marketographics.com/regenerative-medicine-market-emergen-trends- reflect-impressive-growth-rate-to-during-2027/ Temperature Monitoring Systems Market: https://marketographics.com/temperature-monitoring-systems- market/ LATEST PUBLICATIONS w w w. e m e r g e n r e s e a r c h . c o m
  11. 11. At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade. Our expertise umbrellas the technological environment of all major industries, and our services help you map your actions to ensure optimal yield. Our analysts utilize their market proficiency to offer actionable insights that help our clients implement profitable strategies and optimize their return on investment. Our services are wide-ranging, right from technological environment analysis to technological profiling that highlights the existing opportunities in the market you can capitalize on to stay ahead of your competitors. w w w . e m e r g e n r e s e a r c h . c o m About Us
  12. 12. Lets Talk; Contact Information Reach out to us and our Research Executives will ensure you get the report that meets all your requirements and address all your concerns. sales@emergenresearch.com www.emergenresearch.com 14671 110 Avenue, Surrey, British Columbia, V3R2A9 +1 (604) 757-9756 w w w . e m e r g e n r e s e a r c h . c o m

