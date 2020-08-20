Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
MAGNETO TRACK UNINTERRUPTED 3D TRACKING OF OBJECTS IN DENSE ENVIRONMENTS
THE CONTEXT o ESPN (owned by Disney) seeks to improve the football viewership experience by providing real time ball track...
MAGNETO TRACK - THE CONCEPT o Several position tracking techniques exist, yet none of them provide uninterrupted tracking ...
THE APPLICATION o The magneto track system is currently designed to track a football in three- dimensional space using low...
SYSTEM OVERVIEW Transmitt er Loop Antenna with oscillator Algorithm Data processing algorithm based on signal strength and...
ENGINEERING SPECIFICATIONS Transmitter Loop Antenna with oscillator Algorithm Data processing algorithm based on signal st...
To meet the engineering specifications of low form factor, low weight and high operating time, the transmitter was enginee...
Loop + oscillator (Transmitter) Wide Band Antenna connected to spectrum Analyzer (Receiver) Close up of the oscillator con...
Signal strength measurement from a single antenna Snapshot of the lab measurement before and after the data processing alg...
The entire circuit with the battery weighs 11.7 grams, considerably lesser than the target weight of 1 ounce (28 grams). T...
COLLABORATORS David Ricketts rickets@ece.cmu.edu Joshua Griffin joshdgriffin@disneyresearch.com Darmindra Arumugam darumug...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Magneto track

33 views

Published on

An overview of the Magneto Track system developed at CMU and Disney Research

Published in: Engineering
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Magneto track

  1. 1. MAGNETO TRACK UNINTERRUPTED 3D TRACKING OF OBJECTS IN DENSE ENVIRONMENTS
  2. 2. THE CONTEXT o ESPN (owned by Disney) seeks to improve the football viewership experience by providing real time ball tracking on screen throughout the game o To achieve this, Disney Research and Carnegie Mellon are collaborating to develop a new position tracking technique to reliably track a football in dense environments o The overview of the new magneto track system and a high-level design overview of the transmitter and the algorithm are described in this deck
  3. 3. MAGNETO TRACK - THE CONCEPT o Several position tracking techniques exist, yet none of them provide uninterrupted tracking o Popular techniques such as GPS and RFID are severely affected by large objects o Magneto Track operates at a frequency band where objects become insignificant making it reliable and accurate for uninterrupted tracking compared to existing techniques
  4. 4. THE APPLICATION o The magneto track system is currently designed to track a football in three- dimensional space using low and medium frequency magnetic fields. o The system is designed to address blind spots during games when the ball is blocked from the viewer, such as during goal line rushes or during player pile ups o The technology is also useful for tracking the ball real time on screen during games, especially during inclement weather
  5. 5. SYSTEM OVERVIEW Transmitt er Loop Antenna with oscillator Algorithm Data processing algorithm based on signal strength and triangulation Receiver Multiple high-Q antennae
  6. 6. ENGINEERING SPECIFICATIONS Transmitter Loop Antenna with oscillator Algorithm Data processing algorithm based on signal strength and triangulation Receiver Multiple high-Q antennae o The circuit should be under 2.25 sq inches (small enough to fit inside a standard football) o The circuit + loop antenna should weigh under 1 ounce (per NFL regulations) o The transmitter must supply constant power for at least 30 minutes o Standard off the shelf high- Q antenna o The algorithm should process the location and orientation of the ball in under 300 ms to an accuracy of <1 ft. o The baseline operating conditions assume data from 4 antennas used to triangulate the position
  7. 7. To meet the engineering specifications of low form factor, low weight and high operating time, the transmitter was engineered to be highly compact and highly efficient using a class E oscillator with high-Q loop filters. The system ran off a single 3.3V coin cell and transmitted 0.55W of power with an efficiency of 92.5% From regulator Schematic and simulation results of the class E oscillator transmitter TRANSMITTER ENGINEERING DESIGN
  8. 8. Loop + oscillator (Transmitter) Wide Band Antenna connected to spectrum Analyzer (Receiver) Close up of the oscillator connected to the loop. Snapshot of the test setup for the efficiency test LAB SETUP TO DEMONSTRATE FUNCTIONALITY
  9. 9. Signal strength measurement from a single antenna Snapshot of the lab measurement before and after the data processing algorithm Power and Frequency Measurements after data processing BATTERY DRAIN TESTS DEMONSTRATED 30+ MINS OF CONSTANT POWER AND FREQUENCY
  10. 10. The entire circuit with the battery weighs 11.7 grams, considerably lesser than the target weight of 1 ounce (28 grams). The form factor is also under 2.25 sq inches Weight (left) and form factor (right) of the transmitter circuit + coin cell DESIGN CONSTRAINTS WERE MET WITH MARGIN
  11. 11. COLLABORATORS David Ricketts rickets@ece.cmu.edu Joshua Griffin joshdgriffin@disneyresearch.com Darmindra Arumugam darumugam@cmu.edu Ashwath Krishnan akrishnan@cmu.edu

×